Get the repository name from the git remote origin URL.
Install with npm:
$ npm install git-repo-name --save
var repoName = require('git-repo-name');
By default
process.cwd() is used, but you can alternatively specify a different directory as the first argument.
async
repoName(function(err, name) {
//=> 'git-repo-name'
});
sync
repoName.sync();
//=> 'git-repo-name'
Optionally specify the directory to use.
async
repoName('foo', function(err, name) {
//=> 'repo-foo-name'
});
sync
repoName.sync('foo');
//=> 'repo-foo-name'
