A git merge driver that use xdiff to automatically resolve merge conflicts in json files. It also detects indentation automatically. This project was inspired by git-po-merge.

Install

This can be done one of two ways, globally or per-project/directory:

Globally

Install:

npm install --global git-json-merge

Add to ~/.gitconfig :

[core] attributesfile = ~/.gitattributes [merge "json"] name = custom merge driver for json files driver = git-json-merge %A %O %B

Create ~/.gitattributes :

*.json merge=json

Single project / directory

Install:

npm install git-json-merge --save-dev

Update git config:

git config merge.json.driver " $(npm bin) /git-json-merge %A %O %B" git config merge.json.name "custom merge driver for json files"

Add the same .gitattributes where desired and commit. Note .gitattributes is only used after committed.

Helpful docs:

Thanks: