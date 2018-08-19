openbase logo
Readme

gists NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads

Methods for working with the GitHub Gist API. Node.js/JavaScript

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save gists

Full support for:

(If you find something missing or encounter a bug, please create an issue. Thanks!)

Heads up!

Breaking changes in v2.0!!!

Please read the CHANGELOG for more details.

Usage

Add gists to your node.js/JavaScript project with the following code:

const Gists = require('gists');
const gists = new Gists({
  username: 'your_username', 
  password: 'your_password'
});

// EXAMPLE: Download the Markdown Cheatsheet gist.
gists.get('5854601')
  .then(res => console.log(res))
  .catch(console.error)

API

See the GitHub Gist API documentation for additional details and input options for each method.

Gists

The main export is the Gists class. Start by creating an instance of Gists.

Params

  • options {Object}

Example

// see github-base for all available options and other ways to authenticate
const Gists = require('gists');
const gists = new Gists({ username: 'your_username', password: '*******' });

// all methods, when invoked, return a promise with this sigature
gists.get(...args)
  .then(res => console.log(res.body))
  .catch(console.error);

.create

Create a new gist (docs).

Params

Example

// POST /gists
gists.create(options);

.get

Get a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to get.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// GET /gists/:gist_id
gists.get(gist_id[, options]);

.list

List all gists for the given username (docs).

Params

  • username {String}
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// GET /users/:username/gists
gists.list(username[, options]);

.all

List the authenticated user's gists, or if called anonymously get all public gists. (docs).

Params

Example

// GET /gists/
gists.all(options);

.public

List all public gists sorted by most recently updated to least recently updated (docs).

Params

Example

// GET /gists/public
gists.public(options);

.starred

List the authenticated user's starred gists (docs).

Params

Example

// GET /gists/starred
gists.starred(options);

.revision

Get a specific revision of a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to get.
  • sha {String}: (required) The sha of the gist revision to get.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// GET /gists/:gist_id/:sha
gists.revision(gist_id, sha[, options]);

.commits

List commits for a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to get commits for.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// GET /gists/:gist_id/commits
gists.commit(gist_id[, options]);

.forks

List all forks for a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to list forks for.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// GET /gists/:gist_id/forks
gists.forks(gist_id[, options]);

.fork

Fork a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: The id of the gist to fork.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// POST /gists/:gist_id/forks
gists.fork(gist_id[, options]);

.edit

Edit a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to edit.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// PATCH /gists/:gist_id
gists.edit(gist_id[, options]);

.delete

Delete a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to delete.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// DELETE /gists/:gist_id
gists.delete(gist_id[, options]);

.star

Star a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to star.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// PUT /gists/:gist_id/star
gists.star(gist_id[, options]);

.unstar

Unstar a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to unstar.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// DELETE /gists/:gist_id/star
gists.unstar(gist_id[, options]);

.isStarred

Check if a gist is starred (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required) The id of the gist to check.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.
  • returns {Boolean}: Returns true if a gist is starred.

Example

// GET /gists/:gist_id/star
gists.isStarred(gist_id[, options])

.comment

Create a comment on a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required)
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// POST /gists/:gist_id/comments
gists.comment(gist_id, { body: 'Just commenting for the sake of commenting' });

.getComment

Get a single comment from a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required)
  • comment_id {String}: (required) The id of the comment to get.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// GET /gists/:gist_id/comments/:comment_id
gists.getComment(gist_id, comment_id, options);

.listComments

List comments on a gist (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required)
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// GET /gists/:gist_id/comments
gists.listComments(options);

.edit

Edit a comment (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required)
  • comment_id {String}: (required) The id of the comment to edit.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// PATCH /gists/:gist_id/comments/:gist_id
gists.editComment(gist_id, comment_id[, options]);

.delete

Delete a comment (docs).

Params

  • gist_id {String}: (required)
  • comment_id {String}: (required) The id of the comment to edit.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to github-base.

Example

// DELETE /gists/:gist_id/comments/:comment_id
gists.deleteComment(gist_id, comment_id[, options]);

Release history

v2.0

  • Decrecated .download in favor of .get. Start using .get now, as .download will be removed in the next major release.
  • Decrecated .del in favor of .delete. Start using .delete now, as .del will be removed in the next major release.
  • Upgraded github-base, which is now an ES6 class.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
15jonschlinkert
6tennisonchan
4doowb
1sheeit

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on August 19, 2018.

