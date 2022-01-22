git-parse is a utility which generates an array of javascript objects representing the current branch of a local git repository's commit history.

Details

Support NodeJS >= 12

Installation

npm install git-parse

Usage

const { gitToJs } = require ( 'git-parse' ); const commitsPromise = gitToJs( 'path/to/repo/' ); commitsPromise.then( commits => console .log( JSON .stringify(commits, null , 2 )));

Console output: [ { "hash" : "7cedc121ee163d859dfdb9911e627d4b5933cc6d" , "authorName" : "mpackard@wayfair.com" , "authorEmail" : "mpackard@wayfair.com" , "date" : "Wed, 10 Jan 2018 16:44:52 -0500" , "message" : "initial setup" , "filesAdded" :[ { "path" : "packages/raspberry-popsicle/index.js" }, { "path" : "packages/raspberry-popsicle/package-lock.json" }, { "path" : "packages/raspberry-popsicle/package.json" } ], "filesDeleted" : [], "filesModified" : [], "filesRenamed" : [] }, { "hash" : "226f032eb87ac1eb18b7212eeaf1356980a9ae03" , "authorName" : "mpackard@wayfair.com" , "authorEmail" : "mpackard@wayfair.com" , "date" : "Wed, 10 Jan 2018 15:25:16 -0500" , "message" : "add README" , "filesAdded" : [ { "path" : "README.md" } ], "filesDeleted" : [], "filesModified" : [], "filesRenamed" : [] } ]

API

Returns a promise which resolves with a list of objects describing git commits on the current branch. pathToRepo is a string. options is an optional object with one property, sinceCommit , which is a commit hash. If sinceCommit is present, gitToJs will return logs for commits after the commit specified.

const { gitToJs } = require ( 'git-parse' ); const commitsPromise = gitToJs( 'path/to/repo/' ); commitsPromise.then( commits => console .log( JSON .stringify(commits, null , 2 )));

Checks a repository out to a given commit. hash is the commit hash. Options is an optional object with one property, force . force adds --force to the underlying git checkout. Returns a promise.

Runs 'git pull' on the repository at the given path. Returns a promise.

Returns a git diff given a path to the repo, a commit, an optional second commit, and an optional file path.

Returns a promise resolving with the diff as a string.

Development

Build

To generate a local distribution for the git-parse library run the following command:

yarn build

To build the library in the background on file changes, use:

yarn build:watch

Code Formatting

To automatically format the code using Prettier run:

yarn format

or

yarn format:check

Linting

To lint the project using ESLint run:

yarn lint

Tests

To run the project tests using the Jest framework run:

yarn test

Type Checking

To check the project for type errors using Typescript run:

yarn tsc

Use --watch to run the type checker in the background:

yarn tsc --watch

License

This project is licensed under the BSD-2-Clause license.