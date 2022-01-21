openbase logo
gc

git-cz

by Vadim Dalecky
4.8.0 (see all)

Semantic Git commits

Readme

Commitizen friendly

git-cz

image

Without installation

npx git-cz
# or
npx git-cz -e

Install globally standalone

npm install -g git-cz
git-cz
# or
git-cz -e

Install locally with Commitizen

npm install -g commitizen
npm install --save-dev git-cz

package.json:

{
  "config": {
    "commitizen": {
      "path": "git-cz"
    }
  }
}

run:

git cz

Install globally with Commitizen

npm install -g commitizen git-cz
commitizen init git-cz --save-dev --save-exact

run:

git cz

Custom config

You can provide a custom configuration in a changelog.config.js file in your repo, or in any parent folder. git-cz will search for the closest config file. Below is default config:

module.exports = {
  disableEmoji: false,
  format: '{type}{scope}: {emoji}{subject}',
  list: ['test', 'feat', 'fix', 'chore', 'docs', 'refactor', 'style', 'ci', 'perf'],
  maxMessageLength: 64,
  minMessageLength: 3,
  questions: ['type', 'scope', 'subject', 'body', 'breaking', 'issues', 'lerna'],
  scopes: [],
  types: {
    chore: {
      description: 'Build process or auxiliary tool changes',
      emoji: '🤖',
      value: 'chore'
    },
    ci: {
      description: 'CI related changes',
      emoji: '🎡',
      value: 'ci'
    },
    docs: {
      description: 'Documentation only changes',
      emoji: '✏️',
      value: 'docs'
    },
    feat: {
      description: 'A new feature',
      emoji: '🎸',
      value: 'feat'
    },
    fix: {
      description: 'A bug fix',
      emoji: '🐛',
      value: 'fix'
    },
    perf: {
      description: 'A code change that improves performance',
      emoji: '⚡️',
      value: 'perf'
    },
    refactor: {
      description: 'A code change that neither fixes a bug or adds a feature',
      emoji: '💡',
      value: 'refactor'
    },
    release: {
      description: 'Create a release commit',
      emoji: '🏹',
      value: 'release'
    },
    style: {
      description: 'Markup, white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons...',
      emoji: '💄',
      value: 'style'
    },
    test: {
      description: 'Adding missing tests',
      emoji: '💍',
      value: 'test'
    }
  }
};

Non-interactive mode

Using --non-interactive flag you can run git-cz non-interactive mode.

For example:

git-cz --non-interactive --type=feat --subject="add onClick prop to component"

CLI parameters:

  • --type
  • --subject
  • --scope
  • --body
  • --breaking
  • --issues
  • --lerna

Disable Emoji

Using --disable-emoji flag will disable emoji.

For example:

git-cz --disable-emoji

Commit message format

  • A commit message consists of a header, body and footer.
  • The header has a type and a subject:
<type>[(<scope>)]: <emoji> <subject>
[BLANK LINE]
[body]
[BLANK LINE]
[breaking changes]
[BLANK LINE]
[footer]

The header is the only mandatory part of the commit message.

The first line (type + subject) is limited to 50 characters [enforced]

Any other line should be limited to 72 character [automatic wrapping]

This allows the message to be easier to read on GitHub as well as in various git tools.

Format

By default the subject format is: {type}{scope}: {subject}

Configuring the format field in .git-cz.json you can customize your own:

  • {type}{scope}: {emoji}{subject}
  • {emoji}{scope} {subject}

Type

Must be one of the following:

  • test — Adding missing tests
  • feat — A new feature
  • fix — A bug fix
  • chore — Build process or auxiliary tool changes
  • docs — Documentation only changes
  • refactor — A code change that neither fixes a bug or adds a feature
  • style — Markup, white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons...
  • ci — CI related changes
  • perf — A code change that improves performance

Subject

The subject contains succinct description of the change:

  • Use the imperative, present tense: "change" not "changed" nor "changes"
  • No dot (.) at the end.

Body

Just as in the subject, use the imperative, present tense: "change" not "changed" nor "changes". The body should include the motivation for the change and contrast this with previous behavior.

Affects [only on lerna environments]

Select the packages the commit affected.

Breaking Changes

Breaking Changes must start with the words BREAKING CHANGE: .

The footer is the place to reference any tasks related to this commit.

Why this Fork?

npm i -g git-cz
added 1 package in 0.612s

Installs in 0.6s vs 31.1s.

npm i -g mol-conventional-changelog
added 345 packages in 31.076s

