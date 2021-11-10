A git changelog based on ANGULAR JS commit standards (but adaptable to your needs). NPM page
Works as a
CLI option or
grunt plugin
.changelogrc specification
Included
commit_template option, allows to customize commit outputs.
You can use the following commit properties:
Since version
1.0.0 git-changelog has included the
.changelogrc specification and has discontinued the next options:
grep_commits option has been removed in favour of the
.changelogrc options
repo_url fixed as parameter
branch_name changed to
branch
version_name instead of
version
.changelogrc specification
The
.changelogrc file contains the "standard commit guideliness" that you and your team are following.
This specification is used to grep the commits on your log, it contains a valid JSON that will tell git-changelog which sections to include on the changelog.
{
"app_name": "Git Changelog",
"logo": "https://github.com/rafinskipg/git-changelog/raw/master/images/git-changelog-logo.png",
"intro": "Git changelog is a utility tool for generating changelogs. It is free and opensource. :)",
"branch" : "",
"repo_url": "",
"version_name" : "v1.0.0",
"file": "CHANGELOG.md",
"template": "myCustomTemplate.md",
"commit_template": "myCommitTemplate.md"
"sections": [
{
"title": "Bug Fixes",
"grep": "^fix"
},
{
"title": "Features",
"grep": "^feat"
},
{
"title": "Documentation",
"grep": "^docs"
},
{
"title": "Breaking changes",
"grep": "BREAKING"
},
{
"title": "Refactor",
"grep": "^refactor"
},
{
"title": "Style",
"grep": "^style"
},
{
"title": "Test",
"grep": "^test"
},
{
"title": "Chore",
"grep": "^chore"
},
{
"title": "Branchs merged",
"grep": "^Merge branch"
},
{
"title" : "Pull requests merged",
"grep": "^Merge pull request"
}
]
}
git config --get remote.origin.url
CHANGELOG.md, leave empty for console stream
My App - Changelog
null
null
This plugin requires Grunt
1.0.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install git-changelog --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('git-changelog');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
git_changelog to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
git_changelog: {
minimal: {
options: {
file: 'MyChangelog.md',
app_name : 'Git changelog',
changelogrc : '/files/.changelogrc',
logo : 'https://github.com/rafinskipg/git-changelog/raw/master/images/git-changelog-logo.png',
intro : 'Git changelog is a utility tool for generating changelogs. It is free and opensource. :)'
}
},
extended: {
options: {
app_name : 'Git changelog extended',
file : 'EXTENDEDCHANGELOG.md',
version_name : 'squeezy potatoe',
sections : [
{
"title": "Test commits",
"grep": "^test"
},
{
"title": "New Awesome Features!",
"grep": "^feat"
}
],
debug: true,
tag : false //False for commits since the beggining
}
},
fromCertainTag: {
options: {
repo_url: 'https://github.com/rafinskipg/git-changelog',
app_name : 'My project name',
file : 'tags/certainTag.md',
tag : 'v0.0.1'
}
},
customTemplate: {
options: {
app_name : 'Custom Template',
intro: 'This changelog is generated with a custom template',
file: 'output/customTemplate.md',
template: 'templates/template_two.md',
logo : 'https://github.com/rafinskipg/git-changelog/raw/master/images/git-changelog-logo.png',
version_name : 'squeezy potatoe',
tag: 'v0.0.1',
debug: true
}
}
}
})
Install it globally
npm install -g git-changelog
See commands
Use it directly with the common options
Usage: git-changelog [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-e, --extended Extended log
-n, --version_name [version_name] Name of the version
-a, --app_name [app_name] Name [app_name]
-b, --branch [branch] Branch name [branch]
-f, --file [file] File [file]
-tpl, --template [template] Template [template]
-ctpl, --commit_template [commit_template] Commit Template [commit_template]
-r, --repo_url [repo_url] Repo url [repo_url]
-l, --logo [logo] Logo path [logo]
-i, --intro [intro] intro text [intro]
-t, --tag [tag] Since tag [tag]
-rc, --changelogrc [changelogrc] .changelogrc relative path [changelogrc]
-g, --grep [grep] Grep commits for [grep]
-d, --debug Debugger
-p, --provider [provider] Provider: gitlab, github, bitbucket (Optional)
-h, --help output usage information
For example:
git-changelog -t false -a "My nice application"
We have very precise rules over how our git commit messages can be formatted. This leads to more readable messages that are easy to follow when looking through the project history. But also, we use the git commit messages to generate the AngularJS change log.
Each commit message consists of a header, a body and a footer. The header has a special format that includes a type, a scope and a subject:
<type>(<scope>): <subject>
<BLANK LINE>
<body>
<BLANK LINE>
<footer>
Any line of the commit message cannot be longer 100 characters! This allows the message to be easier to read on github as well as in various git tools.
Example commit messages
git commit -m "docs(readme): Add documentation for explaining the commit message"
git commit -m "refactor: Change other things"
Closing issues :
git commit -m "fix(git_changelog_generate): pass tag if it exists to gitReadLog
Previously if a tag was found the script would try to find commits
between undefined..HEAD. By passing the tag, it now finds tags between
tag..HEAD.
Closes #5."
You may define your own types refering to the
.changelogrc specification
Must be one of the following:
The scope could be anything specifying place of the commit change. For example
$location,
$browser,
$compile,
$rootScope,
ngHref,
ngClick,
ngView, etc...
The subject contains succinct description of the change:
###Body Just as in the subject, use the imperative, present tense: "change" not "changed" nor "changes" The body should include the motivation for the change and contrast this with previous behavior.
###Footer The footer should contain any information about Breaking Changes and is also the place to reference GitHub issues that this commit Closes.
A detailed explanation can be found in this document.
In order to have you project versions correctly displayed on your changelog, try to use this commit message format:
chore(release): v1.4.0 codename(jaracimrman-existence)
In order to do that, you can use git annotated tags:
git tag -a v1.4.0 -m 'chore(release): v1.4.0 codename(jaracimrman-existence)'
If you are publishing NPM modules you can let NPM do that for you:
npm version patch -m "chore(release): %s codename(furious-stallman)"
.changelogrc
