Deploy a subdirectory from a git repo to a different branch. Useful to deploy to GitHub Pages.

Why

The shell script portion of this code is from X1011/git-directory-deploy, and it's best explained in that README:

Unlike the git-subtree approach, it does not require the generated files be committed to the source branch. It keeps a linear history on the deploy branch and does not make superfluous commits or deploys when the generated files do not change.

This repo accomplishes a few other things:

Named cli args

Publish it to npm so I can use it as a devDep in projects

Example

I normally use it like this:

cd project/ echo _build >> .gitignore npm install git-directory-deploy --save-dev touch build.js

Then add these scripts to package.json :

"scripts" : { "build" : "node build.js" , "deploy" : "npm run build && git-directory-deploy --directory _build/" }

Then: npm run deploy !

Check out npm-v0-finder for an example.

Install

For global use:

npm install -g git-directory-deploy cd projects/i-want-to-deploy/ git-directory-deploy --directory _dist --branch gh-pages

Or for use in via npm run-script :

npm install git-directory-deploy --save-dev

and then use it in your package.json likes this:

"scripts" : { "deploy" : "git-directory-deploy --directory _dist --branch gh-pages" }

Usage

The subdirectory to deploy. Defaults to _site/ .

The branch that will receive the deploy. Defaults to gh-pages .

The repo to push the deploy to. Defaults to origin .

--username [git config user.name]

The username that will be associated with the deploy commit. This will always be set to the current user.name from git config , but if that is not set, then it can be set via this flag.

--email [git config user.email]

The email that will be associated with the deploy commit. This will always be set to the current user.email from git config , but if that is not set, then it can be set via this flag.

Append something to the commit message. The message will look like this:

publish: $COMMIT_MESSAGE $MESSAGE generated from commit $COMMIT_HASH

Be louder.

Allow the --directory to be empty.

Deploy will not override files that are in the remote repo but not in the deploy directory.

LICENSE

MIT