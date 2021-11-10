A git changelog based on ANGULAR JS commit standards (but adaptable to your needs). NPM page

Works as a CLI option or grunt plugin

Example output

Included commit_template option, allows to customize commit outputs.

You can use the following commit properties:

commit.subject

commit.body

commit.link

commit.hash

commit.breaks

commit.type

commit.component

closes: String containing the issues closed

link: Link to the commit

commit.author

Since version 1.0.0 git-changelog has included the .changelogrc specification and has discontinued the next options:

grep_commits option has been removed in favour of the .changelogrc options

option has been removed in favour of the options repo_url fixed as parameter

fixed as parameter branch_name changed to branch

version_name instead of version

.changelogrc specification

The .changelogrc file contains the "standard commit guideliness" that you and your team are following.

This specification is used to grep the commits on your log, it contains a valid JSON that will tell git-changelog which sections to include on the changelog.

{ "app_name" : "Git Changelog" , "logo" : "https://github.com/rafinskipg/git-changelog/raw/master/images/git-changelog-logo.png" , "intro" : "Git changelog is a utility tool for generating changelogs. It is free and opensource. :)" , "branch" : "" , "repo_url" : "" , "version_name" : "v1.0.0" , "file" : "CHANGELOG.md" , "template" : "myCustomTemplate.md" , "commit_template" : "myCommitTemplate.md" "sections" : [ { "title" : "Bug Fixes" , "grep" : "^fix" }, { "title" : "Features" , "grep" : "^feat" }, { "title" : "Documentation" , "grep" : "^docs" }, { "title" : "Breaking changes" , "grep" : "BREAKING" }, { "title" : "Refactor" , "grep" : "^refactor" }, { "title" : "Style" , "grep" : "^style" }, { "title" : "Test" , "grep" : "^test" }, { "title" : "Chore" , "grep" : "^chore" }, { "title" : "Branchs merged" , "grep" : "^Merge branch" }, { "title" : "Pull requests merged" , "grep" : "^Merge pull request" } ] }

Options | Defaults

branch : The name of the branch. Defaults to

: The name of the branch. Defaults to repo_url : The url of the project. For issues and commits links. Defaults to git config --get remote.origin.url

: The url of the project. For issues and commits links. Defaults to provider : Optional field, the provider is calculated from the repo_url, but can also be passed as config parameter. Values available: gitlab, github, bitbucket.

: Optional field, the provider is calculated from the repo_url, but can also be passed as config parameter. Values available: gitlab, github, bitbucket. version_name : The version name of the project.

: The version name of the project. file : The name of the file that will be generated. Defaults to CHANGELOG.md , leave empty for console stream

: The name of the file that will be generated. Defaults to , leave empty for console stream template : The template for generating the changelog. It defaults to the one inside this project (/templates/template.md)

: The template for generating the changelog. It defaults to the one inside this project (/templates/template.md) commit_template : The template for printing each of the commits of the project. It defaults to the one inside this project (/templates/commit_template.md)

: The template for printing each of the commits of the project. It defaults to the one inside this project (/templates/commit_template.md) app_name : The name of the project. Defaults to My App - Changelog

: The name of the project. Defaults to intro : The introduction text on the header of the changelog. Defaults to null

: The introduction text on the header of the changelog. Defaults to logo : A logo URL to be included in the header of the changelog. Defaults to null

: A logo URL to be included in the header of the changelog. Defaults to changelogrc : Relative path indicating the location of the .changelogrc file, defaults to current dir.

: Relative path indicating the location of the .changelogrc file, defaults to current dir. tag : You can select from which tag to generate the log, it defaults to the last one. Set it to false for log since the beginning of the project

: You can select from which tag to generate the log, it defaults to the last one. Set it to false for log since the beginning of the project debug : Debug mode, false by default

: Debug mode, false by default sections: Group the commit by sections. The sections included by default are the ones that are on the previous example of .changelogrc file.

