Introduction

This is a library for Git written in Node.js. It's as close a port of grit http://github.com/mojombo/grit.

The idea is to allow for manipulation of git repositories by the node.js application. Not everything is implemented directly in node-git. Some of the stuff is using the native git command line instead of direct javascript code. Also it's fairly synchronous right now but that will hopefully change a little by little over time as it gets more stable and I start using it in real life scenarios.

Github information

The source code is available at http://github.com/christkv/node-git. You can either clone the repository or download a tarball of the latest release.

Once you have the source you can test the driver by running

make test

On windows:

PS > node.exe . \ node _modules \ nodeunit \ bin \ nodeunit . \ test

Examples

For simple examples of usage look at the tests included in the repository.

Notes

The current version is basic git support, don't expect everything to work as you expect it off the bat.

License