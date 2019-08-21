openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gf

git-fire

by Nimit Kalra
0.2.3 (see all)

🔥 Save Your Code in an Emergency

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

git-fire 🔥

Inspiration

git-fire is a Git plugin that helps in the event of an emergency by switching to the repository's root directory, adding all current files, committing, and pushing commits and all stashes to a new branch (to prevent merge conflicts).

Alias it to git out or git going for comedic effect.

  • git config --global alias.out fire
  • git config --global alias.going fire

What It Does

  • changes directory to root directory of the repository
  • creates new branch fire-<current branch>-<user email>-<seconds since epoch>
  • adds all files
  • commits with "Fire! Branch <new branch>" or custom message
  • pushes commits to remote
  • pushes all stashes to remote

Usage

git-fire <message>

<message> is optional. If not specified, "Fire! Branch fire-<current branch>-<user email>-<seconds since epoch>" will be used.

Installation

Just copy git-fire to your $PATH and ensure it is an executable (chmod +x git-fire) and you're good to go. 👍

git-fire is also available via npm. Just run npm install -g git-fire, which will copy the git-fire binary to your $PATH.

Also make sure you have Git installed.

Disclaimer

Your life is always more valuable than any code. You should leave the building immediately in a true emergency.

Code can be re-written, but humans cannot.

Credit

Originally seen on Hackathon Hackers Facebook group.

Original Reddit post

Image source | Printable Image | Artist: Ákos Szokodi

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial