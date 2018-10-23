A simple git interface for NodeJS. It is not intended to replace projects such as nodegit but rather to provide a light weight solution close to the git command line for simple use cases.

Installation

Just run

npm install git-cli

Usage

The usage is pretty straightforward, here is a sample code.

Repository = require ( 'git-cli' ).Repository fs = require 'fs' Repository.clone 'https://github.com/danhper/node-git-cli.git' , 'git-cli' , (err, repo) -> repo.log (err, logs) -> console .log logs[ 0 ].subject repo.showRemote 'origin' , (err, remote) -> console .log remote.fetchUrl fs.writeFileSync " #{repo.workingDir()} /newFile" , 'foobar' repo.status (err, status) -> console .log status[ 0 ].path console .log status[ 0 ].tracked repo.add (err) -> repo.status (err, status) -> console .log status[ 0 ].path console .log status[ 0 ].tracked repo.commit 'added newFile' , (err) -> repo.log (err, logs) -> console .log logs[ 0 ].subject repo.push (err) -> console .log 'pushed to remote'

From version 0.10, all functions still take a callback, but also return promises, so you can rewrite the above as follow:

const Repository = require ( 'git-cli' ).Repository const fs = require ( 'fs' ) Repository.clone( 'https://github.com/danhper/node-git-cli.git' , 'git-cli' ) .then( repo => { return repo.log() .then( logs => { console .log(logs[ 0 ].subject) return repo.showRemote( 'origin' ) }).then( remote => { console .log(remote.fetchUrl) fs.writeFileSync( "#{repo.workingDir()}/newFile" , 'foobar' ) return repo.status() }).then( status => { console .log(status[ 0 ].path) console .log(status[ 0 ].tracked) return repo.add() }).then( () => repo.status()) .then( status => { console .log status[ 0 ].path console .log status[ 0 ].tracked return repo.commit( 'added newFile' ) }).then( () => repo.log()) .then( logs => { console .log(logs[ 0 ].subject) return repo.push() }).then( () => console .log( 'pushed' to remote)) }).catch( e => console .log(e))

Checkout out the tests for more examples.