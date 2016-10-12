serve a git repository over http
Bring your own
git-{receive,upload}-pack implementations or shell out to the
system versions.
var http = require('http');
var spawn = require('child_process').spawn;
var path = require('path');
var backend = require('git-http-backend');
var zlib = require('zlib');
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var repo = req.url.split('/')[1];
var dir = path.join(__dirname, 'repos', repo);
var reqStream = req.headers['content-encoding'] == 'gzip' ? req.pipe(zlib.createGunzip()) : req;
reqStream.pipe(backend(req.url, function (err, service) {
if (err) return res.end(err + '\n');
res.setHeader('content-type', service.type);
console.log(service.action, repo, service.fields);
var ps = spawn(service.cmd, service.args.concat(dir));
ps.stdout.pipe(service.createStream()).pipe(ps.stdin);
})).pipe(res);
});
server.listen(5000);
first create a repo with
git init and run the server:
$ mkdir repos
$ git init repos/falafel.git --bare -q
$ node server.js &
[1] 10685
now you can push at
http://localhost:5000/falafel.git:
$ cd ~/projects/node-falafel
$ git push http://localhost:5000/falafel.git master
info falafel.git {}
push falafel.git { name: 'master',
head: 'c1cb53f6dd18cc814f42c4205e8c7efef007c171',
last: '008a0000000000000000000000000000000000000000',
ref: 'heads',
branch: 'master' }
To http://localhost:5000/falafel.git
* [new branch] master -> master
and you can clone from
http://localhost:5000/falafel.git too:
$ cd /tmp
$ git clone http://localhost:5000/falafel.git
Cloning into 'falafel'...
info falafel.git {}
pull falafel.git { head: 'c1cb53f6dd18cc814f42c4205e8c7efef007c171' }
remote: Counting objects: 247, done.
remote: Compressing objects: 100% (101/101), done.
remote: Total 247 (delta 139), reused 247 (delta 139)
Receiving objects: 100% (247/247), 55.40 KiB, done.
Resolving deltas: 100% (139/139), done.
var backend = require('git-http-backend')
Return a duplex stream
b from a request url
req.url.
You should pipe an http request into
b and pipe
b into an http response,
like this:
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var b = backend(req.url);
req.pipe(b).pipe(res);
})
If you pass in a
cb, it will register an errback for the
'service' and
'error' events.
Return a writable side-band stream
sb.
For
info actions, you can write a response back to the user with this stream.
When the service header metadata has been parsed, this event fires.
service is
a stream that outputs the request stream data from the remote git endpoint and
expects the
git-{receive,upload}-pack data as input. You should wire up the
service has these handy properties:
service.cmd - the git command name string
service.args - the arguments array that the git command expects
service.action - the type of request:
'info',
'tag',
'push', or
'pull'
service.fields - the field data associated with the request action type
service.type - the
content-type you should send for the response. Some git
clients will not work if the proper
content-type header hasn't been sent.
For
'info' actions, the
service.fields is an empty object
{}.
For
'pull' actions, the
service.fields are:
service.fields.head - the commit hash of the requested HEAD
For
'push' actions, the
service.fields are:
service.fields.last - the last commit in the commit payload range
service.fields.head - the first commit in the commit payload range
service.fields.branch - the branch name
For
'tag' actions, the
service.fields are:
service.fields.last - the last commit in the commit payload range
service.fields.head - the first commit in the commit payload range
service.fields.tag - the tag text
Handle errors here.
With npm do:
npm install git-http-backend
MIT