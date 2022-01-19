Synchronously get the current git commit hash, tag, count, branch or commit message. Forked from git-rev. Supports Node 4+.
var git = require('git-rev-sync');
console.log(git.short());
// 75bf4ee
console.log(git.long());
// 75bf4eea9aa1a7fd6505d0d0aa43105feafa92ef
console.log(git.branch());
// master
You can also run these examples via:
npm run examples
npm install git-rev-sync --save
var git = require('git-rev-sync');
git.short([filePath], [length]) → <String>
return the result of
git rev-parse --short HEAD
filePath parameter can be used to run the command against a repo outside the current working directory
length parameter can be used to set the desired hash length (defaults to
7)
git.long([filePath]) → <String>
return the result of
git rev-parse HEAD; optional
filePath parameter can be used to run the command against a repo outside the current working directory
git.branch([filePath]) → <String>
return the current branch; optional
filePath parameter can be used to run the command against a repo outside the current working directory
git.count() → <Number>
return the count of commits across all branches; this method will fail if the
git command is not found in
PATH
git.date() → <Date>
returns the date of the current commit; this method will fail if the
git command is not found in
PATH
git.hasUnstagedChanges() → <Boolean>
returns true if there are unstaged changes; this method will fail if the
git command is not found in
PATH
git.isDirty() → <Boolean>
returns true if there are uncommitted changes; this method will fail if the
git command is not found in
PATH
git.isTagDirty() → <Boolean>
returns true if the current tag is dirty; this method will fail if the
git command is not found in
PATH
git.message() → <String>
return the current commit message; this method will fail if the
git command is not found in
PATH
git.remoteUrl() → <String>
return the current remote URL; this method will fail if the
git command is not found in
PATH
git.tag([markDirty]) → <String>
return the current tag and mark as dirty if markDirty is truthful; this method will fail if the
git command is not found in
PATH