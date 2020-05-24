GigaTables ReactJS plug-in

GigaTables supports the following capabilities:

-- ajax data processing/editing (CRUD),

-- classic pagination or infinite scroll,

-- column sorting,

-- live cell edit,

-- common search (through all columns),

-- discrete (per column) search,

-- ajax files upload,

-- shft/ctrl rows selection,

-- fixed header,

-- trigger functions,

-- dynamic column content functions,

-- 10 popular languages,

-- data load for period interval,

-- hot keys,

-- plugins

-- material-ui theme

and more...

Installation

npm i gigatables-react

After installation has been completed, add import to your main.js like this:

import { Reactables, Header } from 'gigatables-react'

see how to create table with JSX below.

Demo

More screen-shots

Installation based on browser script implementation (which U can download from build/ dir)

< script src = "build/index.js" > </ script > // or < script src = "wherever/whatever.js" > </ script >

Getting Started

To initialize plug-in and to bind GigaTables with table structure - set settings prop with options and table structure in JSX format. The <Reactables> tag, it's Headers and all the stuff like pagination, per page selector will be constructed on the fly.

Minimal configuration

Add js below to main.js file:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import {Reactables, Header} from 'gigatables-react' let settings = { struct : { search : [ 'top' , 'bottom' ], rowsSelector : [ 'asc' , 'top' , 'bottom' ], pagination : [ 'bottom' ] }, ajax : 'http://example.com/your/tabledata' , columns : [ { data : "id" }, { data : "desc" }, { data : "title" }, { data : "date" }, { data : "info" }, { data : "field1" }, { data : "field2" }, { data : "field3" , visible : false } ] }; ReactDOM.render( < Reactables settings = {settings} > < Header data = "id" > ID </ Header > < Header data = "title" > Name </ Header > < Header data = "desc" > Description </ Header > < Header data = "date" > Date </ Header > < Header data = "info" > Info </ Header > < Header data = "field2" > Field123 but data from field2 </ Header > < Header data = "field1" > Field1 </ Header > < Header data = "field3" > Field3 invisible </ Header > < Header > Field3 invisible </ Header > </ Reactables > , document .getElementById( 'app' ));

If u run GT from scratch - don't forget to install dependencies, such as:

"dependencies" : { "react" : "^16.3.1" , "react-dom" : "^16.3.1" , "classnames" : "^2.2.5" , "css-loader" : "^0.26.1" , "expect" : "^1.20.2" , "file-loader" : "^0.10.0" , "hoek" : "^5.0.3" , "lodash" : "4.17.4" , "prop-types" : "^15.6.0" , "react" : "^16.1.1" , "react-dom" : "^16.1.1" , "resolve-url" : "^0.2.1" , "style-loader" : "^0.13.1" , "superagent" : "^3.5.2" , "url-loader" : "^0.5.7" , "react-minimal-pie-chart" : "^3.0.2" , "react-rte" : "^0.15.0" , "react-trend" : "^1.2.4" , "babel" : "^6.23.0" , "babel-cli" : "^6.26.0" , "babel-loader" : "^7.1.4" , "babel-preset-react" : "^6.24.1" , "webpack" : "^4.5.0" , "webpack-cli" : "^2.0.14" , "webpack-dev-server" : "^3.1.3" },

Also add index.html file to the root and put the following content in it:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Title </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > </ div > < script src = "index.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Be sure to create a webpack.config.js file and copy content from the same file in this repo. Get to the project directory and run npm start . That's it, you are up and running.

