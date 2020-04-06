GistBox

📌📋 A helper class for updating a single-file Gist

Usage

Installation

$ npm install gist-box

const { GistBox } = require ( 'gist-box' )

API

const box = new GistBox({ id, token }) await box.update({ filename : 'example.md' , description : 'A new description' , content : 'The new content' })

You can also import some boundary numbers to use when dealing with pinned Gists:

const { MAX_LENGTH, MAX_LINES, MAX_HEIGHT, MAX_WIDTH } = require ( 'gist-box' )

Shoutout to @matchai for starting this trend with bird-box!