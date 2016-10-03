openbase logo
git-issues

by softwarescales
1.3.1 (see all)

Git issues extension to list issues of a Git project

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

$ git-issues

Version Downloads

Git issues extension to list issues of a Git project

☁️ Installation

You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:

$ npm i -g git-issues

Then, run git-issues --help and see what the CLI tool can do.

$ git-issues --help
Usage: git-issues [options]

Options:
  -u, --user <username>      The provider username.
  -p, --password <password>  The provider password or token.
  -r, --repo <path>          The path to the repository.
  -s, --status <status>      The status of the issue.
  -l, --label <label>        The label(s) to search for.
  -h, --help                 Displays this help.
  -v, --version              Displays version information.

Examples:
  git-issues # No authentification for public repositories
  git-issues -u your-username -p 'your-password'
  git-issues -r ../another-repository
  git-issues -s 'closed'
  git-issues -l enhancement,bug

Documentation can be found at https://github.com/SoftwareScales/git-issues

📝 Documentation

For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

📜 License

MIT © [Gabriel Petrovay][website]

[website]:

