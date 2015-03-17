This is a thin wrapper around the command-line git command for use inside node applications. It's used primarily by the wheat blogging system to enable a running node.JS server to read files out of a git repository as if they were local files.

Example usage

var sys = require ( 'sys' ), Git = require ( 'git' ); Git( "/Users/tim/code/howtonode.org" ); Git.exists( "articles/control-flow-part-ii.markdown" , function (err, tags) { if (err) { throw (err); } sys.p(tags); }); Git.getTags( function (err, tags) { if (err) { throw (err); } Object.keys(tags). forEach ( function (tag) { Git.readDir( "articles" , tags[tag], function (err, contents) { if (err) { throw (err); } contents.files. forEach ( function (file) { file = Path.join( "articles" , file); Git.readFile(file, tags[tag], function (err, text) { if (err) { throw (err); } sys.error( "tag: " + tag + " sha1: " + tags[tag] + " file: " + file + " length: " + text.length); }); }); }); }); });

More example: