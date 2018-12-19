openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
grn

git-repo-name

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.1 (see all)

Get the repository name from the git remote origin URL

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.2K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

git-repo-name NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

Get the repository name from the git remote origin URL.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install git-repo-name --save

Usage

var repoName = require('git-repo-name');

By default process.cwd() is used, but you can alternatively specify a different directory as the first argument.

async

repoName(function(err, name) {
  //=> 'git-repo-name'
});

sync

repoName.sync();
//=> 'git-repo-name'

cwd

Optionally specify the directory to use.

async

repoName('foo', function(err, name) {
  //=> 'repo-foo-name'
});

sync

repoName.sync('foo');
//=> 'repo-foo-name'

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

Generate readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install verb && npm run docs

Or, if verb is installed globally:

$ verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v0.9.0, on May 03, 2016.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial