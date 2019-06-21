Type
git recent to see your latest local git branches
git recent
Optionally, add
-n<int> to see the most recent
<n> branches
git recent -n5
If you're a Windows user, you need to use Git Bash or similar shell in order to effectively use this utility.
You can add the
git-recent location to your path (e.g. add the directory to your
PATH environment
or copy
git-recent into an existing included path like
/usr/local/bin or
~/bin/).
You can use also
npm to install the global binary:
npm install --global git-recent
On Mac, you can install with homebrew:
brew install git-recent
git open - Open the repo website in your browser
diff-so-fancy - Making the output of
git diff so fancy
Copyright Paul Irish. Licensed under MIT.