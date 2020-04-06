openbase logo
gist-box

by Jason Etcovitch
0.3.1 (see all)

📌📋 A helper class for updating a single-file Gist

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.2K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

GistBox

📌📋 A helper class for updating a single-file Gist

Usage

Installation

$ npm install gist-box

const { GistBox } = require('gist-box')

API

const box = new GistBox({ id, token })
await box.update({
  filename: 'example.md',
  description: 'A new description',
  content: 'The new content'
})

You can also import some boundary numbers to use when dealing with pinned Gists:

const {
  MAX_LENGTH, // The number of characters rendered in one line
  MAX_LINES,  // The number of lines it will render
  MAX_HEIGHT, // The height of the box, in pixels
  MAX_WIDTH   // The width of the box, in pixels
} = require('gist-box')

Shoutout to @matchai for starting this trend with bird-box!

