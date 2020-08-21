openbase logo
git-open

by Paul Irish
2.1.0 (see all)

Type `git open` to open the GitHub page or website for a repository in your browser.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

167

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

git-open Build Status

Type git open to open the repo website (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket) in your browser.

Demo of git open in action

Usage

git open [remote-name] [branch-name]
    # Open the page for this branch on the repo website

git open --commit
git open -c
   # Open the current commit in the repo website

git open --issue
git open -i
   # If this branch is named like issue/#123, this will open the corresponding
   # issue in the repo website

git open --print
git open -p
    # Only print the url at the terminal, but don't open it

(git open works with these hosted repo providers, git open --issue currently only works with GitHub, Visual Studio Team Services and Team Foundation Server)

Examples

$ git open
# opens https://github.com/TRACKED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/tree/CURRENT_BRANCH

$ git open someremote
# opens https://github.com/PROVIDED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/tree/CURRENT_BRANCH

$ git open someremote somebranch
# opens https://github.com/PROVIDED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/tree/PROVIDED_BRANCH

$ git open --issue
# If branches use naming convention of issues/#123,
# opens https://github.com/TRACKED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/issues/123

$ git open --print
# prints https://github.com/TRACKED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/tree/CURRENT_BRANCH

$ git open --suffix pulls
# opens https://github.com/TRACKED_REMOTE_USER/CURRENT_REPO/pulls

Installation

Basic install

The preferred way of installation is to simply add the git-open script somewhere into your path (e.g. add the directory to your PATH environment or copy git-open into an existing included path like /usr/local/bin).

Install via NPM:

npm install --global git-open

Windows Powershell

Save git-open anywhere, say as ~/Documents/Scripts/git-open.sh and define a function in your Powershell profile (see ~/Documents/WindowsPowerShell/profile.ps1) like this:

function git-open { cmd /c "C:\Program Files\Git\usr\bin\bash.exe" "~/Documents/Scripts/git-open.sh" }
Set-Alias -Name gop -Value git-open

Windows with cmd terminal

Save the git-open script in any place accessible via your %PATH% environment var.

ZSH

Antigen

Add antigen bundle paulirish/git-open to your .zshrc with your other bundle commands.

Antigen will handle cloning the plugin for you automatically the next time you start zsh, and periodically checking for updates to the git repository. You can also add the plugin to a running zsh with antigen bundle paulirish/git-open for testing before adding it to your .zshrc.

Oh-My-Zsh

  1. git clone https://github.com/paulirish/git-open.git $ZSH_CUSTOM/plugins/git-open
  2. Add git-open to your plugin list - edit ~/.zshrc and change plugins=(...) to plugins=(... git-open)

Zgen

Add zgen load paulirish/git-open to your .zshrc file in the same function you're doing your other zgen load calls in. ZGen will take care of cloning the repository the next time you run zgen save, and will also periodically check for updates to the git repository.

zplug

zplug "paulirish/git-open", as:plugin

Supported remote repositories

git-open can automatically guess the corresponding repository page for remotes (default looks for origin) on the following hosts:

  • github.com
  • gist.github.com
  • gitlab.com
  • GitLab custom hosted (see below)
  • bitbucket.org
  • Atlassian Bitbucket Server (formerly Atlassian Stash)
  • Visual Studio Team Services
  • Team Foundation Server (on-premises)
  • AWS Code Commit

Configuration

See the man page for more information on how to configure git-open.

Alternative projects

See hub for complete GitHub opening support. It's the official GitHub project and provides hub browse.

Homebrew has an alternate git-open that only works with GitHub but can open user profile pages, too.

@gerep has an alternate git-open that works with a few providers. Of note, it opens the default view for BitBucket instead of the source view.

And, of course, jasonmccreary's original gh from which this plugin was forked.

Thanks

jasonmccreary did the initial hard work. Since then, many contributors have submitted great PRs.

Contributing & Development

Please provide examples of the URLs you are parsing with each PR.

Testing:

You'll need to install bats, the Bash automated testing system. It's also available as brew install bats

git submodule update --init # pull in the assertion libraries

# Run the test suite once:
bats test  # or `npm run unit`

# Run it on every change with `entr`
brew install entr
npm run watch

License

Copyright Jason McCreary & Paul Irish. Licensed under MIT. http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

Changelog

  • 2018-12-03 - 2.1.0 shipped.
  • 2017-12-01 - 2.0 shipped. Breaking change: Gitlab configuration handled differently.
  • 2017-12-01 - Configuration for custom remote added
  • 2017-11-30 - Support for VSTS Added
  • 2017-10-31 - --issue and -h added
  • 2017-10-30 - Configuration for custom domains added
  • 2017-10-30 - WSL support added
  • 2017-06-16 - Introduced a test suite in BATS
  • 2017-06-15 - Entire script rewritten and simplified by @dermagia
  • 2016-07-23 - Readme: fix oh-my-zsh install instructions
  • 2016-07-22 - 1.1.0 shipped. update and add linters for package.json, readme.
  • 2016-07-11 - Readme formatting and installation instructions updated. Changelog started

