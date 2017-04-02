Edit GitHub labels from the command line using
git-labelmaker! You can easily add or remove GitHub labels, making it easier for your projects to adhere to a sane labelling scheme.
Install
git-labelmaker globally:
yarn global add git-labelmaker
OR
npm i -g git-labelmaker
Currently you must be using version
>= 4.0.0 of node, because we're using some fancy-shmancy ES6 stuff (Promises are too awesome to not use), and also because the dependant package
git-label also currently requires
>= 4.0.0.
Use npm version
>= 3.9.0,
Using this bad boy is a breeze. First
cd into your git repository, run the command and follow the prompts!
To interact with the GitHub API, you will need your own access token, which you can generate over here. Make sure your token has
repo permissions.
Instead of having to enter your token each time,
git-labelmaker will remember it and keep it secure for you while you instead only need to remember a password you create. You can make your password whatever you like - passwords are easier to remember than tokens!
Currently,
git-labelmaker only supports calling the public GitHub API. If you are using GitHub Enterprise and have a custom API path, you might want to check out
git-label instead.
You can add your own labels one at a time. You will be prompted for your new label's text and color. Include the
# in front of your 3 or 6 digit hex color. Add as many as you like!
If you have a labels package in your current directory that you would like to use for adding labels, just supply the path and name of that file. So like if it's at the root of the current directory, just
labels.json.
It must be a valid, parsable JSON file (although the extension doesn't matter). Check out these really good ones if you need a template.
Create a git label package from the current labels on a repo, so that you can easily use it again.
You can also remove labels. Just select the ones you want to ditch and 💥 they're gone.
Feel free to contribute to the project by opening a Pull Request, filing a new issue, or by barking at me on the twitters.
Licensed under MIT