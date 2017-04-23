openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gl

git-label

by Jason Bellamy
4.1.1 (see all)

Automate and simplify the creation of labels for your GitHub repositories

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

git-label Build Status

Automates and simplifies the creation of labels for GitHub repositories

Getting Started

  • Install with NPM - npm install --save git-label

Usage

var gitLabel = require('git-label');

var config = {
  api   : 'https://api.github.com',
  repo  : 'username/repo',
  token : 'yoursupersecretapitoken'
};

var labels = [
  { "name": "bug", "color": "#fc2929" },
  { "name": "duplicate", "color": "#cccccc" }
];

// remove specified labels from a repo
gitLabel.remove(config, labels)
  .then(console.log)  //=> success message
  .catch(console.log) //=> error message

// add specified labels to a repo
gitLabel.add(config, labels)
  .then(console.log)  //=> success message
  .catch(console.log) //=> error message

#API

add( config, labels )

NameTypeArgumentDefaultDescription
configobject<required>nullthe server configuration object
config.apistring<required>nullthe api endpoint to connect to
config.tokenstring<required>nullthe api token to use
config.repostring<required>nullthe git repo to add labels to
labelsarray<required>nullthe array of label objects

remove( config, labels )

NameTypeArgumentDefaultDescription
configobject<required>nullthe server configuration object
config.apistring<required>nullthe api endpoint to connect to
config.tokenstring<required>nullthe api token to use
config.repostring<required>nullthe git repo to add labels to
labelsarray<required>nullthe array of label objects

find( pattern )

NameTypeArgumentDefaultDescription
patternstring<required>nullthe globbing pattern to the label packages

Developing

git-label is built using ES6. Run the following task to compile the src/ into dist/.

npm run build

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Jason Bellamy
Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial