Lightning fast zero dependency library for embedding gists on your webpage.

Usage

Add script tag

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/gist-embed@1.0.4/dist/gist-embed.min.js" > </ script >

Add code element to your webpage with data-gist-id attribute

< code data-gist-id = "5457595" > </ code >

Global settings and init

You can add an object with settings to window.GistEmbedSettings before you include the gist-embed script tag

before you include the gist-embed script tag Settings supported: baseURL : Specify a base url used to fetch the gist. Defaults to https://gist.github.com .

You can run the init to parse the elements at any time. This is useful when your code element is added after the script tag include has already parsed the elements on page load. window.GistEmbed.init() : This will parse all the elements again that have a data-gist-id attribute.



Modifiers

You can add attributes to your HTML Element that modify the gist embed.

data-gist-hide-line-numbers type : string ('true') Removes all of the line numbers in the left hand gutter of the gist

data-gist-hide-footer type : string ('true') Removes the gist footer

data-gist-caption type : string Places a header above the gist with your chosen caption string

data-gist-file type : string If the gist has multiple files, specify the filename you want to show

data-gist-line type : string Line numbers you want to show. The rest are removed. Examples: 1,2,3 // Only shows lines 1, 2 and 3 1-4 // Only shows lines 1, 2, 3, and 4 1-4,8 // Only shows lines 1, 2, 3, 4, and 8 1- // Shows lines 1 to the end

data-gist-highlight-line type : string Line numbers you want to highlight. Uses the same syntax for line ranges as data-gist-line



Contributing

Setup

I recommend using VSCode to develop

Install prettier VSCode extension

npm install

Development

To start the dev server: npm run dev

This starts webpack with a local web server and hot reloading

navigate to http://localhost:8080/

webpack serves the compiled TypeScript index.ts to /dist/gist-embed.min.js when in development mode

Tests

Please add unit tests for your new code.

npm test

Use Rewire methods to get access to private functions in index.ts . See tests/index.test.js for examples.

methods to get access to private functions in . See for examples. Add an example to index.html

Committing

Update the README with the new jsdelivr script based on new version bump

Husky, a git hook tool, will automatically lint and run prettier when you git commit as well as run jest tests and create the prod minified bundle.

FAQ

What happened to blairvanderhoof/gist-embed based on jQuery?

My old github account couldn't be recovered, so starting with a new repo here.

I always wanted to rewrite gist-embed to not use jQuery and simplify the code.

Going forward, this will be where all gist-embed code will reside.

Can I still use blairvanderhoof/gist-embed?

That account will probably go away soon. If you really need to rely on it, I suggest forking it before it's removed.

But I like using jQuery!

This will be a plain vanilla JS library from now on.

The gists should load much faster now that we are removing jQuery as a dependency.

How did you lose your old account?