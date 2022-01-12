Node.js module to read last git commit information including tags and branch - mostly to be used by continuous integration and build systems for build tagging purposes.

Usage

var git = require ( 'git-last-commit' ); git.getLastCommit( function ( err, commit ) { console .log(commit); });

Function returns an object like this:

{ "shortHash" : "d2346fa" , "hash" : "d2346faac31de5e954ef5f6baf31babcd3e899f2" , "subject" : "initial commit" , "sanitizedSubject" : "initial-commit" , "body" : "this is the body of the commit message" , "authoredOn" : "1437988060" , "committedOn" : "1437988060" , "author" : { "name" : "Ozan Seymen" , "email" : "oseymen@gmail.com" }, "committer" : { "name" : "Ozan Seymen" , "email" : "oseymen@gmail.com" }, "notes" : "commit notes" , "branch" : "master" , "tags" : [ 'R1' , 'R2' ] }

You can add path destination if you want to get git last commit information on another repository: