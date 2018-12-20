Automatically install git pre hooks in your git repository that run your task.
First install
git-pre-hooks from npm.
npm install git-pre-hooks --save-dev
Then add
git-pre-hooks config in your
package.json:
"git-pre-hooks": {
"pre-commit": "make jshint",
"pre-push": "make test",
"pre-release": ["make test", "make build", "make test-build"],
"post-release": "npm publish"
}
pre-release &
post-release hook
If you are using git-extras,
git-pre-hooks also support
pre-release and
post-release hook.
Please make sure you install
git-extras after 2014/12/03.
One-liner:
$ (cd /tmp && git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/tj/git-extras.git && cd git-extras && sudo make install)
MIT