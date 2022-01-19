Synchronously get the current git commit hash, tag, count, branch or commit message. Forked from git-rev. Supports Node 4+.

Example

var git = require ( 'git-rev-sync' ); console .log(git.short()); console .log(git.long()); console .log(git.branch());

You can also run these examples via: npm run examples

Install

npm install git-rev-sync --save

API

var git = require ( 'git-rev-sync' );

return the result of git rev-parse --short HEAD

optional filePath parameter can be used to run the command against a repo outside the current working directory

parameter can be used to run the command against a repo outside the current working directory optional length parameter can be used to set the desired hash length (defaults to 7 )

return the result of git rev-parse HEAD ; optional filePath parameter can be used to run the command against a repo outside the current working directory

return the current branch; optional filePath parameter can be used to run the command against a repo outside the current working directory

return the count of commits across all branches; this method will fail if the git command is not found in PATH

returns the date of the current commit; this method will fail if the git command is not found in PATH

returns true if there are unstaged changes; this method will fail if the git command is not found in PATH

returns true if there are uncommitted changes; this method will fail if the git command is not found in PATH

returns true if the current tag is dirty; this method will fail if the git command is not found in PATH

return the current commit message; this method will fail if the git command is not found in PATH

return the current remote URL; this method will fail if the git command is not found in PATH

return the current tag and mark as dirty if markDirty is truthful; this method will fail if the git command is not found in PATH

License

MIT

Donations

We're all in this together