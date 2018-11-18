Resolve the path to the user's local or global .gitconfig.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save git-config-path

Usage

Automatically gets the nearest .git config path, starting with the current working directory, then looking in the user's home directory.

var gitConfigPath = require ( 'git-config-path' )();

To force git-config-path to only look for a global config path, pass global :

var gitConfigPath = require ( 'git-config-path' )( 'global' );

