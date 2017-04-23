Automates and simplifies the creation of labels for GitHub repositories

Getting Started

Install with NPM - npm install --save git-label

Usage

var gitLabel = require ( 'git-label' ); var config = { api : 'https://api.github.com' , repo : 'username/repo' , token : 'yoursupersecretapitoken' }; var labels = [ { "name" : "bug" , "color" : "#fc2929" }, { "name" : "duplicate" , "color" : "#cccccc" } ]; gitLabel.remove(config, labels) .then( console .log) .catch( console .log) gitLabel.add(config, labels) .then( console .log) .catch( console .log)

#API

add( config, labels )

Name Type Argument Default Description config object <required> null the server configuration object config.api string <required> null the api endpoint to connect to config.token string <required> null the api token to use config.repo string <required> null the git repo to add labels to labels array <required> null the array of label objects

remove( config, labels )

Name Type Argument Default Description config object <required> null the server configuration object config.api string <required> null the api endpoint to connect to config.token string <required> null the api token to use config.repo string <required> null the git repo to add labels to labels array <required> null the array of label objects

find( pattern )

Name Type Argument Default Description pattern string <required> null the globbing pattern to the label packages

Developing

git-label is built using ES6. Run the following task to compile the src/ into dist/ .

npm run build

Related

git-label-cli - CLI for this module

git-label-packages - Default label packages for this module

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Jason Bellamy

Licensed under the MIT license.