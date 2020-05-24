GigaTables supports the following capabilities:
-- ajax data processing/editing (CRUD),
-- classic pagination or infinite scroll,
-- column sorting,
-- live cell edit,
-- common search (through all columns),
-- discrete (per column) search,
-- ajax files upload,
-- shft/ctrl rows selection,
-- fixed header,
-- trigger functions,
-- dynamic column content functions,
-- 10 popular languages,
-- data load for period interval,
-- hot keys,
-- plugins
-- material-ui theme
and more...
After installation has been completed, add import to your
main.js like this:
import { Reactables, Header } from 'gigatables-react'
see how to create table with JSX below.
<script src="build/index.js"></script>
// or
<script src="wherever/whatever.js"></script>
To initialize plug-in and to bind GigaTables with table structure - set settings prop with options and table structure in JSX format.
The
<Reactables> tag, it's
Headers and all the stuff like pagination, per page selector will be constructed on the fly.
Add js below to
main.js file:
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import {Reactables, Header} from 'gigatables-react'
let settings = {
struct: {// all in
search: ['top', 'bottom'],
rowsSelector: ['asc', 'top', 'bottom'],
pagination: ['bottom']
},
ajax: 'http://example.com/your/tabledata',
// or u can set local json data
// data: localData,
columns: [
{data: "id"},
{data: "desc"},
{data: "title"},
{data: "date"},
{data: "info"},
{data:"field1"},
{data:"field2"},
{data:"field3", visible: false}
]
};
ReactDOM.render(
<Reactables settings={settings}>
<Header data="id">ID</Header>
<Header data="title">Name</Header>
<Header data="desc">Description</Header>
<Header data="date">Date</Header>
<Header data="info">Info</Header>
<Header data="field2">Field123 but data from field2</Header>
<Header data="field1">Field1</Header>
<Header data="field3">Field3 invisible</Header>
<Header>Field3 invisible</Header>
</Reactables>,
document.getElementById('app'));
If u run GT from scratch - don't forget to install dependencies, such as:
"dependencies": {
"react": "^16.3.1",
"react-dom": "^16.3.1",
"classnames": "^2.2.5",
"css-loader": "^0.26.1",
"expect": "^1.20.2",
"file-loader": "^0.10.0",
"hoek": "^5.0.3",
"lodash": "4.17.4",
"prop-types": "^15.6.0",
"react": "^16.1.1",
"react-dom": "^16.1.1",
"resolve-url": "^0.2.1",
"style-loader": "^0.13.1",
"superagent": "^3.5.2",
"url-loader": "^0.5.7",
// for plugins
"react-minimal-pie-chart": "^3.0.2",
"react-rte": "^0.15.0",
"react-trend": "^1.2.4",
// dev deps
"babel": "^6.23.0",
"babel-cli": "^6.26.0",
"babel-loader": "^7.1.4",
"babel-preset-react": "^6.24.1",
"webpack": "^4.5.0",
"webpack-cli": "^2.0.14",
"webpack-dev-server": "^3.1.3"
},
Also add
index.html file to the root and put the following content in it:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Title</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id = "app"></div>
<script src = "index.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Be sure to create a
webpack.config.js file and copy content from the same file in this repo.
Get to the project directory and run
npm start.
That's it, you are up and running.
let settings = {
struct: {
search: ['top', 'bottom'],
rowsSelector: ['asc', 'top', 'bottom'],
pagination: ['bottom'],
fixedHeader: true, // default false
editableCells: true, // default false
},
lang: 'en', // english default
perPageRows: [25, 50, 100, 200, 500],
defaultPerPage: 50,
ajax: 'https://example.com/your/tabledata',
requestType: 'GET',
columns: [
{// include all defaults
data: "id",
sortable: true, // true by defualt
visible: true, // true by defualt
searchable: true, // true by defualt
discreteSearch: true, // false by default
discreteSearchValue: function (title) {
return 'Search in field ' + title;
}
},
{
data: "title",
cISearch: true // default false
},
{
data: "desc",
sortable: false,
discreteSearch: true,
discreteCISearch: true // default false
},
{
data: "date",
searchable: false
},
{
data: "info"
},
{data:"field1"},
{data:"field2"},
{data:"field3", visible: false}
],
columnOpts: [
{
render: function (data, row, type) {
return '<div><form method="post" class="accForm" action=""><input type="hidden" name="action" value="forms" /><input type="hidden" name="id" value="' + row.id + '" /><div>' + data + '</div></form></div>';
},
target: 2
},
{
render: function (data, row, type) {
return '<div><form method="post" class="accForm" action=""><input type="hidden" name="action" value="forms" /><input type="hidden" name="id" value="' + row.id + '" /><div>' + data + '</div></form></div>';
},
target: 3
}
],
tableOpts: {
buttons: [
{extended: "editor_create", editor: editor, triggerAfter: (function () {
console.log('after create');
}), triggerBefore: (function () {
console.log('before create');
})},
{extended: "editor_edit", editor: editor},
{extended: "editor_remove", editor: editor, triggerAfter: (function () {
console.log('after del');
})}
],
buttonsPosition: ['top', 'bottom'],
theme: 'std'
}
};
The table is defined like in example below:
ReactDOM.render(
<Reactables editor={editor} settings={settings}>
<Header data="id">ID</Header>
<Header data="title">Name</Header>
<Header data="desc">Description</Header>
<Header data="date">Date</Header>
<Header data="info">Info</Header>
<Header data="field2">Field123 but data from field2</Header>
<Header data="field1">Field1</Header>
<Header data="field3">Field3 invisible</Header>
<Header>Field3 invisible</Header>
</Reactables>,
document.getElementById('app'))
data attribute is needed to glue columns to json data steadily.
JSON structure to return from provided url in "ajax" GigaTables option:
{
"rows": [
{
"GT_RowId": 2, // optional
"id": 2, // if there is no GT_RowId - try to fetch "id"
"title": "Test 2st row",
"desc": "<input type=\"text\" name=\"ttl\" value=\"Test 2nd row Test 2nd row Test 2nd row
Test 2st row Test 2st row\" \/> ",
"date": "20:40:37 17:06:2015",
"info": "some info some info some info some info"
},
{
"GT_RowId": 1,
"id": 1,
"title": "Test 1st row",
"desc": "<input type=\"text\" name=\"ttl\" value=\"Test 1st row Test 1st row Test 1st row
Test 1st row Test 1st row\" \/> ",
"date": "20:40:38 17:06:2015",
"info": "some info some info some info some info"
}, ...
First of all You should define an object Editor like this:
let editor = {
ajax: 'http://example.com/editor.php',
// it is possible to set discrete urls, http methods for any type of request
// ajax: {
// create: {
// url: 'http://gigatables.loc/editor.php',
// type: 'POST',
// headers: {
// 'X-Api-Key': '8013b37216a07f50027139d89ee9f822e3784049'
// }
// },
// edit: {
// url: 'http://gigatables.loc/editor.php',
// type: 'PUT',
// headers: {
// 'X-Api-Key': '8013b37216a07f50027139d89ee9f822e3784049',
// 'X-Header-Key': 'foo-bar'
// }
// },
// delete: {
// url: 'http://gigatables.loc/editor.php',
// type: 'DELETE',
// headers: {
// 'X-Api-Key': '8013b37216a07f50027139d89ee9f822e3784049',
// 'X-Header-Key': 'foo-bar-baz'
// }
// }
// },
ajaxFiles: 'http://example.com/uploadFiles.php',
struct: {
buttons: ['top', 'bottom'] // buttons
},
fields: [
{
label: 'ID',
name: 'id',
type: 'hidden'
},
{
label: 'Progress',
name: 'field1',
type: 'range',
attrs: {
min: 0,
max: 100,
defaultValue: 55
}
},
{
label: 'Article title:',
name: 'title',
type: 'text', // default, other: password, file, select, multiselect etc
fieldsetOpen: true,
legend: 'Required fields',
attrs: {
pattern: '^[A-Za-z0-9_]+$',
className: 'titleField'
}
},
{
label: 'Description:',
name: 'desc',
type: 'textarea',
plugins: 'rte',
attrs: {
className: 'descriptionField'
},
fieldsetClose: true
},
{
label: 'Date Time:',
name: 'date',
type: 'date'
},
{
label: 'Image:',
name: 'image',
type: 'file'
},
{// an example of using select - automatically selected if matches with data in table column
label: 'Types:',
name: 'types[]',
values: [// if select,checkbox,radio etc types - need this pre-set structure of values
{'key1': 'val1'},
{'key2': 'val2'}
],
type: 'select' // select,checkbox,radio
}
]
}
and then pass variable (in this case - editor) to GigaTables main options in tableOpts section like this:
tableOpts: {
buttons: [
{extended: "editor_create", editor: editor},
{extended: "editor_edit", editor: editor},
{extended: "editor_remove", editor: editor}
],
buttonsPosition: ['top', 'bottom'],
theme: 'std'
}
That's it then You will be able to CRUD any record You want.
It is sometimes convenient to use an infinite scroll rather then classic pagination, ex.: sort and see only part of data, watching an updated list etc.
To initialize an infinite scroll - set
infiniteScroll: true property in
struct object.
struct: {
search: ['top', 'bottom'],
rowsSelector: ['desc', 'top', 'bottom'],
pagination: ['bottom'],
infiniteScroll: true
},
even if You leave
pagination option there - infinite scroll will take precedence.
While it is clear that GT was primarily developed with data processing via ajax, u can use either ajax or local data.
To let GT accept local data the only thing u need to do is to set
settings.data property to any json object that will be
satisfy defined structure.
It can be variable, object itself or json from local file (loaded by require on nodejs for example).
The difference between data and ajax processing is that:
If You need an autoload period set for online live-loaded grid data, just add 2 properties to settings object:
ajaxAutoloadData: true, // default false
ajaxAutoloadPeriod: 8, // sec
the
ajaxAutoloadPeriod must be set in seconds and the interval should be placed between 5 and 300 seconds,
if U wish to switch the mode to classic loader without touching settings structure - set the
ajaxAutoloadData: false.
To efficiently manage table behavior You can use the following hot keys:
Ctrl+Arrow Up - selects rows above the selected
Ctrl+Arrow Down - selects rows below the selected
Ctrl+A - selects all rows in a current table view
Ctrl+Arrow Right - next page
Ctrl+Arrow Left - prev page
PS In some OS like Macintosh can be default conflicting hot keys, ex.: Cmd+Arrow Left get back in browsers
Plugins can be helpful to build convenient features around form elements and table rows/columns.
For instance - to edit text with HTML tags (aka WYSIWYG) and then save it in DB you can set the
rte (Rich Text Editor):
{
...
type: 'textarea',
plugins: 'rte',
...
}
Progress bar plugin (table):
{
data: 'field1',
plugins: 'progressbar',
pluginProps: {
height: 20
}
}
this will build 5 colored (left-to-right) progress bar for every row in the column, with percent number.
Protected from
null and
negative numbers as well as
more then 100.
PieChart plugin (table):
{
data: 'consumers',
plugins: 'pie',
pluginProps: {
ratio: 2,
startAngle: 3,
rounded: true,
animate: true,
radius: 33,
}
}
Trend plugin (table):
{
data: 'consumers_trend',
plugins: 'trend',
pluginProps: {
autoDraw: true,
autoDrawDuration: 2000,
autoDrawEasing: 'ease-in',
strokeWidth: 15,
padding: 18
}
}
and the data, as in progress bar plugin, comes in via
children prop intuitively,
thus the only thing you need is to pass them through json:
{
"rows": [
{
...
"statistics": 89, // for progress bar
...
"consumers": [ // for pie chart
{
"value": 32,
"color": "#E38627"
},
{
"value": 19,
"color": "#C13C37"
},
{
"value": 68,
"color": "#6A2135"
}
],
...
"consumers_trend": [0, 10, 5, 22, 3.6, 11]
}
]
}
React select plug-in (editor):
Pretty popular plug-in for ReactJS with simple settings
{
label: 'Cities:',
name: 'cities',
type: 'select',
plugins: 'react-select',
pluginProps: {
options: [
{value: 'msc', label: 'Moscow'},
{value: 'nyc', label: 'New York'},
{value: 'london', label: 'London'}
],
}
}
Plugins integration in GT is flexible in terms of versatility with which providers/vendors may supply props, e.g. some plugin have prop structure like:
strokeWidth: 123,
strokeOpacity: 0.75,
strokeLinejoin: true
then developers team may change it to e.g:
stroke: {
width: 123,
opacity: 0.75,
linejoin: true
}
you can just place a new structure to
pluginProps, update the plugin and proceed using new features.
GT supports the most popular ReactJS theme - material-ui, thus you can easelly switch between standard and material-ui themes by setting:
tableOpts: {
...
theme: 'material-ui' // 'std' is the default theme
...
}
there are buttons, inputs, selects, redio, checkboxes, textareas and other form/table elements for material-ui theme.
As an option you can always set additional attributes to any component as with std form elements e.g.:
attrs: {
className: 'titleField',
placeholder: 'Place holder'
}
In some work-flows u may need to send several useful headers, ex. with secret key for api, additional info for back-end to recognize anything etc In GT u can place those either in settings or editor this way: in settings:
headers: {
'X-Api-Key': '8013b37216a07f50027139d89ee9f822e3784049',
'X-Header-Key': 'foo-bar'
},
in editor:
...
edit: {
url: 'http://example.com/editor.php',
type: 'PUT',
headers: {
'X-Api-Key': '8013b37216a07f50027139d89ee9f822e3784049',
'X-Header-Key': 'foo-bar'
}
},
...
To set an aggregate footer, to be able to collect statistical data with different functions/methods
use the following property in
struct object:
struct: {
...
aggregateFooter: true
...
}
then you can declare whatever function needed to be processed for particular columns like this:
{
data: "title",
...
footer: 'frequency',
...
},
to get most frequently used sentences/words,
{
data: "price",
...
footer: "avg",
...
},
to count an average value of all numbers in column,
{
data: "amount",
...
footer: "sum",
...
},
there are also
minLength -
maxLength footer settings to get a string lengths.
Sometimes users need to export data in different formats, the most popular is csv, so here we go:
download object with
csv property in
settings->struct
download: {
csv: true,
},
settings->tableOpts->buttons like this:
{
extended: "editor_csv",
editor: editor,
},
You'll see an extra button
CSV Export on the left, right before standard buttons for CRUD.
|Property
|Available values
|Default value(s)
|Description
struct.search
|(array) top/bottom
|['top']
|Where to display the common search field (searches all rows)
struct.rowsSelector
|(array) top/bottom, asc/desc
|['top', 'asc']
|Where to display rows selector field with order setting
struct.pagination
|(array) top/bottom
|['bottom']
|Where to display pagination block
struct.fixedHeader
|(bool)
|false
|Whether to fix table header or not
struct.editableCells
|(bool)
|false
|Whether to edit cells by clicking on it and send changed content pressing Enter
struct.aggregateFooter
|(bool)
|false
|Whether to count frequency/sum/avg/minLength/maxLength and put them in footer (see
column settings below)
struct.download.csv
|(bool)
|false
|Whether to display button with CSV Export
struct.width
|(string) 'Npx'
|width of columns
|width of a table
lang
|(string) 'en/gr/ru/fr/es/ch/hi/ar/pt/ja'
|'en'
|Language that will be shown on all elements
perPageRows
|(array) of integers
|[25, 50, 100, 200, 500]
|How many rows to show per page
defaultPerPage
|(integer) N according to
perPageRows
|50
|How many rows to show per page by default
ajaxAutoloadData
|true/false
|false
|Whether to load data automatically from the server (back-end)
ajaxAutoloadPeriod
|integer
|every 5 seconds (maximum 300 seconds)
|Language that will be shown on all elements
headers
|(object) of key/value pairs of headers
|no extra headers
|Extra headers to send to the server (back-end) via ajax request
ajax
|string/Promise
|none
|Url to send the ajax request to
data
|(object)
|none
|Local data either as an object or loaded content from require
requestType
|(string) one of HTTP methods GET/POST etc
|'GET'
|HTTP method to be used to send an ajax request for table data
columns
|(array) an array of object
|none
|Array of objects which describes columns behaveour
columns object prop
data
|(string) column id
|none
|Unique string to set a column id e.g.: title/description
columns object prop
sortable
|(bool)
|true
|Whether to sort column or not
columns object prop
visible
|(bool)
|true
|Whether to show column or not
columns object prop
searchable
|(bool)
|true
|Whether to search this column (in common search) or not
columns object prop
discreteSearch
|(bool)
|true
|Whether to search in this particular column or not
columns object prop
discreteCISearch
|(bool)
|true
|Case Insensitive search in this particular column
columns object prop
discreteSearchValue
|(function/closure)
|title of column
|Title that will be displayed in search field
columns object prop
plugins
|(string)
|none
|A plugin to use for rendering specific data in column
columns object prop
pluginProps
|(object)
|none
|A plugin special properties to use for rendering
columns object prop
footer
|(string) avg/sum/frequency/minLength/maxLength
|none
|If
aggregateFooter is set to true, then values will be processed according to this setting
columnOpts.render
|(function/closure)
|none
|How to render column data
columnOpts.target
|(string)
|none
|To which column should render method be applied (see
columns object prop
data they should be the same)
tableOpts object prop
buttons
|(array)
|none
|An array of object buttons
tableOpts object prop
buttonsPosition
|(array)
|['top', 'bottom']
|An array of object buttons
tableOpts object prop
theme
|(string) material-ui/std
|'std'
|Theme that will be set on all elements
|Property
|Available values
|Default value(s)
|Description
ajax
|(string/object)
|none
|Url/objects to send CRUD ops
ajax.create
|(object)
|none
|An object of props url/type/headers for create operation
ajax.edit
|(object)
|none
|An object of props url/type/headers for edit operation
ajax.delete
|(object)
|none
|An object of props url/type/headers for delete operation
ajaxFiles
|(string)
|none
|Where to send file uploads
fields
|(array) of objects
|none
|An array of object form fields
fields object prop
type
|(string)
|none
|One of HTML5 form element e.x.: input/select/email/textarea etc
fields object prop
name
|(string)
|none
|Name of field that will be sent to back-end
fields object prop
label
|(string)
|none
|Form field label
fields object prop
attrs
|(object)
|none
|An object of field props e.g.: size/min/max/placeholder etc
fields object prop
defaultValue
|(any)
|none
|Default value for a field
fields object prop
plugins
|(string)
|none
|A custom plugin to use for a field
fields object prop
pluginProps
|(object)
|none
|A set of plugin props
Can I use file types in GT editor to upload files through AJAX on server?
