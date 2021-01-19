Git Mob

A command-line tool for social coding

Includes co-authors in commits when you collaborate on code. Use when pairing with a buddy or mobbing with your team.

Read our blog post to find out why git-mob exists: Co-author commits with Git Mob

New Git Mob VS Code extension

Install

git-mob is a CLI tool, so you'll need to install the package globally.

npm i -g git-mob

By default git-mob will use the .gitmessage template to append co-authors.

Using git commit -m setup

How to append co-authors to the message when using message flag - git commit -m "commit message" ?

Add prepare-commit-msg hook file in .git/hooks dir. See hook-examples The hook will need to be executable chmod +x prepare-commit-msg

prepare-commit-msg will need a script to read the co-authors, which can be done via git mob-print . See hook-examples folder for working scripts.

The command git mob-print will output to stdout the formatted co-authors.

Note: > v1.1.0 git mob --installTemplate and git mob --uninstallTemplate has been removed.

Revert back to default setup

Remove relevant scripts prepare-commit-msg file

Workflow / Usage

With git-mob, the primary author will always be the primary user of the computer. Set your author info in git if you haven't done so before.

$ git config -- global user.name "Jane Doe" $ git config -- global user.email "jane@example.com"

To keep track of potential co-authors, git-mob uses a JSON file called ~/.git-coauthors . Here's a template of its structure.

{ "coauthors" : { "<initials>" : { "name" : "<name>" , "email" : "<email>" } } }

Start by adding a few co-authors that you work with.

$ cat <<-EOF > ~/ .git-coauthors { "coauthors" : { "ad" : { "name" : "Amy Doe" , "email" : "amy@findmypast.com" }, "bd" : { "name" : "Bob Doe" , "email" : "bob@findmypast.com" } } } EOF

You're ready to create your mob. Tell git-mob you're pairing with Amy by using her initials.

$ git mob ad Jane Doe < jane@example.com > Amy Doe < amy@example.com >

Commit like you normally would. You should see Co-authored-by: Amy Doe <amy@example.com> appear at the end of the commit message.

Let's add Bob to the group to create a three-person mob.

$ git mob ad bd Jane Doe < jane@example.com > Amy Doe < amy@example.com > Bob Doe < bob@example.com >

Once you're done mobbing, switch back to developing solo.*

$ git solo Jane Doe < jane@example.com >

More commands

List all co-authors

Check which co-authors you have available in your .git-coauthors file.

$ git mob --list jd Jane Doe jane .com ad Amy Doe amy .com bd Bob Doe bob .com

Overwrite the main author

Overwrite the current author which could be useful for pairing on different machines

If the current author is: Bob Doe

$ git mob -o jd ad jd Jane Doe jane .com ad Amy Doe amy .com

Now the author has changed to Jane Doe.

Add co-author

Add a new co-author to your .git-coauthors file.

$ git add-coauthor bb "Barry Butterworth" barry .org

Delete co-author

Delete a co-author from your .git-coauthors file.

$ git delete -coauthor bb

Edit co-author

Edit a co-author's details in your .git-coauthors file.

git edit-coauthor bb --name= "Barry Butterworth" --email= "barry@butterworth.org" git edit-coauthor bb --name= "Barry Butterworth" git edit-coauthor bb --email= "barry@butterworth.org"

Suggest co-authors base on current repo

Suggest some co-authors to add based on existing committers to your current repo

git suggest-coauthors

Add initials of current mob to your prompt

Bash

Add the initials to PS1 , in ~/.bashrc

function git_initials { local initials=$(git mob-print --initials) if [[ -n " ${initials} " ]]; then echo " [ ${initials} ]" fi } export PS1= "\$(pwd)\$(git_initials) -> "

Fish

Add the following functions to .config/fish/config.fish

function git_initials --description 'Print the initials for who I am currently pairing with' set -lx initials (git mob-print --initials) if test -n "$initials" printf ' [%s]' $initials end end function fish_prompt printf "%s%s ->" (pwd) (git_initials) end

* If you have git-duet installed, you'll need to uninstall it since it conflicts with the git-solo command.