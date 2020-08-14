This is an unofficial SDK for Gigya's REST API. Please do not contact Gigya support with questions or concerns about this SDK. For any issues, please make an issue on GitHub.
Gigya is listed on NPM. To install, run the following command within your project folder:
npm install gigya
Please follow these steps to integrate Gigya within your Node JS application:
After you have logged in the user, you may use Gigya's API to access the user's profile and perform various activities. The following example demonstrates fetching a user's profile.
// Include Gigya's SDK
import Gigya from 'gigya';
// Initialize SDK with your API Key and Secret.
const gigya = new Gigya('YOUR_API_KEY', 'YOUR_DATA_CENTER', 'YOUR_SECRET');
// or:
// Initialize SDK with your API Key, User Key, and User Secret.
const gigya = new Gigya('YOUR_API_KEY', 'YOUR_DATA_CENTER', 'YOUR_USER_KEY', 'YOUR_USER_SECRET');
// Initialize SDK with your API Key, User Key, and Private Key.
const gigya = new Gigya('YOUR_API_KEY', 'YOUR_DATA_CENTER', { userKey: 'YOUR_USER_KEY', privateKey: 'YOUR_USER_PRIVATE_KEY' });
// or:
// Initialize without keys and pass to each method.
const gigya = new Gigya();
// Fetch user's account.
// Returns a Promise. Promise is thrown on error.
const response = await gigya.accounts.getAccountInfo({
UID: 'PUT-UID-HERE'
});
// Act on account.
console.log(response.UID);
// Include Gigya's SDK
var Gigya = require('gigya').Gigya;
// Initialize SDK with your API Key and Secret.
const gigya = new Gigya('YOUR_API_KEY', 'YOUR_DATA_CENTER', 'YOUR_SECRET');
For your front-end implementation, check out Gigya Markup!