Sure, it can be done by this additional option in editor:
ajaxFiles: 'https://example.com/upload/files',
which is pointing on script on the server where it should upload the file(s).
And to add the actual field which will send the file to the server script:
{
label: "Image:",
name: "image",
type: 'file'
}
Ensure that the field is in fields: [ option. U can even specify:
attrs: [
{'multiple': ''}
]
to upload as many files as U need.
What types of fields can be used in editor?
You can use any HTML5 types, but responsibility for cross-browser support is on Your side.
Can I choose more then one row?
It is possible to even select not only the bunch of rows, but several bunches and some between them, by manipulating with: Ctrl+Left click (one row anywhere) and Shift+Left click (several rows). Also U can use hot-keys to select above/below Ctrl+Arrow Up/Ctrl+Arrow Down and Ctrl+A will select them all for current table-view.
Is it possible to search for a particular column in GT?
Specify any column U wanted to search by setting these options in columns parts eg.:
columns: [
{// include all defaults
data: "id",
discreteSearch: true,
discreteSearchValue: function(title) {
return 'Search on the field - ' + title;
}
}
Is there languages support?
You can pick one of 10 languages: English, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Portuguese, Arabic and Japanese - en, gr, ru, fr, es, ch, hi, ar, pt and ja respectively.
Does GT have any event-triggered functions, ex.: to run something before/after pop-up?
GigaTables plug-in has 2 types of triggers triggerBefore and triggerAfter which can be applied to any action button - Create, Edit or Delete.
Can I set case insensitive search to either common and/or discrete search?
Yes. For common search You should choose for which particular column it is needed and place
cISearch: true option there,
for discrete search use
discreteCISearch: true.
Does GT have an ability to fix header while scrolling?
Just add:
fixedHeader: true
to
struct section of
settings variable as in example above.
Is there a way to edit cells in real-time?
editableCells option will transform table to per-cell edit bases:
editableCells: true
Thus, You can click on any cell - edit the content and press Enter to send the AJAX request to the specified url.
Is it possible to edit multiple rows?
Sure, but you should understand the fact, that if you edit a field - it will be changed for all selected rows, those fields that were left unchanged will be sent in their current state.
How can I set css styling to form fields?
Simply by specifying:
attrs: [
{'className': 'myClass1 myClass2'}
]
in the field settings, don't forget to
import the styles file with global cascades like this:
import './main.css'
you can see an example in
main.js file.
For those who like
fieldset legend form structure GT offers:
{
...
fieldsetOpen: true,
legend: 'Required fields',
...
}
to open fieldset tag and set legend, to close previous fieldset in any further object use syntax like this:
{
...
fieldsetClose: true,
...
},
I need to set the default value for a field, how can I achieve that?
Sure, just add the
defaultValue property to the particular fields object. It works for all types of fields input, select, html5 inputs etc.
How would GT behave if there will be > 1 000 000 rows data?
GT will perform good, but you should consider to turn off all the extra settings, for instance with aggregate footer set - the data will be counted through those 1M rows. Sure it will aggregate values only once and then get the results from state, but the 1st page load will be longer than usual.
@tanz-sullamora (without this guy project would not be completed at all)
@AndreiEnache (solved problem with Exceptions)
@GreenbBro (helped with robust functionality and ES6 code-style)
@wangfrombupt (found critical bugs + translation issues)