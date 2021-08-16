This Node.js module runs
git describe on the working directory or any
other directory and parses the output to individual components. Additionally,
if your tags follow semantic versioning the semver will be parsed and
supplemented with the git-specific information as build metadata.
Available from npm:
npm install git-describe
Tests are not included in the npm package — clone the git repository to run tests (Node.js 4+ required).
As of version 4.0.0,
semver is an optional dependency that does not have to
be installed if you do not require semver functionality.
Note that the
git executable must be in the system's executable path for this module to function.
The module exposes two functions:
gitDescribe(directory, options, cb) -> Promise
gitDescribeSync(directory, options) -> Object
The only difference is that
gitDescribe has an asynchronous API
(either the callback argument or the returned promise can be used), whilst
gitDescribeSync is fully synchronous
(blocks until the git executable returns and throws an
Error on failure).
Both functions can take a
directory string (defaults to working directory)
and an
options object. Either or both arguments can be omitted.
const {gitDescribe, gitDescribeSync} = require('git-describe');
// Target working directory
const gitInfo = gitDescribeSync();
// Target the directory of the calling script
// Recommended when you want to target the repo your app resides in
const gitInfo = gitDescribeSync(__dirname);
// With options (see below)
const gitInfo = gitDescribeSync(__dirname, {
longSemver: true,
dirtySemver: false
});
// Another example: working directory, use 16 character commit hash abbreviation
const gitInfo = gitDescribeSync({
customArguments: ['--abbrev=16']
});
// Asynchronous with promise
gitDescribe(__dirname)
.then((gitInfo) => console.dir(gitInfo))
.catch((err) => console.error(err));
// Asynchronous with node-style callback
gitDescribe(__dirname, (err, gitInfo) => {
if (err)
return console.error(err);
console.dir(gitInfo);
});
{
dirty: false,
hash: 'g3c9c15b',
distance: 6,
tag: 'v2.1.0-beta',
semver: SemVer, // SemVer instance, see https://github.com/npm/node-semver
suffix: '6-g3c9c15b',
raw: 'v2.1.0-beta-6-g3c9c15b',
semverString: '2.1.0-beta+6.g3c9c15b'
}
|Option
|Default
|Description
dirtyMark
'-dirty'
|Dirty mark to use if repo state is dirty (see git describe's
--dirty).
dirtySemver
true
|Appends the dirty mark to
semverString if repo state is dirty.
long
true
|Always adds commit distance and hash to
raw,
suffix and
.toString() (matches the behaviour of git describe's
--long)
longSemver
false
|Always adds commit distance and hash to
semverString (similar to git describe's
--long, but for semver).
requireAnnotated
false
|Uses
--tags if false, so that simple git tags are allowed.
match
'v[0-9]*'
|Uses
--match to filter tag names. By default only tags resembling a version number are considered.
customArguments
[]
|Array of additional arguments to pass to
git describe. Not all arguments are useful and some may even break the library, but things like
--abbrev and
--candidates should be safe to add.