glp

git-label-packages

by Jason Bellamy
1.1.0 (see all)

Default label packages for git-label

0

GitHub Stars

129

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

git-label-packages

Default label packages for git-label

Getting Started

  • Install with NPM - npm install --save git-label-packages

Usage

A bunch of default packages are provided to get you started:

You can use these packages with both git-label and git-label-cli.

Developing

If you want to use your own custom labels, you can easily create your own package file(s).

Packages are just simple JSON arrays that contain an object with a name and hexidecimal color property for each label:

[
  { "name": "bug", "color": "#fc2929" },
  { "name": "duplicate", "color": "#cccccc" },
  { "name": "enhancement", "color": "#84b6eb" },
  { "name": "help wanted", "color": "#159818" },
  { "name": "invalid", "color": "#e6e6e6" },
  { "name": "question", "color": "#cc317c" },
  { "name": "wontfix", "color": "#ffffff" }
]

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Jason Bellamy
Licensed under the MIT license.

