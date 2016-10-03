Git issues extension to list issues of a Git project

☁️ Installation

You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:

$ npm i -g git-issues

Then, run git-issues --help and see what the CLI tool can do.

$ git-issues --help Usage: git-issues [options] Options: - u, --user <username> The provider username. - p, --password <password> The provider password or token. - r, --repo <path> The path to the repository. - s, --status <status> The status of the issue. - l, --label <label> The label(s) to search for . - h, --help Displays this help. - v, --version Displays version information. Examples: git-issues # No authentification for public repositories git-issues -u your-username -p 'your-password' git-issues -r ../another-repository git-issues -s 'closed' git-issues -l enhancement,bug Documentation can be found at https://github.com/SoftwareScales/git-issues

📝 Documentation

For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

