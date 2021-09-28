openbase logo
by Jason Frame
0.2.0 (see all)

Clone a git repository

Documentation
152K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

git-clone

Clone a git repository via git shell command.

Installation

Install:

$ npm install git-clone

To use the original callback-based API:

const clone = require('git-clone');

As of 0.2.0 there's a promised-based API for use with async/await:

const clone = require('git-clone/promise');

API

Common Options

  • git: path to git binary; default: git (expected to be in your $PATH)
  • shallow: when true, clone with depth 1
  • checkout: revision/branch/tag to check out after clone
  • args: additional array of arguments to pass to git clone

Callback

clone(repo, targetPath, [options], cb)

Clone repo to targetPath, calling cb on completion; any error that occurred will be passed as the first argument. If no error is passed the git clone operation was successful.

Promise

async clone(repo, targetPath, [options])

Clone repo to targetPath, throwing an exception on failure.

Contributors

Copyright & License

© 2014-2021 Jason Frame & Contributors [ @jaz303 / jason@onehackoranother.com ]

Released under the ISC license.