Advanced configuration with opts and editor

let settings = { struct : { search : [ 'top' , 'bottom' ], rowsSelector : [ 'asc' , 'top' , 'bottom' ], pagination : [ 'bottom' ], fixedHeader : true , editableCells : true , }, lang : 'en' , perPageRows : [ 25 , 50 , 100 , 200 , 500 ], defaultPerPage : 50 , ajax : 'https://example.com/your/tabledata' , requestType : 'GET' , columns : [ { data : "id" , sortable : true , visible : true , searchable : true , discreteSearch : true , discreteSearchValue : function ( title ) { return 'Search in field ' + title; } }, { data : "title" , cISearch : true }, { data : "desc" , sortable : false , discreteSearch : true , discreteCISearch : true }, { data : "date" , searchable : false }, { data : "info" }, { data : "field1" }, { data : "field2" }, { data : "field3" , visible : false } ], columnOpts : [ { render : function ( data, row, type ) { return '<div><form method="post" class="accForm" action=""><input type="hidden" name="action" value="forms" /><input type="hidden" name="id" value="' + row.id + '" /><div>' + data + '</div></form></div>' ; }, target : 2 }, { render : function ( data, row, type ) { return '<div><form method="post" class="accForm" action=""><input type="hidden" name="action" value="forms" /><input type="hidden" name="id" value="' + row.id + '" /><div>' + data + '</div></form></div>' ; }, target : 3 } ], tableOpts : { buttons : [ { extended : "editor_create" , editor : editor, triggerAfter : ( function ( ) { console .log( 'after create' ); }), triggerBefore : ( function ( ) { console .log( 'before create' ); })}, { extended : "editor_edit" , editor : editor}, { extended : "editor_remove" , editor : editor, triggerAfter : ( function ( ) { console .log( 'after del' ); })} ], buttonsPosition : [ 'top' , 'bottom' ], theme : 'std' } };

The table is defined like in example below:

ReactDOM.render( < Reactables editor = {editor} settings = {settings} > < Header data = "id" > ID </ Header > < Header data = "title" > Name </ Header > < Header data = "desc" > Description </ Header > < Header data = "date" > Date </ Header > < Header data = "info" > Info </ Header > < Header data = "field2" > Field123 but data from field2 </ Header > < Header data = "field1" > Field1 </ Header > < Header data = "field3" > Field3 invisible </ Header > < Header > Field3 invisible </ Header > </ Reactables > , document .getElementById( 'app' ))

data attribute is needed to glue columns to json data steadily.

JSON structure to return from provided url in "ajax" GigaTables option:

{ "rows" : [ { "GT_RowId" : 2 , "id" : 2 , "title" : "Test 2st row" , "desc" : "<input type=\"text\" name=\"ttl\" value=\"Test 2nd row Test 2nd row Test 2nd row Test 2st row Test 2st row\" \/> " , "date" : "20:40:37 17:06:2015" , "info" : "some info some info some info some info" }, { "GT_RowId" : 1 , "id" : 1 , "title" : "Test 1st row" , "desc" : "<input type=\"text\" name=\"ttl\" value=\"Test 1st row Test 1st row Test 1st row Test 1st row Test 1st row\" \/> " , "date" : "20:40:38 17:06:2015" , "info" : "some info some info some info some info" }, ...

An example of using GigaTables with Editor tool

First of all You should define an object Editor like this:

let editor = { ajax : 'http://example.com/editor.php' , ajaxFiles : 'http://example.com/uploadFiles.php' , struct : { buttons : [ 'top' , 'bottom' ] }, fields : [ { label : 'ID' , name : 'id' , type : 'hidden' }, { label : 'Progress' , name : 'field1' , type : 'range' , attrs : { min : 0 , max : 100 , defaultValue : 55 } }, { label : 'Article title:' , name : 'title' , type : 'text' , fieldsetOpen : true , legend : 'Required fields' , attrs : { pattern : '^[A-Za-z0-9_]+$' , className : 'titleField' } }, { label : 'Description:' , name : 'desc' , type : 'textarea' , plugins : 'rte' , attrs : { className : 'descriptionField' }, fieldsetClose : true }, { label : 'Date Time:' , name : 'date' , type : 'date' }, { label : 'Image:' , name : 'image' , type : 'file' }, { label : 'Types:' , name : 'types[]' , values : [ { 'key1' : 'val1' }, { 'key2' : 'val2' } ], type : 'select' } ] }

and then pass variable (in this case - editor) to GigaTables main options in tableOpts section like this:

tableOpts: { buttons : [ { extended : "editor_create" , editor : editor}, { extended : "editor_edit" , editor : editor}, { extended : "editor_remove" , editor : editor} ], buttonsPosition : [ 'top' , 'bottom' ], theme : 'std' }

That's it then You will be able to CRUD any record You want.

