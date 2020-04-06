📌📋 A helper class for updating a single-file Gist
$ npm install gist-box
const { GistBox } = require('gist-box')
const box = new GistBox({ id, token })
await box.update({
filename: 'example.md',
description: 'A new description',
content: 'The new content'
})
You can also import some boundary numbers to use when dealing with pinned Gists:
const {
MAX_LENGTH, // The number of characters rendered in one line
MAX_LINES, // The number of lines it will render
MAX_HEIGHT, // The height of the box, in pixels
MAX_WIDTH // The width of the box, in pixels
} = require('gist-box')