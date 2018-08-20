Get the current branch from the local git repository.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save git-branch

Usage

const branch = require ( 'git-branch' );

Optionally pass the cwd (current working directory) as the first argument.

Promise

branch( 'some/path' ) .then( name => console .log( 'Branch:' , name)) .catch( console .error);

Callback

branch( function ( err, name ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Branch:' , name); });

Sync

console .log( 'Branch:' , branch.sync());

