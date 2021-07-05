JavaScript module for the giphy.com API that supports promises and callbacks. All search parameters and endpoints can be found on the Giphy API documentation.

Installation

npm install giphy-api --save

Browser build

JavaScript browser bundles are built to dist/giphy-api.bundle.js and dist/giphy-api.bundle.min.js using:

npm run build

Requiring

var giphy = require ( 'giphy-api' )( 'API KEY HERE' ); var giphy = require ( 'giphy-api' )();

Initialization Options

var giphy = require ( 'giphy-api' )({ ... });

https {Boolean} - Whether to utilize HTTPS library for requests or HTTP. Defaults to HTTP.

timeout {Number} - Maximum timeout of an API request. Defaults to 30 seconds.

apiKey {String} - Giphy API key. Defaults to API beta key

Search all Giphy GIFs for a word or phrase. Supported parameters:

q - search query term or phrase

limit - (optional) number of results to return, maximum 100. Default 25.

offset - (optional) results offset, defaults to 0.

rating - limit results to those rated (y,g, pg, pg-13 or r).

fmt - (optional) return results in html or json format (useful for viewing responses as GIFs to debug/test)

giphy.search( 'pokemon' , function ( err, res ) { }); giphy.search( 'pokemon' ).then( function ( res ) { });

giphy.search({ q : 'pokemon' , rating : 'g' }, function ( err, res ) { });

Search all Giphy gifs for a single Id or an array of Id's

giphy.id( 'feqkVgjJpYtjy' , function ( err, res ) { }); giphy.id( 'feqkVgjJpYtjy' ).then( function ( res ) { });

giphy.id([ 'feqkVgjJpYtjy' , '7rzbxdu0ZEXLy' ], function ( err, res ) { });

Experimental search endpoint for gif dialects. Supported parameters:

s - term or phrase to translate into a GIF

rating - limit results to those rated (y,g, pg, pg-13 or r).

fmt - (optional) return results in html or json format (useful for viewing responses as GIFs to debug/test)

giphy.translate( 'superman' , function ( err, res ) { }); giphy.translate( 'superman' ).then( function ( res ) { });

giphy.translate({ s : 'superman' , rating : 'g' , fmt : 'html' }, function ( err, res ) { });

Random gif(s) filtered by tag. Supported parameters:

tag - the GIF tag to limit randomness by

rating - limit results to those rated (y,g, pg, pg-13 or r).

fmt - (optional) return results in html or json format (useful for viewing responses as GIFs to debug/test)

giphy.random( 'superman' , function ( err, res ) { }); giphy.random( 'superman' ).then( function ( res ) { });

giphy.random({ tag : 'superman' , rating : 'g' , fmt : 'json' }, function ( err, res ) { });

Trending gifs on The Hot 100 list

limit (optional) limits the number of results returned. By default returns 25 results.

rating - limit results to those rated (y,g, pg, pg-13 or r).

fmt - (optional) return results in html or json format (useful for viewing responses as GIFs to debug/test)

giphy.trending( function ( err, res ) { }); giphy.trending().then( function ( res ) { });

giphy.trending({ limit : 2 , rating : 'g' , fmt : 'json' }, function ( err, res ) { });

Animated stickers are gifs with transparent backgrounds. All giphy-api functions support stickers except id, which is not a supported Giphy sticker endpoint. In order to use the sticker API instead of the gif API, simply pass the api property to a giphy-api function.