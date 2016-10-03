$ git-issues
Git issues extension to list issues of a Git project
You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:
$ npm i -g git-issues
Then, run
git-issues --help and see what the CLI tool can do.
$ git-issues --help
Usage: git-issues [options]
Options:
-u, --user <username> The provider username.
-p, --password <password> The provider password or token.
-r, --repo <path> The path to the repository.
-s, --status <status> The status of the issue.
-l, --label <label> The label(s) to search for.
-h, --help Displays this help.
-v, --version Displays version information.
Examples:
git-issues # No authentification for public repositories
git-issues -u your-username -p 'your-password'
git-issues -r ../another-repository
git-issues -s 'closed'
git-issues -l enhancement,bug
Documentation can be found at https://github.com/SoftwareScales/git-issues
For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨
git-egylet (by kzhunbp)—Use git more easier
MIT © [Gabriel Petrovay][website]
[website]: