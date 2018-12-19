Get the repository name from the git remote origin URL.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install git-repo-name --save

Usage

var repoName = require ( 'git-repo-name' );

By default process.cwd() is used, but you can alternatively specify a different directory as the first argument.

async

repoName( function ( err, name ) { });

sync

repoName.sync();

cwd

Optionally specify the directory to use.

async

repoName( 'foo' , function ( err, name ) { });

sync

repoName.sync( 'foo' );

