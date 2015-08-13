A git tool with an easy terminal interface.
$ npm install -g git-commander
$ git-commander
We have two key sets vi and mc preconfigured. The default one is vi.
You will need to place a file at
~/.config/git-commander/config.json with the following content:
{
"keySet": "mc"
}
You also can redefine keys one by one if you would like. You'll need to extend your
~/.config/git-commander/config.json file with a key called
keys and put all your key definitions there. For example if you would like to use the mc key set and make key x quit the application, you'll need to add the following:
{
"keySet": "mc",
"keys": {
"common": {
"quit": [
"x"
]
}
}
}
You can find default settings here.
ANSI color codes are being displayed if you set "always" for color settings in your .gitconfig. For fixing this, set "auto" for color settings like below.
[color]
# diff = always
diff = auto
status = auto
ui = auto
branch = auto
If you use non-ascii character for source files, You need to disable the core.quotepath option using following command:
$ git config --global core.quotepath false
MIT