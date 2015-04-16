This is a library for Git written in Node.js. It's as close a port of grit http://github.com/mojombo/grit.
The idea is to allow for manipulation of git repositories by the node.js application. Not everything is implemented directly in node-git. Some of the stuff is using the native git command line instead of direct javascript code. Also it's fairly synchronous right now but that will hopefully change a little by little over time as it gets more stable and I start using it in real life scenarios.
The source code is available at http://github.com/christkv/node-git. You can either clone the repository or download a tarball of the latest release.
Once you have the source you can test the driver by running
$ make test
On windows:
PS > node.exe .\node_modules\nodeunit\bin\nodeunit .\test
For simple examples of usage look at the tests included in the repository.
The current version is basic git support, don't expect everything to work as you expect it off the bat.
Copyright 2009 - 2010 Christian Amor Kvalheim.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.