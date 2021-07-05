JavaScript module for the giphy.com API that supports promises and callbacks. All search parameters and endpoints can be found on the Giphy API documentation.
npm install giphy-api --save
JavaScript browser bundles are built to
dist/giphy-api.bundle.js and
dist/giphy-api.bundle.min.js using:
npm run build
// Require with custom API key
var giphy = require('giphy-api')('API KEY HERE');
// Require with the public beta key
var giphy = require('giphy-api')();
var giphy = require('giphy-api')({
...
});
Search all Giphy GIFs for a word or phrase. Supported parameters:
// Search with a plain string using callback
giphy.search('pokemon', function (err, res) {
// Res contains gif data!
});
// Search with options using promise
giphy.search('pokemon').then(function (res) {
// Res contains gif data!
});
// Search with options using callback
giphy.search({
q: 'pokemon',
rating: 'g'
}, function (err, res) {
// Res contains gif data!
});
Search all Giphy gifs for a single Id or an array of Id's
//Search with a single Id using callback
giphy.id('feqkVgjJpYtjy', function (err, res) {
});
//Search with a single Id using promise
giphy.id('feqkVgjJpYtjy').then(function (res) {
});
// Search with an array of Id's
giphy.id([
'feqkVgjJpYtjy',
'7rzbxdu0ZEXLy'
], function (err, res) {
});
Experimental search endpoint for gif dialects. Supported parameters:
// Translate search with a plain string using callback
giphy.translate('superman', function (err, res) {
});
// Translate search with a plain string using promise
giphy.translate('superman').then(function (res) {
});
// Translate search with options
giphy.translate({
s: 'superman',
rating: 'g',
fmt: 'html'
}, function (err, res) {
});
Random gif(s) filtered by tag. Supported parameters:
// Random gif by tag using callback
giphy.random('superman', function (err, res) {
});
// Random gif by tag using promise
giphy.random('superman').then(function (res) {
});
// Random gif with options
giphy.random({
tag: 'superman',
rating: 'g',
fmt: 'json'
}, function (err, res) {
});
Trending gifs on The Hot 100 list
// Trending Hot 100 gifs using callback
giphy.trending(function (err, res) {
});
// Trending Hot 100 gifs using promise
giphy.trending().then(function (res) {
});
// Trending Hot 100 gifs with options
giphy.trending({
limit: 2,
rating: 'g',
fmt: 'json'
}, function (err, res) {
});
Animated stickers are gifs with transparent backgrounds. All giphy-api functions
support stickers except id, which is not a supported Giphy sticker endpoint.
In order to use the sticker API instead of the gif API, simply pass the
api
property to a giphy-api function.
// Sticker search using callback
giphy.search({
api: 'stickers',
q: 'funny'
}, function (err, res) {
});
// Sticker search using promise
giphy.search({
api: 'stickers',
q: 'funny'
}).then(res) {
});