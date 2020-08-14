Unofficial Gigya JavaScript REST SDK

Support and Usage

This is an unofficial SDK for Gigya's REST API. Please do not contact Gigya support with questions or concerns about this SDK. For any issues, please make an issue on GitHub.

Installation

Gigya is listed on NPM. To install, run the following command within your project folder:

npm install gigya

Usage Guide

Please follow these steps to integrate Gigya within your Node JS application:

Sending a Request

After you have logged in the user, you may use Gigya's API to access the user's profile and perform various activities. The following example demonstrates fetching a user's profile.

import Gigya from 'gigya' ; const gigya = new Gigya( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'YOUR_DATA_CENTER' , 'YOUR_SECRET' ); const gigya = new Gigya( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'YOUR_DATA_CENTER' , 'YOUR_USER_KEY' , 'YOUR_USER_SECRET' ); const gigya = new Gigya( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'YOUR_DATA_CENTER' , { userKey : 'YOUR_USER_KEY' , privateKey : 'YOUR_USER_PRIVATE_KEY' }); const gigya = new Gigya(); const response = await gigya.accounts.getAccountInfo({ UID : 'PUT-UID-HERE' }); console .log(response.UID);

Without using TypeScript

var Gigya = require ( 'gigya' ).Gigya; const gigya = new Gigya( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'YOUR_DATA_CENTER' , 'YOUR_SECRET' );

Gigya Front-End

For your front-end implementation, check out Gigya Markup!