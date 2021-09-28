Clone a git repository via git shell command.

Installation

Install:

$ npm install git- clone

To use the original callback-based API:

const clone = require ( 'git-clone' );

As of 0.2.0 there's a promised-based API for use with async / await :

const clone = require ( 'git-clone/promise' );

API

Common Options

git : path to git binary; default: git (expected to be in your $PATH )

: path to binary; default: (expected to be in your ) shallow : when true , clone with depth 1

: when , clone with depth 1 checkout : revision/branch/tag to check out after clone

: revision/branch/tag to check out after clone args : additional array of arguments to pass to git clone

Callback

Clone repo to targetPath , calling cb on completion; any error that occurred will be passed as the first argument. If no error is passed the git clone operation was successful.

Promise

async clone(repo, targetPath, [options])

Clone repo to targetPath , throwing an exception on failure.

Contributors

Copyright & License

© 2014-2021 Jason Frame & Contributors [ @jaz303 / jason@onehackoranother.com ]

Released under the ISC license.