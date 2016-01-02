Default label packages for git-label
npm install --save git-label-packages
A bunch of default packages are provided to get you started:
You can use these packages with both git-label and git-label-cli.
If you want to use your own custom labels, you can easily create your own package file(s).
Packages are just simple JSON arrays that contain an object with a name and hexidecimal color property for each label:
[
{ "name": "bug", "color": "#fc2929" },
{ "name": "duplicate", "color": "#cccccc" },
{ "name": "enhancement", "color": "#84b6eb" },
{ "name": "help wanted", "color": "#159818" },
{ "name": "invalid", "color": "#e6e6e6" },
{ "name": "question", "color": "#cc317c" },
{ "name": "wontfix", "color": "#ffffff" }
]
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
Copyright (c) 2016 Jason Bellamy
Licensed under the MIT license.