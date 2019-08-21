git-fire 🔥
git-fire is a Git plugin that helps in the event of an emergency by switching to the repository's root directory, adding all current files, committing, and pushing commits and all stashes to a new branch (to prevent merge conflicts).
Alias it to
git out or
git going for comedic effect.
git config --global alias.out fire
git config --global alias.going fire
fire-<current branch>-<user email>-<seconds since epoch>
"Fire! Branch <new branch>" or custom message
git-fire <message>
<message> is optional. If not specified,
"Fire! Branch fire-<current branch>-<user email>-<seconds since epoch>" will be used.
Just copy
git-fire to your
$PATH and ensure it is an executable (
chmod +x git-fire) and you're good to go. 👍
git-fire is also available via
npm. Just run
npm install -g git-fire, which will copy the
git-fire binary to your
$PATH.
Also make sure you have Git installed.
Your life is always more valuable than any code. You should leave the building immediately in a true emergency.
Code can be re-written, but humans cannot.
Originally seen on Hackathon Hackers Facebook group.
Image source | Printable Image | Artist: Ákos Szokodi