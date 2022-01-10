Detects project contributors and add it into
package.json
Add credits for people that help you ship code is important, but it is a task easy to forget. This tool makes it easy to integrate as part of your release process, so your contributors are always up to date ✨.
$ npm install git-authors-cli --global
$ git-authors-cli --help
Print all contributors and add it into package.json
Usage
$ git-authors-cli [options]
Options
--cwd Specify the path for running the command (defaults to process.cwd())
--save Write contributors into package.json if it exists (defaults to true)
--print Show information from the terminal (defaults to true)
Examples
$ git-authors-cli # Get contributors for the current path project.
$ git-authors-cli ~/Projects/metascraper # Get contributors for a specific path project.
