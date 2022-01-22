openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

git-parse

by wayfair
2.1.0 (see all)

JavaScript library that generates an array of JavaScript objects, representing the current branch of a local git repository's commit history

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

469K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Git-Parse

NPM version NPM Downloads Bundlephobia

git-parse is a utility which generates an array of javascript objects representing the current branch of a local git repository's commit history.

Details

  • Support NodeJS >= 12

Installation

npm install git-parse

Usage

const { gitToJs } = require('git-parse');

const commitsPromise = gitToJs('path/to/repo/');

commitsPromise.then(commits => console.log(JSON.stringify(commits, null, 2)));
Console output: 
[
  {
    "hash": "7cedc121ee163d859dfdb9911e627d4b5933cc6d",
    "authorName": "mpackard@wayfair.com",
    "authorEmail": "mpackard@wayfair.com",
    "date": "Wed, 10 Jan 2018 16:44:52 -0500",
    "message": "initial setup",
    "filesAdded":[
        { "path": "packages/raspberry-popsicle/index.js" },
        { "path": "packages/raspberry-popsicle/package-lock.json" },
        { "path": "packages/raspberry-popsicle/package.json" }
    ],
    "filesDeleted": [],
    "filesModified": [],
    "filesRenamed": []
  },
  {
    "hash": "226f032eb87ac1eb18b7212eeaf1356980a9ae03",
    "authorName": "mpackard@wayfair.com",
    "authorEmail": "mpackard@wayfair.com",
    "date": "Wed, 10 Jan 2018 15:25:16 -0500",
    "message": "add README",
    "filesAdded": [
      { "path": "README.md" }
    ],
    "filesDeleted": [],
    "filesModified": [],
    "filesRenamed": []
  }
]

API

.gitToJs(pathToRepo, [options])

Returns a promise which resolves with a list of objects describing git commits on the current branch. pathToRepo is a string. options is an optional object with one property, sinceCommit, which is a commit hash. If sinceCommit is present, gitToJs will return logs for commits after the commit specified.

const { gitToJs } = require('git-parse');

const commitsPromise = gitToJs('path/to/repo/');

commitsPromise.then(commits => console.log(JSON.stringify(commits, null, 2)));

.checkOutCommit(pathToRepo, commitHash, [options])

Checks a repository out to a given commit. hash is the commit hash. Options is an optional object with one property, force. force adds --force to the underlying git checkout. Returns a promise.

.gitPull(pathToRepo)

Runs 'git pull' on the repository at the given path. Returns a promise.

.gitDiff(pathToRepo, commitHash1, [commitHash2], [file])

Returns a git diff given a path to the repo, a commit, an optional second commit, and an optional file path.

Returns a promise resolving with the diff as a string.

Development

Build

To generate a local distribution for the git-parse library run the following command:

yarn build

To build the library in the background on file changes, use:

yarn build:watch

Code Formatting

To automatically format the code using Prettier run:

yarn format

or

yarn format:check

Linting

To lint the project using ESLint run:

yarn lint

Tests

To run the project tests using the Jest framework run:

yarn test

Type Checking

To check the project for type errors using Typescript run:

yarn tsc

Use --watch to run the type checker in the background:

yarn tsc --watch

License

This project is licensed under the BSD-2-Clause license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial