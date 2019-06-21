openbase logo
git-recent

by Paul Irish
1.1.1 (see all)

See your latest local git branches, formatted real fancy

Readme

git-recent

Type git recent to see your latest local git branches

Usage

git recent

Optionally, add -n<int> to see the most recent <n> branches

git recent -n5

git-recent screenshot

If you're a Windows user, you need to use Git Bash or similar shell in order to effectively use this utility.

Installation

You can add the git-recent location to your path (e.g. add the directory to your PATH environment or copy git-recent into an existing included path like /usr/local/bin or ~/bin/).

You can use also npm to install the global binary:

npm install --global git-recent

On Mac, you can install with homebrew:

brew install git-recent

If you like this you may also be interested in...

  • git open - Open the repo website in your browser
  • diff-so-fancy - Making the output of git diff so fancy

License

Copyright Paul Irish. Licensed under MIT.

Changelog

  • 2016-05-16 - added to paulirish/dotfiles
  • 2016-08-05 - released in standalone repo and published to npm

