This is a tool that deletes all of your git branches that have been "squash-merged" into master.

This is useful if you work on a project that squashes branches into master. After your branch is squashed and merged, you can use this tool to clean up the local branch.

Usage

To run as a shellscript, simply copy the following command (setting up an alias is recommended). There's no need to clone the repo.

TARGET_BRANCH=master && git checkout -q $TARGET_BRANCH && git for -each-ref refs/heads/ "--format=%(refname:short)" | while read branch; do mergeBase=$(git merge-base $TARGET_BRANCH $branch ) && [[ $(git cherry $TARGET_BRANCH $(git commit-tree $(git rev-parse $branch \^{tree}) -p $mergeBase -m _)) == "-" * ]] && git branch -D $branch ; done git config --global alias.delete-squashed '!f() { local targetBranch=${1:-master} && git checkout -q $targetBranch && git branch --merged | grep -v "\*" | xargs -n 1 git branch -d && git for-each-ref refs/heads/ "--format=%(refname:short)" | while read branch; do mergeBase=$(git merge-base $targetBranch $branch) && [[ $(git cherry $targetBranch $(git commit-tree $(git rev-parse $branch^{tree}) -p $mergeBase -m _)) == "-"* ]] && git branch -D $branch; done; }; f'

You can also install the tool as a Node.js package from NPM. (The package code is in this repo.)

Additionally, you can specify an alternate branch to check for squashed merges, as well. This is useful for different names of trunk branches like main or develop .

$ npm install --global git-delete-squashed $ git-delete-squashed $ $ git-delete-squashed main

