openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
grw

git-revision-webpack-plugin

by Paulo Ragonha
5.0.0 (see all)

🏗 Webpack plugin that generates VERSION and COMMITHASH files during build

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126K

GitHub Stars

328

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

git-revision-webpack-plugin

npm version downloads Code Climate

Simple webpack plugin that generates VERSION and COMMITHASH files during build based on a local git repository.

Usage

Given a webpack 5 project (check below for old webpack versions), install it as a local development dependency:

npm install --save-dev git-revision-webpack-plugin

Then, simply configure it as a plugin in the webpack config:

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [new GitRevisionPlugin()],
}

It outputs a VERSION based on git-describe such as:

v0.0.0-34-g7c16d8b

A COMMITHASH such as:

And (optionally when branch is enabled) a BRANCH such as:

master

Path Substitutions

It is also possible to use path substitutions on build to get the revision, version or branch as part of output paths.

  • [git-revision-version]
  • [git-revision-hash]
  • [git-revision-branch] (only when branch is enabled)
  • [git-revision-last-commit-datetime]

Example:

module.exports = {
  output: {
    publicPath: 'http://my-fancy-cdn.com/[git-revision-version]/',
    filename: '[name]-[git-revision-hash].js',
  },
}

Plugin API

The VERSION, COMMITHASH, LASTCOMMITDATETIME and BRANCH are also exposed through a public API.

Example using the DefinePlugin:

const webpack = require('webpack')
const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')
const gitRevisionPlugin = new GitRevisionPlugin()

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    gitRevisionPlugin,
    new webpack.DefinePlugin({
      VERSION: JSON.stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.version()),
      COMMITHASH: JSON.stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.commithash()),
      BRANCH: JSON.stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.branch()),
      LASTCOMMITDATETIME: JSON.stringify(gitRevisionPlugin.lastcommitdatetime()),
    }),
  ],
}

Configuration

The plugin requires no configuration by default, but it is possible to configure it to support custom git workflows.

lightweightTags: false

If you need lightweight tags support, you may turn on lightweightTags option in this way:

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new GitRevisionPlugin({
      lightweightTags: true,
    }),
  ],
}

branch: false

If you need branch name support, you may turn on branch option in this way:

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new GitRevisionPlugin({
      branch: true,
    }),
  ],
}

commithashCommand: 'rev-parse HEAD'

To change the default git command used to read the value of COMMITHASH.

This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new GitRevisionPlugin({
      commithashCommand: 'rev-list --max-count=1 --no-merges HEAD',
    }),
  ],
}

versionCommand: 'describe --always'

To change the default git command used to read the value of VERSION.

This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new GitRevisionPlugin({
      versionCommand: 'describe --always --tags --dirty',
    }),
  ],
}

branchCommand: 'rev-parse --abbrev-ref HEAD'

To change the default git command used to read the value of BRANCH.

This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new GitRevisionPlugin({
      branchCommand: 'rev-parse --symbolic-full-name HEAD',
    }),
  ],
}

lastCommitDateTimeCommand: 'log -1 --format=%cI'

To change the default git command used to read the value of LASTCOMMITDATETIME.

This configuration is not not meant to accept arbitrary user input and it is executed by the plugin without any sanitization.

const { GitRevisionPlugin } = require('git-revision-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new GitRevisionPlugin({
      branchCommand: 'log -1 --format=%ci',
    }),
  ],
}

Outdated webpack

If your project is not running on Webpack 5, you will need older versions of this package.

Webpack 4

npm install git-revision-webpack-plugin@3.0.6

Webpack 3 or older

npm install git-revision-webpack-plugin@2.5.1

Check issue 29 for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial