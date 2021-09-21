openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

git-kitchen-sink

by desktop
1.20.0 (see all)

Elegant bindings for working with Git in your Node applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

356

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dugite - JS bindings for Git

This project provides bindings for Node applications to interact with Git repositories, using the same command line interface that core Git offers. Development is primarily driven by Git-related projects at GitHub such as GitHub Desktop.

The source is in TypeScript, but can be consumed by any JavaScript application.

Getting Started

Add it to your project:

> npm install dugite

Then reference it in your application:

import { GitProcess, GitError, IGitResult } from 'dugite'

const pathToRepository = 'C:/path/to/git/repository/'

const result = await GitProcess.exec([ 'status' ], pathToRepository)
if (result.exitCode === 0) {
  const output = result.stdout
  // do some things with the output
} else {
  const error = result.stderr
  // error handling
}

Features

  • make it easy to work with Git repositories
  • use the same commands as you would in a shell
  • access to the full set of commands, options and formatting that Git core uses
  • access to the latest features of Git

Supported Platforms

  • Windows 7 and later
  • macOS 10.9 and up
  • Linux (tested on Ubuntu Precise/Trusty and Fedora 24)

Status

This project is under active development for Git-related projects at GitHub. This will stabilize as this library gets more usage in production, and is open to external contributions that align with the project's goals.

If you are interested in getting involved with this project, refer to the CONTRIBUTING.md file for instructions and the documentation sections for more information about the project.

Roadmap

As this is under active development, the roadmap is also subject to change. Some ideas:

  • authentication support in-the-box
  • make environment setup easier to override
  • API additions for common tasks such as parsing output
  • error handling improvements

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial