A command-line tool for social coding
Includes co-authors in commits when you collaborate on code. Use when pairing with a buddy or mobbing with your team.
Read our blog post to find out why git-mob exists: Co-author commits with Git Mob
git commit -m
git-mob is a CLI tool, so you'll need to install the package globally.
npm i -g git-mob
By default git-mob will use the
.gitmessage template to append co-authors.
git commit -m setup
How to append co-authors to the message when using message flag -
git commit -m "commit message"?
prepare-commit-msg hook file in
.git/hooks dir. See hook-examples
chmod +x prepare-commit-msg
prepare-commit-msg will need a script to read the co-authors, which can be done via
git mob-print. See hook-examples folder for working scripts.
The command
git mob-print will output to
stdout the formatted co-authors.
Note: >
v1.1.0
git mob --installTemplate and
git mob --uninstallTemplate has been removed.
prepare-commit-msg file
With git-mob, the primary author will always be the primary user of the computer. Set your author info in git if you haven't done so before.
$ git config --global user.name "Jane Doe"
$ git config --global user.email "jane@example.com"
To keep track of potential co-authors, git-mob uses a JSON file called
~/.git-coauthors.
Here's a template of its structure.
{
"coauthors": {
"<initials>": {
"name": "<name>",
"email": "<email>"
}
}
}
Start by adding a few co-authors that you work with.
$ cat <<-EOF > ~/.git-coauthors
{
"coauthors": {
"ad": {
"name": "Amy Doe",
"email": "amy@findmypast.com"
},
"bd": {
"name": "Bob Doe",
"email": "bob@findmypast.com"
}
}
}
EOF
You're ready to create your mob. Tell git-mob you're pairing with Amy by using her initials.
$ git mob ad
Jane Doe <jane@example.com>
Amy Doe <amy@example.com>
Commit like you normally would.
You should see
Co-authored-by: Amy Doe <amy@example.com> appear at the end of the commit message.
Let's add Bob to the group to create a three-person mob.
$ git mob ad bd
Jane Doe <jane@example.com>
Amy Doe <amy@example.com>
Bob Doe <bob@example.com>
Once you're done mobbing, switch back to developing solo.*
$ git solo
Jane Doe <jane@example.com>
Check which co-authors you have available in your
.git-coauthors file.
$ git mob --list
jd Jane Doe jane@example.com
ad Amy Doe amy@example.com
bd Bob Doe bob@example.com
Overwrite the current author which could be useful for pairing on different machines
If the current author is: Bob Doe
$ git mob -o jd ad
jd Jane Doe jane@example.com
ad Amy Doe amy@example.com
Now the author has changed to Jane Doe.
Add a new co-author to your
.git-coauthors file.
$ git add-coauthor bb "Barry Butterworth" barry@butterworth.org
Delete a co-author from your
.git-coauthors file.
$ git delete-coauthor bb
Edit a co-author's details in your
.git-coauthors file.
$ git edit-coauthor bb --name="Barry Butterworth" --email="barry@butterworth.org"
$ git edit-coauthor bb --name="Barry Butterworth"
$ git edit-coauthor bb --email="barry@butterworth.org"
Suggest some co-authors to add based on existing committers to your current repo
$ git suggest-coauthors
Add the initials to
PS1, in
~/.bashrc
function git_initials {
local initials=$(git mob-print --initials)
if [[ -n "${initials}" ]]; then
echo " [${initials}]"
fi
}
export PS1="\$(pwd)\$(git_initials) -> "
Add the following functions to
.config/fish/config.fish
function git_initials --description 'Print the initials for who I am currently pairing with'
set -lx initials (git mob-print --initials)
if test -n "$initials"
printf ' [%s]' $initials
end
end
function fish_prompt
printf "%s%s ->" (pwd) (git_initials)
end
* If you have git-duet installed, you'll need to uninstall it since it conflicts with the git-solo command.
Find out more with
git mob -h