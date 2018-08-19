Methods for working with the GitHub Gist API. Node.js/JavaScript
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save gists
Full support for:
(If you find something missing or encounter a bug, please create an issue. Thanks!)
Breaking changes in v2.0!!!
Please read the CHANGELOG for more details.
Add
gists to your node.js/JavaScript project with the following code:
const Gists = require('gists');
const gists = new Gists({
username: 'your_username',
password: 'your_password'
});
// EXAMPLE: Download the Markdown Cheatsheet gist.
gists.get('5854601')
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(console.error)
See the GitHub Gist API documentation for additional details and input options for each method.
The main export is the
Gists class. Start by creating an instance of
Gists.
Params
options {Object}
Example
// see github-base for all available options and other ways to authenticate
const Gists = require('gists');
const gists = new Gists({ username: 'your_username', password: '*******' });
// all methods, when invoked, return a promise with this sigature
gists.get(...args)
.then(res => console.log(res.body))
.catch(console.error);
Create a new gist (docs).
Params
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// POST /gists
gists.create(options);
Get a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to get.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// GET /gists/:gist_id
gists.get(gist_id[, options]);
List all gists for the given
username (docs).
Params
username {String}
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// GET /users/:username/gists
gists.list(username[, options]);
List the authenticated user's gists, or if called anonymously get all public gists. (docs).
Params
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// GET /gists/
gists.all(options);
List all public gists sorted by most recently updated to least recently updated (docs).
Params
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// GET /gists/public
gists.public(options);
List the authenticated user's starred gists (docs).
Params
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// GET /gists/starred
gists.starred(options);
Get a specific revision of a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to get.
sha {String}: (required) The
sha of the gist revision to get.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// GET /gists/:gist_id/:sha
gists.revision(gist_id, sha[, options]);
List commits for a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to get commits for.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// GET /gists/:gist_id/commits
gists.commit(gist_id[, options]);
List all forks for a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to list forks for.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// GET /gists/:gist_id/forks
gists.forks(gist_id[, options]);
Fork a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: The id of the gist to fork.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// POST /gists/:gist_id/forks
gists.fork(gist_id[, options]);
Edit a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to edit.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// PATCH /gists/:gist_id
gists.edit(gist_id[, options]);
Delete a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to delete.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// DELETE /gists/:gist_id
gists.delete(gist_id[, options]);
Star a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to star.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// PUT /gists/:gist_id/star
gists.star(gist_id[, options]);
Unstar a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to unstar.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// DELETE /gists/:gist_id/star
gists.unstar(gist_id[, options]);
Check if a gist is starred (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to check.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
returns {Boolean}: Returns
true if a gist is starred.
Example
// GET /gists/:gist_id/star
gists.isStarred(gist_id[, options])
Create a comment on a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required)
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// POST /gists/:gist_id/comments
gists.comment(gist_id, { body: 'Just commenting for the sake of commenting' });
Get a single comment from a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required)
comment_id {String}: (required) The id of the comment to get.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// GET /gists/:gist_id/comments/:comment_id
gists.getComment(gist_id, comment_id, options);
List comments on a gist (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required)
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// GET /gists/:gist_id/comments
gists.listComments(options);
Edit a comment (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required)
comment_id {String}: (required) The id of the comment to edit.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// PATCH /gists/:gist_id/comments/:gist_id
gists.editComment(gist_id, comment_id[, options]);
Delete a comment (docs).
Params
gist_id {String}: (required)
comment_id {String}: (required) The id of the comment to edit.
options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
Example
// DELETE /gists/:gist_id/comments/:comment_id
gists.deleteComment(gist_id, comment_id[, options]);
.download in favor of
.get. Start using
.get now, as
.download will be removed in the next major release.
.del in favor of
.delete. Start using
.delete now, as
.del will be removed in the next major release.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
