Simple wrapper that allows you to run any
git command using a more intuitive syntax.
npm install git-promise --save
Once installed, you can use it in your JavaScript files like so:
const git = require("git-promise");
const branch = await git("rev-parse --abbrev-ref HEAD");
console.log(branch); // This is your current branch
The module will handle git exit code automatically, so
const git = require("git-promise");
try {
await git("merge origin/master");
// Everything was fine
} catch (err) {
// Something went bad, maybe merge conflict?
console.error(err);
}
err is an
Error object augmented with
code property. The following code:
try {
await git('clone http://example.org/notExistingExample.git');
} catch (err) {
console.log("MESSAGE");
console.log(err.message);
console.log("ERROR CODE");
console.log(err.code);
}
will log:
MESSAGE
Cloning into 'notExistingExample'...
fatal: remote error: Repository does not exist
The requested repository does not exist, or you do not have permission to
access it.
}
ERROR CODE
128
The
git command accepts a second parameter that can be used to parse the output or to deal with non 0 exit code.
const git = require("git-promise");
const branch = await git("status -sb",
(stdout) => stdout.match(/## (.*)/)[1]);
console.log(branch); // This is your current branch
The callback accepts 2 parameters,
(stdout, error), where
stdout is the output of the git command and
error is either
null or an
Error in case the git command fails.
The return value of this function will be the resolved value of the promise.
If the
error parameter is not specified, it'll be handled automatically and the promise will be rejected in case of non 0 error codes.
const git = require("git-promise");
git("merge-base --is-ancestor master HEAD", function (stdout, error) {
if (!error) {
// the branch we are on is fast forward to master
return true;
} else if (error.code === 1) {
// no, it's not
return false;
} else {
// some other error happened
throw error;
}
}).then(function (isFastForward) {
console.log(isFastForward);
}).catch(function (err) {
// deal with the error
});
Version 1.0 changes the way the input command is parsed, so instead of executing anything that gets passed as the first parameter, it makes sure that
git is the only executable used.
git("status | grep hello") won't be executed as a shell command, but everything will be passed as arguments to
git, likely resulting in an error in this specific case.
If your
git command stops working after upgrading to version 1.0
git(["merge-base", "--is-ancestor", "master", "HEAD"]);.
Imagine to be on a local branch which is not fast forward with master and you want to know which commit were pushed on master after the forking point:
const git = require("git-promise");
function findForkCommit () {
return git("merge-base master HEAD", output => output.trim());
}
function findChanges (forkCommit) {
return git("log " + forkCommit + "..master --format=oneline",
output => output.trim().split("\n"));
}
const forkCommit = await findForkCommit();
const commits = await findChanges(forkCommit);
By default all git commands run in the current working directory (i.e.
process.cwd()).
You can use the following syntax to run a git command in different folder
const git = require("git-promise");
await git("blame file1.js", {cwd: "src/"});
By default any command tries to use
git in
$PATH, if you have installed
git in a funky location you can override this value using
gitExec.
const git = require("git-promise");
await git("status", {gitExec: "/usr/local/sbin/git"});
This module comes with some utility methods to parse the output of some git commands
const util = require("git-promise/util");
util.extractStatus(output [, lineSeparator])
Parse the output of
git status --porcelain and returns an object with
{
branch: "current branch name, only if git status -b is used",
index: {
modified: ["list of files modified in the index"],
added: ["list of files added in the index"],
deleted: ["list of files deleted in the index"],
renamed: ["list of files renamed in the index"],
copied: ["list of files copied in the index"]
},
workingTree: {
modified: ["list of files modified in the local working tree"],
added: ["list of files added / renamed / copied in the local working tree"],
deleted: ["list of files deleted in the local working tree"]
}
}
The method works both with or without option
-z.
util.hasConflict(output)
Try to determine if there's a merge conflict from the output of
git merge-tree
const git = require("git-promise");
const util = require("git-promise/util");
git("merge-tree <root-commit> <branch1> <branch2>").then(function (stdout) {
console.log(util.hasConflict(stdout));
});
Promise, not anymore a
Q promise.
BREAKING CHANGE: Internally the library switches from
shell to
execFile to avoid problems with non sanitized input commands.
BREAKING CHANGE: Callbacks using 2 parameters now receive an error as second parameter instead of an error code.
gitExec option