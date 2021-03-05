Communicate important updates to your team via git commit messages.
Sometimes you need to communicate changes to other developers on your project. In a small team, a Slack message works okay, but in larger teams and distributed organizations (such as open source projects), reaching everyone can be a pain.
git-notify allows you to embed announcements into your git commit messages:
git commit -m 'git-notify: NEW DEVELOPMENT ENVIRONMENT ...'
And display them to another developer on a machine, far far away:
Simple as that.
Just add
"git-notify:" to your git commit message, and anything that follows will be displayed when another developer pulls that commit, or switches from a branch that does not contain that commit to one that does.
If you're using a merge or squash commit strategy on GitHub, you can also add them to the extended commit message when landing a PR:
Install
git-notify to your
npm (or
yarn) based project as a devDependency:
# using npm
npm install --save-dev git-notify
# using yarn
yarn add -D git-notify
Next, we'll configure
git-notify to run automatically when other developers pull commits that contain git messages. Below we show how to achieve this with the excellent husky library. For other approaches, see the Git Hooks section later in this document.
# using npm
npm install --save-dev husky@4
# using yarn
yarn add -D husky@4
Configure
git-notify hooks by adding the following
husky entries to your
package.json:
{
//...snip
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"post-merge": "git-notify merge $HUSKY_GIT_PARAMS",
"post-rewrite": "git-notify rewrite $HUSKY_GIT_PARAMS",
"post-checkout": "git-notify checkout $HUSKY_GIT_PARAMS"
}
}
}
Note: The above instructions below are for husky v4.x. Husky v5 has changed how hooks are configured, as well updated its licensing terms to be free only to other open source projects.See husky's own documentation for how to configure hooks in their latest version.
git-notify --prefix "@everyone"
git-notify looks for in git commit messages
git-notify:
git-notify --color "#ff6f6f"
chalk preset colors or a hex value. Note that not all terminals support full hex color scales.
git-notify --simple
Run
npx git-notify --help for an up to date list of parameters:
npx git-notify --help
Usage
$ git-notify <method> [options] $GIT_PARAMS
Methods
since <commit> show all notifications since commit
merge run on git pull/merge
rewrite run on git rebase
checkout run on git checkout/switch
Options
--prefix, -p prefix to look for in commit messages (default: "git-notify:")
--simple, -s show a plain, unboxed notification
--color, -c color of displayed notification
Examples
$ git-notify since HEAD~5
$ git-notify checkout $GIT_PARAMS
git-notify will display a message for every "git-notify:" prefix it finds in the commit log that was just pulled/merged/rebased/checked out. The notification message will be the rest of the paragraph following the prefix.
For example, this commit message:
This change upgrades some of our dependencies. git-notify: Please run npm install
Will print:
The message will run until the end of the paragraph, delimited by a double line break. Single line breaks and other whitespace will be preserved. So that:
Rewrite everything.
git-notify:EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED
This project has been rewritten
from scratch. If something broke,
please contact Jeff at dev@null.com.
May god please forgive me.
Will display:
╒══════════════════════════════════════════╕
│ │
│ EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED │
│ This project has been rewritten │
│ from scratch. If something broke, │
│ please contact Jeff at dev@null.com. │
│ │
╘══════════════════════════════════════════╛
You can run
git-notify since to test configuration and dry-run the message you've just created locally. For example:
git commit -m '@team what's up??'
npx git-notify since HEAD~1 --prefix "@team"
Not at the moment, but this should not be difficult to add. See Contributing
See Installing hooks with husky in the Getting Started section.
git-notify is agnostic to however you want to install your git hooks.
The hooks you need to configure are:
git pull and
git merge)
npx git-notify merge $GIT_PARAMS
git rebase)
npx git-notify rewrite $GIT_PARAMS
git checkout -- optional, but useful)
npx git-notify checkout $GIT_PARAMS
At the time of writing,
git-notify checkout is the only hook that uses the arguments (
$GIT_PARAMS) passed to the git hook, but ideally you should always pass the arguments to
git-notify, in case we'll need to use them in a later version.
See githooks.com for more resources on the topic. Documentation for different approaches are welcome!
At this time,
git-notify is a node-based project. While I recognize it could be useful in other types of projects (ruby, python, rust, etc...), cross-platform scripting sucks, and this project is not interested in solving those problems at this time.
However, the
git-notify beviour has been implemented in other languages:
If you like this idea, feel free to steal it and implement your own version, and I'll add it here.
This project is open to contributions. For anything that would radically change the nature of the project or increase its maintenance burden, please open an issue first to discuss.
This project is written in TypeScript and scaffolded using tsdx.
To run TSDX, use:
yarn start
This builds to
/dist and runs the project in watch mode so any edits you save inside
src causes a rebuild to
/dist.
To do a one-off build, use
npm run build or
yarn build.
To run tests, use
npm test or
yarn test.
Special thanks to Sindre Sorhus, whose excellent meow, boxen and chalk libraries make developing Node CLIs a breeze.