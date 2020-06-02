Retrieves repo information without relying on the git command.

Usage

var getRepoInfo = require ( 'git-repo-info' ); var info = getRepoInfo(); info.branch info.sha info.abbreviatedSha info.tag info.lastTag info.commitsSinceLastTag info.committer info.committerDate info.author info.authorDate info.commitMessage info.root info.commonGitDir info.worktreeGitDir

When called without any arguments, git-repo-info will automatically lookup upwards into parent directories to find the first match with a .git folder.