gitlab-cli is a command line utility created in JavaScript. Inspired from hub. It tries to provide commands which makes working with gitlab from the command line easier.

Creating a merge request with gitlab-cli is as simple as

$ lab merge-request

Installation

Install it using npm

$ npm install git-lab-cli -g

Usage

$ lab command [options]

To get a list of available commands

$ lab -- help

Commands available

browse [ options ] Open current branch or a specific page in gitlab compare [ options ] Open compare page between two branches merge-request [ options ] Create merge request on gitlab merge-requests [ options ] Opens merge request page for the repo.

Check help of each command like following

$ lab merge-request -- help

Running example

$ lab merge-request -b feature/feature-name -t develop

Above will create merge request for merging feature/feature-name in develop.

Options for create-merge-request

-b, -t, -m, -a, -l, -r, -s, -e, -o, -p, -v, -h,

Configurations

gitlab-cli captures configurations needed for itself on the first run. Just run the command you want to run and it will capture the information needed.

You can also set the configurations yourself as git config (project specific) or environment variables (global).

git config

Setting git config allows you to provide separate configurations for each gitlab repository.

$ git config --add gitlab.url "https://gitlab.yourcompany.com" $ git config --add gitlab.token "abcdefghijskl-1230"

Find your gitlab token at https://gitlab.yourcompany.com/profile/account

Environment variables

Setting environment variables allows you to provide global configurations which will be used for all your gitlab repositories when using gitlab-cli.

GITLAB_URL =https://gitlab.yourcompany.com GITLAB_TOKEN =abcdefghijskl- 1230

Find your gitlab token at https://gitlab.yourcompany.com/profile/account

Features supported