Type git open to open the repo website (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket) in your browser.

Usage

git open [remote-name] [branch-name] git open --commit git open -c git open --issue git open -i git open -- print git open -p

( git open works with these hosted repo providers, git open --issue currently only works with GitHub, Visual Studio Team Services and Team Foundation Server)

Examples

$ git open $ git open someremote $ git open someremote somebranch $ git open --issue $ git open -- print $ git open --suffix pulls

Installation

Basic install

The preferred way of installation is to simply add the git-open script somewhere into your path (e.g. add the directory to your PATH environment or copy git-open into an existing included path like /usr/local/bin ).

Install via NPM:

npm install --global git-open

Windows Powershell

Save git-open anywhere, say as ~/Documents/Scripts/git-open.sh and define a function in your Powershell profile (see ~/Documents/WindowsPowerShell/profile.ps1) like this:

function git-open { cmd /c "C:\Program Files\Git\usr\bin\bash.exe" "~/Documents/Scripts/git-open.sh" } Set-Alias -Name gop -Value git-open

Windows with cmd terminal

Save the git-open script in any place accessible via your %PATH% environment var.

ZSH

Add antigen bundle paulirish/git-open to your .zshrc with your other bundle commands.

Antigen will handle cloning the plugin for you automatically the next time you start zsh, and periodically checking for updates to the git repository. You can also add the plugin to a running zsh with antigen bundle paulirish/git-open for testing before adding it to your .zshrc .

git clone https://github.com/paulirish/git-open.git $ZSH_CUSTOM/plugins/git-open Add git-open to your plugin list - edit ~/.zshrc and change plugins=(...) to plugins=(... git-open)

Add zgen load paulirish/git-open to your .zshrc file in the same function you're doing your other zgen load calls in. ZGen will take care of cloning the repository the next time you run zgen save , and will also periodically check for updates to the git repository.

zplug "paulirish/git-open", as:plugin

Supported remote repositories

git-open can automatically guess the corresponding repository page for remotes (default looks for origin ) on the following hosts:

github.com

gist.github.com

gitlab.com

GitLab custom hosted (see below)

bitbucket.org

Atlassian Bitbucket Server (formerly Atlassian Stash)

Visual Studio Team Services

Team Foundation Server (on-premises)

AWS Code Commit

Configuration

See the man page for more information on how to configure git-open .

Alternative projects

See hub for complete GitHub opening support. It's the official GitHub project and provides hub browse .

Homebrew has an alternate git-open that only works with GitHub but can open user profile pages, too.

@gerep has an alternate git-open that works with a few providers. Of note, it opens the default view for BitBucket instead of the source view.

And, of course, jasonmccreary's original gh from which this plugin was forked.

Thanks

jasonmccreary did the initial hard work. Since then, many contributors have submitted great PRs.

Contributing & Development

Please provide examples of the URLs you are parsing with each PR.

You'll need to install bats, the Bash automated testing system. It's also available as brew install bats

git submodule update --init bats test brew install entr npm run watch

Related projects

git recent - View your most recent git branches

- View your most recent git branches diff-so-fancy - Making the output of git diff so fancy

License

Copyright Jason McCreary & Paul Irish. Licensed under MIT. http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

Changelog