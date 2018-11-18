Resolve the path to the user's local or global .gitconfig.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save git-config-path
Automatically gets the nearest
.git config path, starting with the current working directory, then looking in the user's
home directory.
var gitConfigPath = require('git-config-path')();
//=> '/Users/jonschlinkert/dev/git-config-path/.git/config'
To force
git-config-path to only look for a global config path, pass
global:
var gitConfigPath = require('git-config-path')('global');
//=> '/Users/jonschlinkert/.gitconfig'
