Type git recent to see your latest local git branches

Usage

git recent

Optionally, add -n<int> to see the most recent <n> branches

git recent -n5

If you're a Windows user, you need to use Git Bash or similar shell in order to effectively use this utility.

Installation

You can add the git-recent location to your path (e.g. add the directory to your PATH environment or copy git-recent into an existing included path like /usr/local/bin or ~/bin/ ).

You can use also npm to install the global binary:

npm install --global git-recent

On Mac, you can install with homebrew:

brew install git-recent

License

Copyright Paul Irish. Licensed under MIT.

