Simple webpack plugin that generates VERSION and COMMITHASH files during build based on a local git repository.

Usage

Given a webpack 5 project (check below for old webpack versions), install it as a local development dependency:

npm install --save-dev git-revision-webpack-plugin

Then, simply configure it as a plugin in the webpack config:

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require ( 'git-revision-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new GitRevisionPlugin()], }

It outputs a VERSION based on git-describe such as:

v0 .0 .0-34-g7c16d8b

A COMMITHASH such as:

And (optionally when branch is enabled) a BRANCH such as:

master

Path Substitutions

It is also possible to use path substitutions on build to get the revision, version or branch as part of output paths.

Example:

module .exports = { output : { publicPath : 'http://my-fancy-cdn.com/[git-revision-version]/' , filename : '[name]-[git-revision-hash].js' , }, }

Plugin API

The VERSION , COMMITHASH , LASTCOMMITDATETIME and BRANCH are also exposed through a public API.

Example using the DefinePlugin:

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require ( 'git-revision-webpack-plugin' ) const gitRevisionPlugin = new GitRevisionPlugin() module .exports = { plugins : [ gitRevisionPlugin, new webpack.DefinePlugin({ VERSION : JSON .stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.version()), COMMITHASH : JSON .stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.commithash()), BRANCH : JSON .stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.branch()), LASTCOMMITDATETIME : JSON .stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.lastcommitdatetime()), }), ], }

Configuration

The plugin requires no configuration by default, but it is possible to configure it to support custom git workflows.

If you need lightweight tags support, you may turn on lightweightTags option in this way:

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require ( 'git-revision-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new GitRevisionPlugin({ lightweightTags : true , }), ], }

branch: false

If you need branch name support, you may turn on branch option in this way:

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require ( 'git-revision-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new GitRevisionPlugin({ branch : true , }), ], }

To change the default git command used to read the value of COMMITHASH .

This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require ( 'git-revision-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new GitRevisionPlugin({ commithashCommand : 'rev-list --max-count=1 --no-merges HEAD' , }), ], }

To change the default git command used to read the value of VERSION .

This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require ( 'git-revision-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new GitRevisionPlugin({ versionCommand : 'describe --always --tags --dirty' , }), ], }

To change the default git command used to read the value of BRANCH .

This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require ( 'git-revision-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new GitRevisionPlugin({ branchCommand : 'rev-parse --symbolic-full-name HEAD' , }), ], }

To change the default git command used to read the value of LASTCOMMITDATETIME .

This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require ( 'git-revision-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new GitRevisionPlugin({ branchCommand : 'log -1 --format=%ci' , }), ], }

If your project is not running on Webpack 5, you will need older versions of this package.

Webpack 4

npm install git-revision-webpack-plugin @ 3 . 0 . 6

Webpack 3 or older

npm install git-revision-webpack-plugin @ 2 . 5 . 1

Check issue 29 for more information.