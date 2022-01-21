Without installation

npx git-cz or npx git-cz -e

Install globally standalone

npm install -g git-cz git-cz or git-cz -e

Install locally with Commitizen

npm install -g commitizen npm install --save-dev git-cz

package.json :

{ "config" : { "commitizen" : { "path" : "git-cz" } } }

run:

git cz

Install globally with Commitizen

npm install -g commitizen git-cz commitizen init git-cz --save-dev --save-exact

run:

git cz

Custom config

You can provide a custom configuration in a changelog.config.js file in your repo, or in any parent folder. git-cz will search for the closest config file. Below is default config:

module .exports = { disableEmoji : false , format : '{type}{scope}: {emoji}{subject}' , list : [ 'test' , 'feat' , 'fix' , 'chore' , 'docs' , 'refactor' , 'style' , 'ci' , 'perf' ], maxMessageLength : 64 , minMessageLength : 3 , questions : [ 'type' , 'scope' , 'subject' , 'body' , 'breaking' , 'issues' , 'lerna' ], scopes : [], types : { chore : { description : 'Build process or auxiliary tool changes' , emoji : '🤖' , value : 'chore' }, ci : { description : 'CI related changes' , emoji : '🎡' , value : 'ci' }, docs : { description : 'Documentation only changes' , emoji : '✏️' , value : 'docs' }, feat : { description : 'A new feature' , emoji : '🎸' , value : 'feat' }, fix : { description : 'A bug fix' , emoji : '🐛' , value : 'fix' }, perf : { description : 'A code change that improves performance' , emoji : '⚡️' , value : 'perf' }, refactor : { description : 'A code change that neither fixes a bug or adds a feature' , emoji : '💡' , value : 'refactor' }, release : { description : 'Create a release commit' , emoji : '🏹' , value : 'release' }, style : { description : 'Markup, white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons...' , emoji : '💄' , value : 'style' }, test : { description : 'Adding missing tests' , emoji : '💍' , value : 'test' } } };

Non-interactive mode

Using --non-interactive flag you can run git-cz non-interactive mode.

For example:

git-cz --non-interactive -- type =feat --subject= "add onClick prop to component"

CLI parameters:

--type

--subject

--scope

--body

--breaking

--issues

--lerna

Disable Emoji

Using --disable-emoji flag will disable emoji.

For example:

git-cz -- disable -emoji

Commit message format

A commit message consists of a header , body and footer .

The header has a type and a subject:

< type >[(<scope>)]: <emoji> <subject> [BLANK LINE] [body] [BLANK LINE] [breaking changes] [BLANK LINE] [footer]

The header is the only mandatory part of the commit message.

The first line (type + subject) is limited to 50 characters [enforced]

Any other line should be limited to 72 character [automatic wrapping]

This allows the message to be easier to read on GitHub as well as in various git tools.

Format

By default the subject format is: {type}{scope}: {subject}

Configuring the format field in .git-cz.json you can customize your own:

{type}{scope}: {emoji}{subject}

{emoji}{scope} {subject}

Type

Must be one of the following:

test — Adding missing tests

feat — A new feature

fix — A bug fix

chore — Build process or auxiliary tool changes

docs — Documentation only changes

refactor — A code change that neither fixes a bug or adds a feature

style — Markup, white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons...

ci — CI related changes

perf — A code change that improves performance

Subject

The subject contains succinct description of the change:

Use the imperative, present tense: "change" not "changed" nor "changes"

No dot (.) at the end.

Body

Just as in the subject, use the imperative, present tense: "change" not "changed" nor "changes". The body should include the motivation for the change and contrast this with previous behavior.

Affects [only on lerna environments]

Select the packages the commit affected.

Breaking Changes

Breaking Changes must start with the words BREAKING CHANGE: .

The footer is the place to reference any tasks related to this commit.

Why this Fork?

npm i -g git-cz added 1 package in 0.612s

Installs in 0.6s vs 31.1s.