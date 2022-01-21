npx git-cz
# or
npx git-cz -e
npm install -g git-cz
git-cz
# or
git-cz -e
npm install -g commitizen
npm install --save-dev git-cz
package.json:
{
"config": {
"commitizen": {
"path": "git-cz"
}
}
}
run:
git cz
npm install -g commitizen git-cz
commitizen init git-cz --save-dev --save-exact
run:
git cz
You can provide a custom configuration in a
changelog.config.js file in your repo, or in any parent folder.
git-cz will search for the closest config file.
Below is default config:
module.exports = {
disableEmoji: false,
format: '{type}{scope}: {emoji}{subject}',
list: ['test', 'feat', 'fix', 'chore', 'docs', 'refactor', 'style', 'ci', 'perf'],
maxMessageLength: 64,
minMessageLength: 3,
questions: ['type', 'scope', 'subject', 'body', 'breaking', 'issues', 'lerna'],
scopes: [],
types: {
chore: {
description: 'Build process or auxiliary tool changes',
emoji: '🤖',
value: 'chore'
},
ci: {
description: 'CI related changes',
emoji: '🎡',
value: 'ci'
},
docs: {
description: 'Documentation only changes',
emoji: '✏️',
value: 'docs'
},
feat: {
description: 'A new feature',
emoji: '🎸',
value: 'feat'
},
fix: {
description: 'A bug fix',
emoji: '🐛',
value: 'fix'
},
perf: {
description: 'A code change that improves performance',
emoji: '⚡️',
value: 'perf'
},
refactor: {
description: 'A code change that neither fixes a bug or adds a feature',
emoji: '💡',
value: 'refactor'
},
release: {
description: 'Create a release commit',
emoji: '🏹',
value: 'release'
},
style: {
description: 'Markup, white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons...',
emoji: '💄',
value: 'style'
},
test: {
description: 'Adding missing tests',
emoji: '💍',
value: 'test'
}
}
};
Using
--non-interactive flag you can run
git-cz non-interactive mode.
For example:
git-cz --non-interactive --type=feat --subject="add onClick prop to component"
CLI parameters:
--type
--subject
--scope
--body
--breaking
--issues
--lerna
Using
--disable-emoji flag will disable emoji.
For example:
git-cz --disable-emoji
<type>[(<scope>)]: <emoji> <subject>
[BLANK LINE]
[body]
[BLANK LINE]
[breaking changes]
[BLANK LINE]
[footer]
The header is the only mandatory part of the commit message.
The first line (type + subject) is limited to 50 characters [enforced]
Any other line should be limited to 72 character [automatic wrapping]
This allows the message to be easier to read on GitHub as well as in various git tools.
By default the subject format is:
{type}{scope}: {subject}
Configuring the
format field in
.git-cz.json you can customize your own:
{type}{scope}: {emoji}{subject}
{emoji}{scope} {subject}
Must be one of the following:
test — Adding missing tests
feat — A new feature
fix — A bug fix
chore — Build process or auxiliary tool changes
docs — Documentation only changes
refactor — A code change that neither fixes a bug or adds a feature
style — Markup, white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons...
ci — CI related changes
perf — A code change that improves performance
The subject contains succinct description of the change:
Just as in the subject, use the imperative, present tense: "change" not "changed" nor "changes". The body should include the motivation for the change and contrast this with previous behavior.
Select the packages the commit affected.
Breaking Changes must start with the words
BREAKING CHANGE: .
The footer is the place to reference any tasks related to this commit.
npm i -g git-cz
added 1 package in 0.612s
Installs in 0.6s vs 31.1s.
npm i -g mol-conventional-changelog
added 345 packages in 31.076s