Pagination or Infinite scroll

It is sometimes convenient to use an infinite scroll rather then classic pagination, ex.: sort and see only part of data, watching an updated list etc. To initialize an infinite scroll - set infiniteScroll: true property in struct object.

struct: { search : [ 'top' , 'bottom' ], rowsSelector : [ 'desc' , 'top' , 'bottom' ], pagination : [ 'bottom' ], infiniteScroll : true },

even if You leave pagination option there - infinite scroll will take precedence.

Ajax or local data

While it is clear that GT was primarily developed with data processing via ajax, u can use either ajax or local data. To let GT accept local data the only thing u need to do is to set settings.data property to any json object that will be satisfy defined structure.

It can be variable, object itself or json from local file (loaded by require on nodejs for example).

The difference between data and ajax processing is that:

local data is always prioritized over ajax data, so if they both set - only the local data will be loaded

with local data u can't mutate rows/cols with editor create/edit/delete options

Ajax autoload period

If You need an autoload period set for online live-loaded grid data, just add 2 properties to settings object:

ajaxAutoloadData: true , ajaxAutoloadPeriod : 8 ,

the ajaxAutoloadPeriod must be set in seconds and the interval should be placed between 5 and 300 seconds, if U wish to switch the mode to classic loader without touching settings structure - set the ajaxAutoloadData: false .

Hot keys

To efficiently manage table behavior You can use the following hot keys:

Ctrl+Arrow Up - selects rows above the selected

Ctrl+Arrow Down - selects rows below the selected

Ctrl+A - selects all rows in a current table view

Ctrl+Arrow Right - next page

Ctrl+Arrow Left - prev page

PS In some OS like Macintosh can be default conflicting hot keys, ex.: Cmd+Arrow Left get back in browsers

Plugins

Plugins can be helpful to build convenient features around form elements and table rows/columns. For instance - to edit text with HTML tags (aka WYSIWYG) and then save it in DB you can set the rte (Rich Text Editor):

{ ... type: 'textarea' , plugins : 'rte' , ... }

Progress bar plugin (table):

{ data : 'field1' , plugins : 'progressbar' , pluginProps : { height : 20 } }

this will build 5 colored (left-to-right) progress bar for every row in the column, with percent number. Protected from null and negative numbers as well as more then 100 .

PieChart plugin (table):

{ data : 'consumers' , plugins : 'pie' , pluginProps : { ratio : 2 , startAngle : 3 , rounded : true , animate : true , radius : 33 , } }

Trend plugin (table):

{ data : 'consumers_trend' , plugins : 'trend' , pluginProps : { autoDraw : true , autoDrawDuration : 2000 , autoDrawEasing : 'ease-in' , strokeWidth : 15 , padding : 18 } }

and the data, as in progress bar plugin, comes in via children prop intuitively, thus the only thing you need is to pass them through json:

{ "rows" : [ { ... "statistics" : 89 , ... "consumers" : [ { "value" : 32 , "color" : "#E38627" }, { "value" : 19 , "color" : "#C13C37" }, { "value" : 68 , "color" : "#6A2135" } ], ... "consumers_trend" : [ 0 , 10 , 5 , 22 , 3.6 , 11 ] } ] }

React select plug-in (editor):

Pretty popular plug-in for ReactJS with simple settings

{ label : 'Cities:' , name : 'cities' , type : 'select' , plugins : 'react-select' , pluginProps : { options : [ { value : 'msc' , label : 'Moscow' }, { value : 'nyc' , label : 'New York' }, { value : 'london' , label : 'London' } ], } }

Plugins integration in GT is flexible in terms of versatility with which providers/vendors may supply props, e.g. some plugin have prop structure like:

strokeWidth: 123 , strokeOpacity : 0.75 , strokeLinejoin : true

then developers team may change it to e.g:

stroke: { width : 123 , opacity : 0.75 , linejoin : true }

you can just place a new structure to pluginProps , update the plugin and proceed using new features.

Themes

GT supports the most popular ReactJS theme - material-ui, thus you can easelly switch between standard and material-ui themes by setting:

tableOpts: { ... theme: 'material-ui' ... }

there are buttons, inputs, selects, redio, checkboxes, textareas and other form/table elements for material-ui theme.

As an option you can always set additional attributes to any component as with std form elements e.g.:

attrs: { className : 'titleField' , placeholder : 'Place holder' }

Headers

In some work-flows u may need to send several useful headers, ex. with secret key for api, additional info for back-end to recognize anything etc In GT u can place those either in settings or editor this way: in settings:

headers: { 'X-Api-Key' : '8013b37216a07f50027139d89ee9f822e3784049' , 'X-Header-Key' : 'foo-bar' },

in editor:

... edit: { url : 'http://example.com/editor.php' , type : 'PUT' , headers : { 'X-Api-Key' : '8013b37216a07f50027139d89ee9f822e3784049' , 'X-Header-Key' : 'foo-bar' } }, ...

To set an aggregate footer, to be able to collect statistical data with different functions/methods use the following property in struct object:

struct: { ... aggregateFooter: true ... }

then you can declare whatever function needed to be processed for particular columns like this:

{ data : "title" , ... footer: 'frequency' , ... },

to get most frequently used sentences/words,

{ data : "price" , ... footer: "avg" , ... },

to count an average value of all numbers in column,

{ data : "amount" , ... footer: "sum" , ... },

there are also minLength - maxLength footer settings to get a string lengths.

Data export

Sometimes users need to export data in different formats, the most popular is csv, so here we go:

define download object with csv property in settings->struct

download: { csv : true , },

define button object in settings->tableOpts->buttons like this:

{ extended : "editor_csv" , editor : editor, },

You'll see an extra button CSV Export on the left, right before standard buttons for CRUD.

Table options

Property Available values Default value(s) Description struct.search (array) top/bottom ['top'] Where to display the common search field (searches all rows) struct.rowsSelector (array) top/bottom, asc/desc ['top', 'asc'] Where to display rows selector field with order setting struct.pagination (array) top/bottom ['bottom'] Where to display pagination block struct.fixedHeader (bool) false Whether to fix table header or not struct.editableCells (bool) false Whether to edit cells by clicking on it and send changed content pressing Enter struct.aggregateFooter (bool) false Whether to count frequency/sum/avg/minLength/maxLength and put them in footer (see column settings below) struct.download.csv (bool) false Whether to display button with CSV Export struct.width (string) 'Npx' width of columns width of a table lang (string) 'en/gr/ru/fr/es/ch/hi/ar/pt/ja' 'en' Language that will be shown on all elements perPageRows (array) of integers [25, 50, 100, 200, 500] How many rows to show per page defaultPerPage (integer) N according to perPageRows 50 How many rows to show per page by default ajaxAutoloadData true/false false Whether to load data automatically from the server (back-end) ajaxAutoloadPeriod integer every 5 seconds (maximum 300 seconds) Language that will be shown on all elements headers (object) of key/value pairs of headers no extra headers Extra headers to send to the server (back-end) via ajax request ajax string/Promise none Url to send the ajax request to data (object) none Local data either as an object or loaded content from require requestType (string) one of HTTP methods GET/POST etc 'GET' HTTP method to be used to send an ajax request for table data columns (array) an array of object none Array of objects which describes columns behaveour columns object prop data (string) column id none Unique string to set a column id e.g.: title/description columns object prop sortable (bool) true Whether to sort column or not columns object prop visible (bool) true Whether to show column or not columns object prop searchable (bool) true Whether to search this column (in common search) or not columns object prop discreteSearch (bool) true Whether to search in this particular column or not columns object prop discreteCISearch (bool) true Case Insensitive search in this particular column columns object prop discreteSearchValue (function/closure) title of column Title that will be displayed in search field columns object prop plugins (string) none A plugin to use for rendering specific data in column columns object prop pluginProps (object) none A plugin special properties to use for rendering columns object prop footer (string) avg/sum/frequency/minLength/maxLength none If aggregateFooter is set to true, then values will be processed according to this setting columnOpts.render (function/closure) none How to render column data columnOpts.target (string) none To which column should render method be applied (see columns object prop data they should be the same) tableOpts object prop buttons (array) none An array of object buttons tableOpts object prop buttonsPosition (array) ['top', 'bottom'] An array of object buttons tableOpts object prop theme (string) material-ui/std 'std' Theme that will be set on all elements

Editor options

Property Available values Default value(s) Description ajax (string/object) none Url/objects to send CRUD ops ajax.create (object) none An object of props url/type/headers for create operation ajax.edit (object) none An object of props url/type/headers for edit operation ajax.delete (object) none An object of props url/type/headers for delete operation ajaxFiles (string) none Where to send file uploads fields (array) of objects none An array of object form fields fields object prop type (string) none One of HTML5 form element e.x.: input/select/email/textarea etc fields object prop name (string) none Name of field that will be sent to back-end fields object prop label (string) none Form field label fields object prop attrs (object) none An object of field props e.g.: size/min/max/placeholder etc fields object prop defaultValue (any) none Default value for a field fields object prop plugins (string) none A custom plugin to use for a field fields object prop pluginProps (object) none A set of plugin props

FAQ

Can I use file types in GT editor to upload files through AJAX on server?

Sure, it can be done by this additional option in editor:

ajaxFiles: 'https://example.com/upload/files' ,

which is pointing on script on the server where it should upload the file(s).

And to add the actual field which will send the file to the server script:

{ label : "Image:" , name : "image" , type : 'file' }

Ensure that the field is in fields: [ option. U can even specify:

attrs: [ { 'multiple' : '' } ]

to upload as many files as U need.

What types of fields can be used in editor?

You can use any HTML5 types, but responsibility for cross-browser support is on Your side.

Can I choose more then one row?

It is possible to even select not only the bunch of rows, but several bunches and some between them, by manipulating with: Ctrl+Left click (one row anywhere) and Shift+Left click (several rows). Also U can use hot-keys to select above/below Ctrl+Arrow Up/Ctrl+Arrow Down and Ctrl+A will select them all for current table-view.

Is it possible to search for a particular column in GT?

Specify any column U wanted to search by setting these options in columns parts eg.:

columns: [ { data : "id" , discreteSearch : true , discreteSearchValue : function ( title ) { return 'Search on the field - ' + title; } }

Is there languages support?

You can pick one of 10 languages: English, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Portuguese, Arabic and Japanese - en, gr, ru, fr, es, ch, hi, ar, pt and ja respectively.

Does GT have any event-triggered functions, ex.: to run something before/after pop-up?

GigaTables plug-in has 2 types of triggers triggerBefore and triggerAfter which can be applied to any action button - Create, Edit or Delete.

Can I set case insensitive search to either common and/or discrete search?

Yes. For common search You should choose for which particular column it is needed and place cISearch: true option there, for discrete search use discreteCISearch: true .

Does GT have an ability to fix header while scrolling?

Just add:

fixedHeader: true

to struct section of settings variable as in example above.

Is there a way to edit cells in real-time?

editableCells option will transform table to per-cell edit bases:

editableCells: true

Thus, You can click on any cell - edit the content and press Enter to send the AJAX request to the specified url.

Is it possible to edit multiple rows?

Sure, but you should understand the fact, that if you edit a field - it will be changed for all selected rows, those fields that were left unchanged will be sent in their current state.

How can I set css styling to form fields?

Simply by specifying:

attrs: [ { 'className' : 'myClass1 myClass2' } ]

in the field settings, don't forget to import the styles file with global cascades like this:

import './main.css'

you can see an example in main.js file.

For those who like fieldset legend form structure GT offers:

{ ... fieldsetOpen: true , legend : 'Required fields' , ... }

to open fieldset tag and set legend, to close previous fieldset in any further object use syntax like this:

{ ... fieldsetClose: true , ... },

I need to set the default value for a field, how can I achieve that? Sure, just add the defaultValue property to the particular fields object. It works for all types of fields input, select, html5 inputs etc.

How would GT behave if there will be > 1 000 000 rows data?

GT will perform good, but you should consider to turn off all the extra settings, for instance with aggregate footer set - the data will be counted through those 1M rows. Sure it will aggregate values only once and then get the results from state, but the 1st page load will be longer than usual.

Contribution gratitude

@tanz-sullamora (without this guy project would not be completed at all)

@AndreiEnache (solved problem with Exceptions)

@GreenbBro (helped with robust functionality and ES6 code-style)

@wangfrombupt (found critical bugs + translation issues)

Used by