Install with NPM - npm install --save git-label-packages

cla

default - default github labels

priority

status

type

You can use these packages with both git-label and git-label-cli.

If you want to use your own custom labels, you can easily create your own package file(s).

Packages are just simple JSON arrays that contain an object with a name and hexidecimal color property for each label:

[ { "name" : "bug" , "color" : "#fc2929" }, { "name" : "duplicate" , "color" : "#cccccc" }, { "name" : "enhancement" , "color" : "#84b6eb" }, { "name" : "help wanted" , "color" : "#159818" }, { "name" : "invalid" , "color" : "#e6e6e6" }, { "name" : "question" , "color" : "#cc317c" }, { "name" : "wontfix" , "color" : "#ffffff" } ]

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

Copyright (c) 2016 Jason Bellamy

Licensed under the MIT license.