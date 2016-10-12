serve a git repository over http

Bring your own git-{receive,upload}-pack implementations or shell out to the system versions.

example

var http = require ( 'http' ); var spawn = require ( 'child_process' ).spawn; var path = require ( 'path' ); var backend = require ( 'git-http-backend' ); var zlib = require ( 'zlib' ); var server = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var repo = req.url.split( '/' )[ 1 ]; var dir = path.join(__dirname, 'repos' , repo); var reqStream = req.headers[ 'content-encoding' ] == 'gzip' ? req.pipe(zlib.createGunzip()) : req; reqStream.pipe(backend(req.url, function ( err, service ) { if (err) return res.end(err + '

' ); res.setHeader( 'content-type' , service.type); console .log(service.action, repo, service.fields); var ps = spawn(service.cmd, service.args.concat(dir)); ps.stdout.pipe(service.createStream()).pipe(ps.stdin); })).pipe(res); }); server.listen( 5000 );

first create a repo with git init and run the server:

mkdir repos git init repos/falafel.git --bare -q node server.js & [1] 10685

now you can push at http://localhost:5000/falafel.git :

$ cd ~/projects/node-falafel $ git push http://localhost: 5000 /falafel.git master info falafel.git {} push falafel.git { name : 'master' , head: 'c1cb53f6dd18cc814f42c4205e8c7efef007c171' , last: '008a0000000000000000000000000000000000000000' , ref : 'heads' , branch: 'master' } To http://localhost: 5000 /falafel.git * [ new branch] master -> master

and you can clone from http://localhost:5000/falafel.git too:

$ cd /tmp $ git clone http://localhost:5000/falafel.git Cloning into 'falafel' ... info falafel.git {} pull falafel.git { head: 'c1cb53f6dd18cc814f42c4205e8c7efef007c171' } remote: Counting objects: 247 , done. remote: Compressing objects: 100 % (101/101), done. remote: Total 247 (delta 139 ), reused 247 (delta 139 ) Receiving objects: 100 % (247/247), 55.40 KiB, done. Resolving deltas: 100 % (139/139), done.

methods

var backend = require ( 'git-http-backend' )

var b = backend(req.url, cb)

Return a duplex stream b from a request url req.url .

You should pipe an http request into b and pipe b into an http response, like this:

http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var b = backend(req.url); req.pipe(b).pipe(res); })

If you pass in a cb , it will register an errback for the 'service' and 'error' events.

var sb = b.createBand()

Return a writable side-band stream sb .

For info actions, you can write a response back to the user with this stream.

events

b.on('service', function (service) {})

When the service header metadata has been parsed, this event fires. service is a stream that outputs the request stream data from the remote git endpoint and expects the git-{receive,upload}-pack data as input. You should wire up the

service has these handy properties:

service.cmd - the git command name string

- the git command name string service.args - the arguments array that the git command expects

- the arguments array that the git command expects service.action - the type of request: 'info' , 'tag' , 'push' , or 'pull'

- the type of request: , , , or service.fields - the field data associated with the request action type

- the field data associated with the request action type service.type - the content-type you should send for the response. Some git clients will not work if the proper content-type header hasn't been sent.

For 'info ' actions, the service.fields is an empty object {} .

For 'pull' actions, the service.fields are:

service.fields.head - the commit hash of the requested HEAD

For 'push' actions, the service.fields are:

service.fields.last - the last commit in the commit payload range

- the last commit in the commit payload range service.fields.head - the first commit in the commit payload range

- the first commit in the commit payload range service.fields.branch - the branch name

For 'tag' actions, the service.fields are:

service.fields.last - the last commit in the commit payload range

- the last commit in the commit payload range service.fields.head - the first commit in the commit payload range

- the first commit in the commit payload range service.fields.tag - the tag text

b.on('error', function (err) {})

Handle errors here.

install

With npm do:

npm install git-http-backend

license

MIT