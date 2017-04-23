Automates and simplifies the creation of labels for GitHub repositories
npm install --save git-label
var gitLabel = require('git-label');
var config = {
api : 'https://api.github.com',
repo : 'username/repo',
token : 'yoursupersecretapitoken'
};
var labels = [
{ "name": "bug", "color": "#fc2929" },
{ "name": "duplicate", "color": "#cccccc" }
];
// remove specified labels from a repo
gitLabel.remove(config, labels)
.then(console.log) //=> success message
.catch(console.log) //=> error message
// add specified labels to a repo
gitLabel.add(config, labels)
.then(console.log) //=> success message
.catch(console.log) //=> error message
#API
|Name
|Type
|Argument
|Default
|Description
|config
object
<required>
null
|the server configuration object
|config.api
string
<required>
null
|the api endpoint to connect to
|config.token
string
<required>
null
|the api token to use
|config.repo
string
<required>
null
|the git repo to add labels to
|labels
array
<required>
null
|the array of label objects
|Name
|Type
|Argument
|Default
|Description
|config
object
<required>
null
|the server configuration object
|config.api
string
<required>
null
|the api endpoint to connect to
|config.token
string
<required>
null
|the api token to use
|config.repo
string
<required>
null
|the git repo to add labels to
|labels
array
<required>
null
|the array of label objects
|Name
|Type
|Argument
|Default
|Description
|pattern
string
<required>
null
|the globbing pattern to the label packages
git-label is built using ES6. Run the following task to compile the
src/ into
dist/.
npm run build
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
Copyright (c) 2016 Jason Bellamy
Licensed under the MIT license.