git-fire is a Git plugin that helps in the event of an emergency by switching to the repository's root directory, adding all current files, committing, and pushing commits and all stashes to a new branch (to prevent merge conflicts).

Alias it to git out or git going for comedic effect.

git config --global alias.out fire

git config --global alias.going fire

What It Does

changes directory to root directory of the repository

creates new branch fire-<current branch>-<user email>-<seconds since epoch>

adds all files

commits with "Fire! Branch <new branch>" or custom message

or custom message pushes commits to remote

pushes all stashes to remote

Usage

git-fire <message>

<message> is optional. If not specified, "Fire! Branch fire-<current branch>-<user email>-<seconds since epoch>" will be used.

Installation

Just copy git-fire to your $PATH and ensure it is an executable ( chmod +x git-fire ) and you're good to go. 👍

git-fire is also available via npm . Just run npm install -g git-fire , which will copy the git-fire binary to your $PATH .

Also make sure you have Git installed.

Disclaimer

Your life is always more valuable than any code. You should leave the building immediately in a true emergency.

Code can be re-written, but humans cannot.

Credit

Originally seen on Hackathon Hackers Facebook group.

Original Reddit post

Image source | Printable Image | Artist: Ákos Szokodi