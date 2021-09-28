Clone a git repository via
git shell command.
Install:
$ npm install git-clone
To use the original callback-based API:
const clone = require('git-clone');
As of 0.2.0 there's a promised-based API for use with
async/
await:
const clone = require('git-clone/promise');
git: path to
git binary; default:
git (expected to be in your
$PATH)
shallow: when
true, clone with depth 1
checkout: revision/branch/tag to check out after clone
args: additional array of arguments to pass to
git clone
clone(repo, targetPath, [options], cb)
Clone
repo to
targetPath, calling
cb on completion; any error that occurred will be passed as the first argument. If no error is passed the
git clone operation was successful.
async clone(repo, targetPath, [options])
Clone
repo to
targetPath, throwing an exception on failure.
