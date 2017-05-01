Deploy a subdirectory from a git repo to a different branch. Useful to deploy to GitHub Pages.
The shell script portion of this code is from X1011/git-directory-deploy, and it's best explained in that README:
Unlike the git-subtree approach, it does not require the generated files be committed to the source branch. It keeps a linear history on the deploy branch and does not make superfluous commits or deploys when the generated files do not change.
This repo accomplishes a few other things:
npm so I can use it as a devDep in projects
I normally use it like this:
cd project/ # Assumes a git directory with a package.json
echo _build >> .gitignore
npm install git-directory-deploy --save-dev
touch build.js # For however you want to build your static files
Then add these
scripts to
package.json:
"scripts": {
"build": "node build.js", // should write files to _build/
"deploy": "npm run build && git-directory-deploy --directory _build/"
}
Then:
npm run deploy!
Check out npm-v0-finder for an example.
For global use:
npm install -g git-directory-deploy
cd projects/i-want-to-deploy/
git-directory-deploy --directory _dist --branch gh-pages
Or for use in via
npm run-script:
npm install git-directory-deploy --save-dev
and then use it in your
package.json likes this:
"scripts": {
"deploy": "git-directory-deploy --directory _dist --branch gh-pages"
}
git-directory-deploy [args]
--directory [_site]
The subdirectory to deploy. Defaults to
_site/.
--branch [gh-pages]
The branch that will receive the deploy. Defaults to
gh-pages.
--repo [origin]
The repo to push the deploy to. Defaults to
origin.
--username [git config user.name]
The username that will be associated with the deploy commit. This will always be set to the current
user.name from
git config, but if that is not set, then it can be set via this flag.
--email [git config user.email]
The email that will be associated with the deploy commit. This will always be set to the current
user.email from
git config, but if that is not set, then it can be set via this flag.
--message
Append something to the commit message. The message will look like this:
publish: $COMMIT_MESSAGE $MESSAGE
generated from commit $COMMIT_HASH
--verbose
Be louder.
--allow_empty
Allow the
--directory to be empty.
--ignore_removal
Deploy will not override files that are in the remote repo but not in the deploy directory.
MIT
The script at
bin/git-directory-deploy.sh is Copyright Daniel Smith.
See the file for terms.