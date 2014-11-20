openbase logo
glp

git-log-parser

by Ben Drucker
1.2.0 (see all)

Stream commit objects from git log

Readme

git-log-parser Build Status

Run git log and return a stream of commit objects.

Setup

$ npm install git-log-parser

API

log.parse(config, options) -> Stream(commits)

Accepts a config object mapping to the options accepted by git log. config will be automatically converted to command line options and flags by argv-formatter. Returns a stream of commit objects.

options is passed directly to child_process.spawn.

A commit is structured as follows:

{
  commit: {
    'long': '4bba6092ecb2571301ca0daa2c55336ea2c74ea2',
    'short': '4bba609'
  },
  tree: {
    'long': 'b4ef3379e639f8c0034831deae8f6ce63dd41566',
    'short': 'b4ef337'
  },
  author: {
    'name': 'Ben Drucker',
    'email': 'bvdrucker@gmail.com',
    'date': new Date('2014-11-20T14:39:01.000Z')
  },
  committer: {
    'name': 'Ben Drucker',
    'email': 'bvdrucker@gmail.com',
    'date': new Date('2014-11-20T14:39:01.000Z')
  },
  subject: 'Initial commit',
  body: 'The commit body'
}

author.date and commiter.date are Date objects while all other values are strings.

If you just want an array of commits, use stream-to-array to wrap the returned stream.

log.fields -> Object

Commit objects contain the most frequently used commit information. However, the field mappings used to format and then parse log output can be amended before calling the parser. Consult the full range of formatting placeholders and add the placeholder to the object tree if you wish to add extra fields.

Example

Get all commits from earlier than an hour ago and stream them to stdout as pretty-printed JSON

var log      = require('git-log-parser');
var through2 = require('through2');

log.parse({
  before: new Date(Date.now() - 60 * 60 * 1000)
})
.pipe(through2.obj(function (chunk, enc, callback) {
  callback(null, JSON.stringify(chunk, undefined, 2));
}))
.pipe(process.stdout);

Note that before is stringified and passed directly as an argument to git log. No special handling is required for any standard git log option. You can filter by committer, time, or any other field supported by git log.

