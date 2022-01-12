Node.js module to read last git commit information including tags and branch - mostly to be used by continuous integration and build systems for build tagging purposes.
var git = require('git-last-commit');
git.getLastCommit(function(err, commit) {
// read commit object properties
console.log(commit);
});
Function returns an object like this:
{
"shortHash": "d2346fa",
"hash": "d2346faac31de5e954ef5f6baf31babcd3e899f2",
"subject": "initial commit",
"sanitizedSubject": "initial-commit",
"body": "this is the body of the commit message",
"authoredOn": "1437988060",
"committedOn": "1437988060",
"author": {
"name": "Ozan Seymen",
"email": "oseymen@gmail.com"
},
"committer": {
"name": "Ozan Seymen",
"email": "oseymen@gmail.com"
},
"notes": "commit notes",
"branch": "master",
"tags": ['R1', 'R2']
}
You can add path destination if you want to get git last commit information on another repository:
var git = require('git-last-commit');
git.getLastCommit(function(err, commit) {
// read commit object properties
console.log(commit);
}, {dst: 'some/other/path'});