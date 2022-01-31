git-branch-is
Assert that the name of the current branch of a git repository has a particular value.
To check that the current branch is named
release and print an error if not,
run the following command:
$ git-branch-is release
Error: Current branch is "main", not "release".
$ echo $?
1
This can be useful as part of a
preversion
script in
package.json:
{
"name": "super-cool-package",
"version": "1.2.3",
"scripts": {
"preversion": "git-branch-is release && echo Preversion checks passed."
}
}
This package can be installed using npm, either globally or locally, by running:
npm install git-branch-is
The command options are intended to be similar to
git and are documented in
the
--help output:
Usage: git-branch-is [options] <branch name>
Options:
-C <path> run as if started in <path>
--git-arg <arg> additional argument to git (can be repeated) (default: [])
--git-dir <dir> set the path to the repository
--git-path <path> set the path to the git binary
-i, --ignore-case compare/match branch name case-insensitively
-I, --invert-match inverts/negates comparison
--not inverts/negates comparison (same as --invert-match)
-q, --quiet suppress warning message if branch differs
-r, --regex match <branch name> as a regular expression
-v, --verbose print a message if the branch matches
-V, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
To check that the current branch starts with
release/ using a regular
expression:
$ git-branch-is -r "^release/"
Error: Current branch "main" does not match "^release/".
$ echo $?
1
Note: Be careful to quote patterns to avoid shell expansion or special
handling (e.g. POSIX shells expand
* and
cmd.exe treats
^ specially).
To check that the current branch starts with
release/ case-insensitively
using a regular expression:
$ git-branch-is -i -r "^release/"
Error: Current branch "main" does not match "^release/".
$ echo $?
1
To check that the current branch is not
main, use
-I,
--invert-match,
or
--not (all functionally equivalent, use whichever you prefer):
$ git-branch-is --not main
Error: Current branch is "main".
$ echo $?
1
To use the API with a callback function:
const gitBranchIs = require('git-branch-is');
gitBranchIs('main', function(err, result) {
if (err) console.error(err);
else console.log(result ? 'On main' : 'Not on main');
});
Alternatively, if a callback is not provided,
gitBranchIs will return a
Promise:
const gitBranchIs = require('git-branch-is');
gitBranchIs('main').then(
function(result) { console.log(result ? 'On main' : 'Not on main'); },
function(err) { console.error(err); }
);
Additionally, instead of a string, a checking function can be passed to perform arbitrary checking against the branch name:
const gitBranchIs = require('git-branch-is');
gitBranchIs(function(branchName) { /^main$/.test(branchName); }).then(
function(result) { console.log(result ? 'On main' : 'Not on main'); },
function(err) { console.error(err); }
);
To use this module as a library, see the API Documentation.
What's the value of this command over scripting with
git directly? Good
question. The Introductory Example could instead be
approximated with the following:
{
"name": "super-cool-package",
"version": "1.2.3",
"scripts": {
"preversion": "if [ \"$(git symbolic-ref HEAD)\" = release ] ; then echo Preversion checks passed. ; else echo Error: Not on branch release. ; exit 1 ; fi"
}
}
For packages which are only targeting POSIX systems, this may be a preferable
solution. However, it doesn't work on systems which don't support the POSIX
shell language (e.g. Windows, which runs scripts in
cmd.exe). To support
these systems it is necessary to either introduce a dependency on Bash, to
use this script, or code up something else.
Contributions are appreciated. Contributors agree to abide by the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct. If this is your first time contributing to a Free and Open Source Software project, consider reading How to Contribute to Open Source in the Open Source Guides.
If the desired change is large, complex, backwards-incompatible, can have significantly differing implementations, or may not be in scope for this project, opening an issue before writing the code can avoid frustration and save a lot of time and effort.
This project is available under the terms of the MIT License. See the summary at TLDRLegal.