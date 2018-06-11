git-hooks is an utility for managing and running project git hooks for nodejs projects.
It has zero dependecies and easy to use.
Just install git-hooks and it will run your hooks when a hook is called by git.
Hooks are little scripts you can place in
$GIT_DIR/hooks directory to trigger action at certain points.
They are very powerful and helpful.
You can do a lot of things with them:
Note. When you use
git-hooks, you should not modify
$GIT_DIR/hooks directory manually because
git-hooks will do it for you.
Install
git-hooks in your project.
npm install git-hooks --save-dev
To keep things organized,
git-hooks looks for scripts in sub-directories named after the git hook name.
All these sub-directories should be stored in
.githooks directory in the project root.
Let's create some dummy pre-commit hook.
mkdir -p .githooks/pre-commit
echo -e '#!/usr/bin/env node' "\nconsole.log('hi!');" > .githooks/pre-commit/hello.js
chmod +x .githooks/pre-commit/hello.js
Then just try to commit and see how things are rolling.
git add .githooks package.json
git commit -m "Add git-hooks"
See also hooks examples.
It's worth to mention that our library checks for gitignore rules while executing scripts in .githooks/ directories.