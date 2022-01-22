git-parseis a utility which generates an array of javascript objects representing the current branch of a local git repository's commit history.
npm install git-parse
const { gitToJs } = require('git-parse');
const commitsPromise = gitToJs('path/to/repo/');
commitsPromise.then(commits => console.log(JSON.stringify(commits, null, 2)));
[
{
"hash": "7cedc121ee163d859dfdb9911e627d4b5933cc6d",
"authorName": "mpackard@wayfair.com",
"authorEmail": "mpackard@wayfair.com",
"date": "Wed, 10 Jan 2018 16:44:52 -0500",
"message": "initial setup",
"filesAdded":[
{ "path": "packages/raspberry-popsicle/index.js" },
{ "path": "packages/raspberry-popsicle/package-lock.json" },
{ "path": "packages/raspberry-popsicle/package.json" }
],
"filesDeleted": [],
"filesModified": [],
"filesRenamed": []
},
{
"hash": "226f032eb87ac1eb18b7212eeaf1356980a9ae03",
"authorName": "mpackard@wayfair.com",
"authorEmail": "mpackard@wayfair.com",
"date": "Wed, 10 Jan 2018 15:25:16 -0500",
"message": "add README",
"filesAdded": [
{ "path": "README.md" }
],
"filesDeleted": [],
"filesModified": [],
"filesRenamed": []
}
]
Returns a promise which resolves with a list of objects describing git commits on the current branch.
pathToRepo is a string.
options is an optional object with one property,
sinceCommit, which is a commit hash. If
sinceCommit is present, gitToJs will return logs for commits after the commit specified.
Checks a repository out to a given commit.
hash is the commit hash. Options is an optional object with one property,
force.
force adds
--force to the underlying git checkout. Returns a promise.
Runs 'git pull' on the repository at the given path. Returns a promise.
Returns a git diff given a path to the repo, a commit, an optional second commit, and an optional file path.
Returns a promise resolving with the diff as a string.
To generate a local distribution for the git-parse library run the following command:
yarn build
To build the library in the background on file changes, use:
yarn build:watch
To automatically format the code using Prettier run:
yarn format
or
yarn format:check
To lint the project using ESLint run:
yarn lint
To run the project tests using the Jest framework run:
yarn test
To check the project for type errors using Typescript run:
yarn tsc
Use
--watch to run the type checker in the background:
yarn tsc --watch
This project is licensed under the BSD-2-Clause license.