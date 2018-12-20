Automatically install git pre hooks in your git repository that run your task.

Installation

$ npm install git-pre-hooks --save-dev

Usage

First install git-pre-hooks from npm.

npm install git-pre-hooks --save-dev

Then add git-pre-hooks config in your package.json :

"git-pre-hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "make jshint" , "pre-push" : "make test" , "pre-release" : [ "make test" , "make build" , "make test-build" ], "post-release" : "npm publish" }

pre-release & post-release hook

If you are using git-extras, git-pre-hooks also support pre-release and post-release hook. Please make sure you install git-extras after 2014/12/03.

One-liner:

$ ( cd /tmp && git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/tj/git-extras.git && cd git-extras && sudo make install)

License

MIT