Retrieves repo information without relying on the
git command.
var getRepoInfo = require('git-repo-info');
var info = getRepoInfo();
info.branch // current branch
info.sha // current sha
info.abbreviatedSha // first 10 chars of the current sha
info.tag // tag for the current sha (or `null` if no tag exists)
info.lastTag // tag for the closest tagged ancestor
// (or `null` if no ancestor is tagged)
info.commitsSinceLastTag // number of commits since the closest tagged ancestor
// (`0` if this commit is tagged, or `Infinity` if no ancestor is tagged)
info.committer // committer for the current sha
info.committerDate // commit date for the current sha
info.author // author for the current sha
info.authorDate // authored date for the current sha
info.commitMessage // commit message for the current sha
info.root // root directory for the Git repo or submodule
// (if in a worktree, this is the directory containing the original copy)
info.commonGitDir // directory containing Git metadata for this repo or submodule
// (if in a worktree, this is the primary Git directory for the repo)
info.worktreeGitDir // if in a worktree, the directory containing Git metadata specific to
// this worktree; otherwise, this is the same as `commonGitDir`.
When called without any arguments,
git-repo-info will automatically lookup upwards
into parent directories to find the first match with a
.git folder.
If passed an argument, it will be assumed to be the path to the repo's
.git folder
to inspect.