This Node.js module runs git describe on the working directory or any other directory and parses the output to individual components. Additionally, if your tags follow semantic versioning the semver will be parsed and supplemented with the git-specific information as build metadata.

Installation

Available from npm: npm install git-describe

Tests are not included in the npm package — clone the git repository to run tests (Node.js 4+ required).

As of version 4.0.0, semver is an optional dependency that does not have to be installed if you do not require semver functionality.

Note that the git executable must be in the system's executable path for this module to function.

Usage

The module exposes two functions:

gitDescribe(directory, options, cb) -> Promise

gitDescribeSync(directory, options) -> Object

The only difference is that gitDescribe has an asynchronous API (either the callback argument or the returned promise can be used), whilst gitDescribeSync is fully synchronous (blocks until the git executable returns and throws an Error on failure).

Both functions can take a directory string (defaults to working directory) and an options object. Either or both arguments can be omitted.

const {gitDescribe, gitDescribeSync} = require ( 'git-describe' ); const gitInfo = gitDescribeSync(); const gitInfo = gitDescribeSync(__dirname); const gitInfo = gitDescribeSync(__dirname, { longSemver : true , dirtySemver : false }); const gitInfo = gitDescribeSync({ customArguments : [ '--abbrev=16' ] }); gitDescribe(__dirname) .then( ( gitInfo ) => console .dir(gitInfo)) .catch( ( err ) => console .error(err)); gitDescribe(__dirname, (err, gitInfo) => { if (err) return console .error(err); console .dir(gitInfo); });

Example output

{ dirty : false , hash : 'g3c9c15b' , distance : 6 , tag : 'v2.1.0-beta' , semver : SemVer, suffix : '6-g3c9c15b' , raw : 'v2.1.0-beta-6-g3c9c15b' , semverString : '2.1.0-beta+6.g3c9c15b' }

Options