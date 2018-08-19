gists

Methods for working with the GitHub Gist API. Node.js/JavaScript

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save gists

Full support for:

(If you find something missing or encounter a bug, please create an issue. Thanks!)

Heads up!

Breaking changes in v2.0!!!

Please read the CHANGELOG for more details.

Usage

Add gists to your node.js/JavaScript project with the following code:

const Gists = require ( 'gists' ); const gists = new Gists({ username : 'your_username' , password : 'your_password' }); gists.get( '5854601' ) .then( res => console .log(res)) .catch( console .error)

API

See the GitHub Gist API documentation for additional details and input options for each method.

The main export is the Gists class. Start by creating an instance of Gists .

Params

options {Object}

Example

const Gists = require ( 'gists' ); const gists = new Gists({ username : 'your_username' , password : '*******' }); gists.get(...args) .then( res => console .log(res.body)) .catch( console .error);

Create a new gist (docs).

Params

options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.create(options);

Get a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required) The id of the gist to get.

: (required) The id of the gist to get. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.get(gist_id[, options]);

List all gists for the given username (docs).

Params

username {String}

options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.list(username[, options]);

List the authenticated user's gists, or if called anonymously get all public gists. (docs).

Params

options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.all(options);

List all public gists sorted by most recently updated to least recently updated (docs).

Params

options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.public(options);

List the authenticated user's starred gists (docs).

Params

options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.starred(options);

Get a specific revision of a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required) The id of the gist to get.

: (required) The id of the gist to get. sha {String} : (required) The sha of the gist revision to get.

: (required) The of the gist revision to get. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.revision(gist_id, sha[, options]);

List commits for a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required) The id of the gist to get commits for.

: (required) The id of the gist to get commits for. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.commit(gist_id[, options]);

List all forks for a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required) The id of the gist to list forks for.

: (required) The id of the gist to list forks for. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.forks(gist_id[, options]);

Fork a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : The id of the gist to fork.

: The id of the gist to fork. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.fork(gist_id[, options]);

Edit a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required) The id of the gist to edit.

: (required) The id of the gist to edit. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.edit(gist_id[, options]);

Delete a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required) The id of the gist to delete.

: (required) The id of the gist to delete. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.delete(gist_id[, options]);

Star a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required) The id of the gist to star.

: (required) The id of the gist to star. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.star(gist_id[, options]);

Unstar a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required) The id of the gist to unstar.

: (required) The id of the gist to unstar. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.unstar(gist_id[, options]);

Check if a gist is starred (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required) The id of the gist to check.

: (required) The id of the gist to check. options {Object} : Options to pass to github-base.

: Options to pass to github-base. returns {Boolean}: Returns true if a gist is starred.

Example

gists.isStarred(gist_id[, options])

Create a comment on a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required)

: (required) options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.comment(gist_id, { body : 'Just commenting for the sake of commenting' });

Get a single comment from a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required)

: (required) comment_id {String} : (required) The id of the comment to get.

: (required) The id of the comment to get. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.getComment(gist_id, comment_id, options);

List comments on a gist (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required)

: (required) options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.listComments(options);

Edit a comment (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required)

: (required) comment_id {String} : (required) The id of the comment to edit.

: (required) The id of the comment to edit. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.editComment(gist_id, comment_id[, options]);

Delete a comment (docs).

Params

gist_id {String} : (required)

: (required) comment_id {String} : (required) The id of the comment to edit.

: (required) The id of the comment to edit. options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

gists.deleteComment(gist_id, comment_id[, options]);

Release history

Decrecated .download in favor of .get . Start using .get now, as .download will be removed in the next major release.

in favor of . Start using now, as will be removed in the next major release. Decrecated .del in favor of .delete . Start using .delete now, as .del will be removed in the next major release.

in favor of . Start using now, as will be removed in the next major release. Upgraded github-base, which is now an ES6 class.

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Related projects

You might also be interested in these projects:

github-base: Low-level methods for working with the GitHub API in node.js/JavaScript. | homepage

github-contributors: Generate a markdown or JSON list of contributors for a project using the GitHub API. | homepage

Contributors

Commits Contributor 15 jonschlinkert 6 tennisonchan 4 doowb 1 sheeit

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on August 19, 2018.