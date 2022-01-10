Detects project contributors and add it into package.json

Add credits for people that help you ship code is important, but it is a task easy to forget. This tool makes it easy to integrate as part of your release process, so your contributors are always up to date ✨.

Install

$ npm install git-authors-cli --global

CLI

$ git-authors-cli -- help Print all contributors and add it into package.json Usage $ git-authors-cli [options] Options --cwd Specify the path for running the command (defaults to process.cwd()) --save Write contributors into package.json if it exists (defaults to true ) -- print Show information from the terminal (defaults to true ) Examples $ git-authors-cli $ git-authors-cli ~/Projects/metascraper

License

git-authors-cli © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.