The "git_changelog" task

Grunt Task

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt 1.0.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install git-changelog --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'git-changelog' );

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named git_changelog to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ git_changelog : { minimal : { options : { file : 'MyChangelog.md' , app_name : 'Git changelog' , changelogrc : '/files/.changelogrc' , logo : 'https://github.com/rafinskipg/git-changelog/raw/master/images/git-changelog-logo.png' , intro : 'Git changelog is a utility tool for generating changelogs. It is free and opensource. :)' } }, extended : { options : { app_name : 'Git changelog extended' , file : 'EXTENDEDCHANGELOG.md' , version_name : 'squeezy potatoe' , sections : [ { "title" : "Test commits" , "grep" : "^test" }, { "title" : "New Awesome Features!" , "grep" : "^feat" } ], debug : true , tag : false } }, fromCertainTag : { options : { repo_url : 'https://github.com/rafinskipg/git-changelog' , app_name : 'My project name' , file : 'tags/certainTag.md' , tag : 'v0.0.1' } }, customTemplate : { options : { app_name : 'Custom Template' , intro : 'This changelog is generated with a custom template' , file : 'output/customTemplate.md' , template : 'templates/template_two.md' , logo : 'https://github.com/rafinskipg/git-changelog/raw/master/images/git-changelog-logo.png' , version_name : 'squeezy potatoe' , tag : 'v0.0.1' , debug : true } } } })

Command Line

Install it globally

npm install -g git-changelog

See commands

Use it directly with the common options

Usage : git-changelog [options] Options : -V , --version output the version number -e , --extended Extended log -n , --version_name [version_name] Name of the version -a , --app_name [app_name] Name [app_name] -b , --branch [branch] Branch name [branch] -f , --file [file] File [file] -tpl , --template [template] Template [template] -ctpl , --commit_template [commit_template] Commit Template [commit_template] -r , --repo_url [repo_url] Repo url [repo_url] -l , --logo [logo] Logo path [logo] -i , --intro [intro] intro text [intro] -t , --tag [tag] Since tag [tag] -rc , --changelogrc [changelogrc] .changelogrc relative path [changelogrc] -g , --grep [grep] Grep commits for [grep] -d , --debug Debugger -p , --provider [provider] Provider : gitlab , github , bitbucket ( Optional ) -h , --help output usage information

For example:

git-changelog -t false -a "My nice application"

Git Commit Guidelines - Source : "Angular JS"

We have very precise rules over how our git commit messages can be formatted. This leads to more readable messages that are easy to follow when looking through the project history. But also, we use the git commit messages to generate the AngularJS change log.

Commit Message Format

Each commit message consists of a header, a body and a footer. The header has a special format that includes a type, a scope and a subject:

< type > ( < scope > ): < subject > < BLANK LINE > < body > < BLANK LINE > < footer >

Any line of the commit message cannot be longer 100 characters! This allows the message to be easier to read on github as well as in various git tools.

Example commit messages

git commit -m "docs(readme): Add documentation for explaining the commit message" git commit -m "refactor: Change other things"

Closing issues :

git commit -m " fix ( git_changelog_generate ): pass tag if it exists to gitReadLog Previously if a tag was found the script would try to find commits between undefined . .HEAD . By passing the tag , it now finds tags between tag . .HEAD . Closes #5 ."

Example types

You may define your own types refering to the .changelogrc specification

Must be one of the following:

feat : A new feature

: A new feature fix : A bug fix

: A bug fix docs : Documentation only changes

: Documentation only changes style : Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)

: Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc) refactor : A code change that neither fixes a bug or adds a feature

: A code change that neither fixes a bug or adds a feature test : Adding missing tests

: Adding missing tests chore: Changes to the build process or auxiliary tools and libraries such as documentation generation

Scope

The scope could be anything specifying place of the commit change. For example $location , $browser , $compile , $rootScope , ngHref , ngClick , ngView , etc...

Subject

The subject contains succinct description of the change:

use the imperative, present tense: "change" not "changed" nor "changes"

don't capitalize first letter

no dot (.) at the end

###Body Just as in the subject, use the imperative, present tense: "change" not "changed" nor "changes" The body should include the motivation for the change and contrast this with previous behavior.

###Footer The footer should contain any information about Breaking Changes and is also the place to reference GitHub issues that this commit Closes.

A detailed explanation can be found in this document.

Tagging your project

In order to have you project versions correctly displayed on your changelog, try to use this commit message format:

chore (release) : v1. 4.0 codename(jaracimrman-existence)

In order to do that, you can use git annotated tags:

git tag -a v1. 4 . 0 -m 'chore(release): v1.4.0 codename(jaracimrman-existence)'

If you are publishing NPM modules you can let NPM do that for you:

npm version patch -m "chore(release): %s codename(furious-stallman)"

Release History

Introduced Commit Template

Support for .changelogrc

Contributors

Add your name here by contributing to this project