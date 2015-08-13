openbase logo
gc

git-commander

by Jin Kim
0.0.14 (see all)

A git tool with an easy terminal interface.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

git commander

A git tool with an easy terminal interface.

ScreenShot

Features

  • git status
  • git add [files]
  • git reset -- [files]
  • git commit [files]
  • git log
  • git reset
  • git diff file
  • git branch
  • git merge (handling conflict)
  • git pull/push

Install & Usage

$ npm install -g git-commander
$ git-commander

Requirements

  • git >= 2.4
  • nodejs >= 0.12
  • blessed >= 0.1.7
  • lodash >= 3.0

Key Configuration

We have two key sets vi and mc preconfigured. The default one is vi.

Using the mc key set

You will need to place a file at ~/.config/git-commander/config.json with the following content:

{
    "keySet": "mc"
}
Redefining keys one by one

You also can redefine keys one by one if you would like. You'll need to extend your ~/.config/git-commander/config.json file with a key called keys and put all your key definitions there. For example if you would like to use the mc key set and make key x quit the application, you'll need to add the following:

{
    "keySet": "mc",
    "keys": {
        "common": {
            "quit": [
                "x"
            ]
        }
    }
}

You can find default settings here.

Troubleshootings

ANSI color codes are displayed

ANSI color codes are being displayed if you set "always" for color settings in your .gitconfig. For fixing this, set "auto" for color settings like below.

[color]
    # diff = always
    diff = auto
    status = auto
    ui = auto
    branch = auto

Non-ascii character problem

If you use non-ascii character for source files, You need to disable the core.quotepath option using following command:

$ git config --global core.quotepath false

License

MIT

