Type
git open to open the repo website (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket) in your browser.
git open [remote-name] [branch-name]
# Open the page for this branch on the repo website
git open --commit
git open -c
# Open the current commit in the repo website
git open --issue
git open -i
# If this branch is named like issue/#123, this will open the corresponding
# issue in the repo website
git open --print
git open -p
# Only print the url at the terminal, but don't open it
(
git open works with these hosted repo providers,
git open --issue currently only works with GitHub, Visual Studio Team Services and Team Foundation Server)
$ git open
# opens https://github.com/TRACKED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/tree/CURRENT_BRANCH
$ git open someremote
# opens https://github.com/PROVIDED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/tree/CURRENT_BRANCH
$ git open someremote somebranch
# opens https://github.com/PROVIDED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/tree/PROVIDED_BRANCH
$ git open --issue
# If branches use naming convention of issues/#123,
# opens https://github.com/TRACKED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/issues/123
$ git open --print
# prints https://github.com/TRACKED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/tree/CURRENT_BRANCH
$ git open --suffix pulls
# opens https://github.com/TRACKED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/pulls
The preferred way of installation is to simply add the
git-open script
somewhere into your path (e.g. add the directory to your
PATH environment
or copy
git-open into an existing included path like
/usr/local/bin).
npm install --global git-open
Save git-open anywhere, say as ~/Documents/Scripts/git-open.sh and define a function in your Powershell profile (see ~/Documents/WindowsPowerShell/profile.ps1) like this:
function git-open { cmd /c "C:\Program Files\Git\usr\bin\bash.exe" "~/Documents/Scripts/git-open.sh" }
Set-Alias -Name gop -Value git-open
cmd terminal
Save the
git-open script in any place accessible via your
%PATH% environment var.
Add
antigen bundle paulirish/git-open to your
.zshrc with your other bundle
commands.
Antigen will handle cloning the plugin for you automatically the next time you
start zsh, and periodically checking for updates to the git repository. You can
also add the plugin to a running zsh with
antigen bundle paulirish/git-open
for testing before adding it to your
.zshrc.
git clone https://github.com/paulirish/git-open.git $ZSH_CUSTOM/plugins/git-open
git-open to your plugin list - edit
~/.zshrc and change
plugins=(...) to
plugins=(... git-open)
Add
zgen load paulirish/git-open to your .zshrc file in the same function
you're doing your other
zgen load calls in. ZGen will take care of cloning
the repository the next time you run
zgen save, and will also periodically
check for updates to the git repository.
zplug "paulirish/git-open", as:plugin
git-open can automatically guess the corresponding repository page for remotes
(default looks for
origin) on the following hosts:
See the man page for more information on how to configure
git-open.
See hub for complete GitHub opening support.
It's the official GitHub project and provides
hub browse.
Homebrew has an alternate git-open that only works with GitHub but can open user profile pages, too.
@gerep has an alternate git-open that works with a few providers. Of note, it opens the default view for BitBucket instead of the source view.
And, of course, jasonmccreary's original gh from which this plugin was forked.
jasonmccreary did the initial hard work. Since then, many contributors have submitted great PRs.
Please provide examples of the URLs you are parsing with each PR.
You'll need to install bats, the Bash automated testing system. It's also available as
brew install bats
git submodule update --init # pull in the assertion libraries
# Run the test suite once:
bats test # or `npm run unit`
# Run it on every change with `entr`
brew install entr
npm run watch
git recent - View your most recent git branches
diff-so-fancy - Making the output of
git diff so fancy
Copyright Jason McCreary & Paul Irish. Licensed under MIT. http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT
--issue and
-h added