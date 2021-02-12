A git merge driver that use xdiff to automatically resolve merge conflicts in json files. It also detects indentation automatically. This project was inspired by git-po-merge.
This can be done one of two ways, globally or per-project/directory:
Install:
npm install --global git-json-merge
Add to
~/.gitconfig:
[core]
attributesfile = ~/.gitattributes
[merge "json"]
name = custom merge driver for json files
driver = git-json-merge %A %O %B
Create
~/.gitattributes:
*.json merge=json
Install:
npm install git-json-merge --save-dev
Update git config:
git config merge.json.driver "$(npm bin)/git-json-merge %A %O %B"
git config merge.json.name "custom merge driver for json files"
Add the same
.gitattributes where desired and commit.
Note
.gitattributes is only used after committed.
Helpful docs:
Thanks: