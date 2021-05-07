gitlab-cli is a command line utility created in JavaScript. Inspired from hub. It tries to provide commands which makes working with gitlab from the command line easier.
Creating a merge request with gitlab-cli is as simple as
$ lab merge-request
Install it using npm
$ npm install git-lab-cli -g
$ lab command [options]
To get a list of available commands
$ lab --help
browse [options] Open current branch or a specific page in gitlab
compare [options] Open compare page between two branches
merge-request [options] Create merge request on gitlab
merge-requests [options] Opens merge request page for the repo.
Check help of each command like following
$ lab merge-request --help
$ lab merge-request -b feature/feature-name -t develop
Above will create merge request for merging feature/feature-name in develop.
-b, --base [optional] Base branch name
-t, --target [optional] Target branch name
-m, --message [optional] Title of the merge request
-a, --assignee [optional] User to assign merge request to
-l, --labels [optional] Comma separated list of labels to assign while creating merge request
-r, --remove_source_branch [optional] Flag indicating if a merge request should remove the source branch when merging
-s, --squash [optional] Squash commits into a single commit when merging
-e, --edit [optional] If supplied opens edit page of merge request. Prints the merge request URL otherwise
-o, --open [optional] If supplied open the page of the merge request. Prints the merge request URL otherwise
-p, --print [deprecated] Doesn't do anything. Kept here for backward compatibility. Default is print.
-v, --verbose [optional] Detailed logging emitted on console for debug purpose
-h, --help output usage information
gitlab-cli captures configurations needed for itself on the first run. Just run the command you want to run and it will capture the information needed.
You can also set the configurations yourself as git config (project specific) or environment variables (global).
Setting git config allows you to provide separate configurations for each gitlab repository.
$ git config --add gitlab.url "https://gitlab.yourcompany.com"
$ git config --add gitlab.token "abcdefghijskl-1230"
Find your gitlab token at https://gitlab.yourcompany.com/profile/account
Setting environment variables allows you to provide global configurations which will be used for all your gitlab repositories when using gitlab-cli.
GITLAB_URL=https://gitlab.yourcompany.com
GITLAB_TOKEN=abcdefghijskl-1230
Find your gitlab token at https://gitlab.yourcompany.com/profile/account