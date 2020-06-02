openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gri

git-repo-info

by Robert Jackson
2.1.1 (see all)

Retrieve current sha and branch name from a git repo.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

532K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

git-repo-info

Retrieves repo information without relying on the git command.

Usage

var getRepoInfo = require('git-repo-info');

var info = getRepoInfo();

info.branch               // current branch
info.sha                  // current sha
info.abbreviatedSha       // first 10 chars of the current sha
info.tag                  // tag for the current sha (or `null` if no tag exists)
info.lastTag              // tag for the closest tagged ancestor
                          //   (or `null` if no ancestor is tagged)
info.commitsSinceLastTag  // number of commits since the closest tagged ancestor
                          //   (`0` if this commit is tagged, or `Infinity` if no ancestor is tagged)
info.committer            // committer for the current sha
info.committerDate        // commit date for the current sha
info.author               // author for the current sha
info.authorDate           // authored date for the current sha
info.commitMessage        // commit message for the current sha
info.root                 // root directory for the Git repo or submodule
                          //   (if in a worktree, this is the directory containing the original copy)
info.commonGitDir         // directory containing Git metadata for this repo or submodule
                          //   (if in a worktree, this is the primary Git directory for the repo)
info.worktreeGitDir       // if in a worktree, the directory containing Git metadata specific to
                          //   this worktree; otherwise, this is the same as `commonGitDir`.

When called without any arguments, git-repo-info will automatically lookup upwards into parent directories to find the first match with a .git folder.

If passed an argument, it will be assumed to be the path to the repo's .git folder to inspect.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial