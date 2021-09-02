Estimate time spent on a git repository.

For example time spent on Twitter's Bootstrap

➜ bootstrap git:(master) git-hours { ... "total" : { "hours" : 9959 , "commits" : 11470 } }

From a person working 8 hours per day, it would take more than 3 years to build Bootstrap.

Please note that the information might not be accurate enough to be used in billing.

Install

npm install -g git-hours

NOTE: If for some reason git-hours won't work, try to npm install -g nodegit .

git-hours depends on nodegit. It might be a bit tricky to install. If installing git-hours fails for some reason, probably it was because nodegit couldn't be installed. Check their documentation for troubleshooting.

How it works

The algorithm for estimating hours is quite simple. For each author in the commit history, do the following:







Go through all commits and compare the difference between them in time.









If the difference is smaller or equal then a given threshold, group the commits to a same coding session.









If the difference is bigger than a given threshold, the coding session is finished.









To compensate the first commit whose work is unknown, we add extra hours to the coding session.









Continue until we have determined all coding sessions and sum the hours made by individual authors.

The algorithm in ~30 lines of code.

Usage

In root of a git repository run:

git-hours

Note: repository is not detected if you are not in the root of repository!

Help