This is a thin wrapper around the command-line
git command for use inside node applications. It's used primarily by the wheat blogging system to enable a running node.JS server to read files out of a git repository as if they were local files.
var sys = require('sys'),
Git = require('git');
// Test it!
Git("/Users/tim/code/howtonode.org");
Git.exists("articles/control-flow-part-ii.markdown", function (err, tags) {
if (err) { throw(err); }
sys.p(tags);
});
Git.getTags(function (err, tags) {
if (err) { throw(err); }
Object.keys(tags).forEach(function (tag) {
Git.readDir("articles", tags[tag], function (err, contents) {
if (err) { throw(err); }
contents.files.forEach(function (file) {
file = Path.join("articles", file);
Git.readFile(file, tags[tag], function (err, text) {
if (err) { throw(err); }
sys.error("tag: " + tag + " sha1: " + tags[tag] + " file: " + file + " length: " + text.length);
});
});
});
});
});
More example:
var sys = require('sys');
// Git("/Users/tim/git/howtonode.org.git");
Git("/Users/tim/Code/howtonode.org");
Git.log("articles/what-is-this.markdown", function (err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
sys.p(data);
process.exit();
});