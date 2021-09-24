Simple webpack plugin that generates
VERSION and
COMMITHASH files during build based on a local git repository.
Given a webpack 5 project (check below for old webpack versions), install it as a local development dependency:
npm install --save-dev git-revision-webpack-plugin
Then, simply configure it as a plugin in the webpack config:
const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [new GitRevisionPlugin()],
}
It outputs a
VERSION based on git-describe such as:
v0.0.0-34-g7c16d8b
A
COMMITHASH such as:
And (optionally when branch is enabled) a
BRANCH such as:
master
It is also possible to use path substitutions on build to get the revision, version or branch as part of output paths.
[git-revision-version]
[git-revision-hash]
[git-revision-branch] (only when branch is enabled)
[git-revision-last-commit-datetime]
Example:
module.exports = {
output: {
publicPath: 'http://my-fancy-cdn.com/[git-revision-version]/',
filename: '[name]-[git-revision-hash].js',
},
}
The
VERSION,
COMMITHASH,
LASTCOMMITDATETIME and
BRANCH are also exposed through a public API.
Example using the DefinePlugin:
const webpack = require('webpack')
const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')
const gitRevisionPlugin = new GitRevisionPlugin()
module.exports = {
plugins: [
gitRevisionPlugin,
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
VERSION: JSON.stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.version()),
COMMITHASH: JSON.stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.commithash()),
BRANCH: JSON.stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.branch()),
LASTCOMMITDATETIME: JSON.stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.lastcommitdatetime()),
}),
],
}
The plugin requires no configuration by default, but it is possible to configure it to support custom git workflows.
lightweightTags: false
If you need lightweight tags support, you may turn on
lightweightTags option in this way:
const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new GitRevisionPlugin({
lightweightTags: true,
}),
],
}
branch: false
If you need branch name support, you may turn on
branch option in this way:
const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new GitRevisionPlugin({
branch: true,
}),
],
}
commithashCommand: 'rev-parse HEAD'
To change the default
git command used to read the value of
COMMITHASH.
This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.
const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new GitRevisionPlugin({
commithashCommand: 'rev-list --max-count=1 --no-merges HEAD',
}),
],
}
versionCommand: 'describe --always'
To change the default
git command used to read the value of
VERSION.
This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.
const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new GitRevisionPlugin({
versionCommand: 'describe --always --tags --dirty',
}),
],
}
branchCommand: 'rev-parse --abbrev-ref HEAD'
To change the default
git command used to read the value of
BRANCH.
This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.
const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new GitRevisionPlugin({
branchCommand: 'rev-parse --symbolic-full-name HEAD',
}),
],
}
lastCommitDateTimeCommand: 'log -1 --format=%cI'
To change the default
git command used to read the value of
LASTCOMMITDATETIME.
This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.
const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new GitRevisionPlugin({
branchCommand: 'log -1 --format=%ci',
}),
],
}
If your project is not running on Webpack 5, you will need older versions of this package.
npm install git-revision-webpack-plugin@3.0.6
npm install git-revision-webpack-plugin@2.5.1
Check issue 29 for more information.