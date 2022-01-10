openbase logo
gac

git-authors-cli

by Kiko Beats
1.0.36 (see all)

It detects project contributors; add contributors into `package.json`

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Last version NPM Status

Detects project contributors and add it into package.json

Add credits for people that help you ship code is important, but it is a task easy to forget. This tool makes it easy to integrate as part of your release process, so your contributors are always up to date ✨.

Install

$ npm install git-authors-cli --global

CLI

$ git-authors-cli --help

  Print all contributors and add it into package.json

  Usage
    $ git-authors-cli [options]

  Options
    --cwd    Specify the path for running the command (defaults to process.cwd())
    --save   Write contributors into package.json if it exists (defaults to true)
    --print  Show information from the terminal (defaults to true)

  Examples
    $ git-authors-cli # Get contributors for the current path project.
    $ git-authors-cli ~/Projects/metascraper # Get contributors for a specific path project.

License

git-authors-cli © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.

kikobeats.com · GitHub Kiko Beats · Twitter @Kikobeats

