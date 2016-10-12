openbase logo
ghb

git-http-backend

by James Halliday
1.0.2 (see all)

serve a git repository over http

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

git-http-backend

serve a git repository over http

Bring your own git-{receive,upload}-pack implementations or shell out to the system versions.

build status

example

var http = require('http');
var spawn = require('child_process').spawn;
var path = require('path');
var backend = require('git-http-backend');
var zlib = require('zlib');

var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
    var repo = req.url.split('/')[1];
    var dir = path.join(__dirname, 'repos', repo);
    var reqStream = req.headers['content-encoding'] == 'gzip' ? req.pipe(zlib.createGunzip()) : req;
    
    reqStream.pipe(backend(req.url, function (err, service) {
        if (err) return res.end(err + '\n');
        
        res.setHeader('content-type', service.type);
        console.log(service.action, repo, service.fields);
        
        var ps = spawn(service.cmd, service.args.concat(dir));
        ps.stdout.pipe(service.createStream()).pipe(ps.stdin);
        
    })).pipe(res);
});
server.listen(5000);

first create a repo with git init and run the server:

$ mkdir repos
$ git init repos/falafel.git --bare -q
$ node server.js &
[1] 10685

now you can push at http://localhost:5000/falafel.git:

$ cd ~/projects/node-falafel
$ git push http://localhost:5000/falafel.git master
info falafel.git {}
push falafel.git { name: 'master',
  head: 'c1cb53f6dd18cc814f42c4205e8c7efef007c171',
  last: '008a0000000000000000000000000000000000000000',
  ref: 'heads',
  branch: 'master' }
To http://localhost:5000/falafel.git
 * [new branch]      master -> master

and you can clone from http://localhost:5000/falafel.git too:

$ cd /tmp
$ git clone http://localhost:5000/falafel.git
Cloning into 'falafel'...
info falafel.git {}
pull falafel.git { head: 'c1cb53f6dd18cc814f42c4205e8c7efef007c171' }
remote: Counting objects: 247, done.
remote: Compressing objects: 100% (101/101), done.
remote: Total 247 (delta 139), reused 247 (delta 139)
Receiving objects: 100% (247/247), 55.40 KiB, done.
Resolving deltas: 100% (139/139), done.

methods

var backend = require('git-http-backend')

var b = backend(req.url, cb)

Return a duplex stream b from a request url req.url.

You should pipe an http request into b and pipe b into an http response, like this:

http.createServer(function (req, res) {
    var b = backend(req.url);
    req.pipe(b).pipe(res);
})

If you pass in a cb, it will register an errback for the 'service' and 'error' events.

var sb = b.createBand()

Return a writable side-band stream sb.

For info actions, you can write a response back to the user with this stream.

events

b.on('service', function (service) {})

When the service header metadata has been parsed, this event fires. service is a stream that outputs the request stream data from the remote git endpoint and expects the git-{receive,upload}-pack data as input. You should wire up the

service has these handy properties:

  • service.cmd - the git command name string
  • service.args - the arguments array that the git command expects
  • service.action - the type of request: 'info', 'tag', 'push', or 'pull'
  • service.fields - the field data associated with the request action type
  • service.type - the content-type you should send for the response. Some git clients will not work if the proper content-type header hasn't been sent.

For 'info' actions, the service.fields is an empty object {}.

For 'pull' actions, the service.fields are:

  • service.fields.head - the commit hash of the requested HEAD

For 'push' actions, the service.fields are:

  • service.fields.last - the last commit in the commit payload range
  • service.fields.head - the first commit in the commit payload range
  • service.fields.branch - the branch name

For 'tag' actions, the service.fields are:

  • service.fields.last - the last commit in the commit payload range
  • service.fields.head - the first commit in the commit payload range
  • service.fields.tag - the tag text

b.on('error', function (err) {})

Handle errors here.

install

With npm do:

npm install git-http-backend

license

MIT

