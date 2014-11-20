Run
git log and return a stream of commit objects.
$ npm install git-log-parser
log.parse(config, options) ->
Stream(commits)
Accepts a
config object mapping to the options accepted by
git log.
config will be automatically converted to command line options and flags by argv-formatter. Returns a stream of commit objects.
options is passed directly to
child_process.spawn.
A commit is structured as follows:
{
commit: {
'long': '4bba6092ecb2571301ca0daa2c55336ea2c74ea2',
'short': '4bba609'
},
tree: {
'long': 'b4ef3379e639f8c0034831deae8f6ce63dd41566',
'short': 'b4ef337'
},
author: {
'name': 'Ben Drucker',
'email': 'bvdrucker@gmail.com',
'date': new Date('2014-11-20T14:39:01.000Z')
},
committer: {
'name': 'Ben Drucker',
'email': 'bvdrucker@gmail.com',
'date': new Date('2014-11-20T14:39:01.000Z')
},
subject: 'Initial commit',
body: 'The commit body'
}
author.date and
commiter.date are
Date objects while all other values are strings.
If you just want an array of commits, use stream-to-array to wrap the returned stream.
log.fields ->
Object
Commit objects contain the most frequently used commit information. However, the field mappings used to format and then parse log output can be amended before calling the parser. Consult the full range of formatting placeholders and add the placeholder to the object tree if you wish to add extra fields.
Get all commits from earlier than an hour ago and stream them to
stdout as pretty-printed JSON
var log = require('git-log-parser');
var through2 = require('through2');
log.parse({
before: new Date(Date.now() - 60 * 60 * 1000)
})
.pipe(through2.obj(function (chunk, enc, callback) {
callback(null, JSON.stringify(chunk, undefined, 2));
}))
.pipe(process.stdout);
Note that
before is stringified and passed directly as an argument to
git log. No special handling is required for any standard
git log option. You can filter by committer, time, or any other field supported by
git log.