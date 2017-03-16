openbase logo
giga-grid

by Erfang Chen
0.8.14 (see all)

Massively performant, multi-layered React.js table widget Written in TypeScript

Overview

Readme

GigaGrid Build Status npm version

NPM

High performance, React.js table widget with Subtotals (Written in TypeScript)

Demo

(This project is currently in active development - Some features are not working and I am happy to accept all helpful pull requests!)

A central aim is that this project will completely be free. However, I do have limited time to work on it.

See the Grid in Action Here

Default Theme

GigaGrd

Retro Theme

GigaGrd

Running

npm install giga-grid

Developing

Perform the following steps

git clone https://github.com/erfangc/GigaGrid.git

cd GigaGrid

npm install

npm start

If you are importing a CommonJS library, make sure you understand the difference between ES6 and cjs module specs

See:

Stackoverflow Explanation 1 Stackoverflow Explanation 2

Testing

Make sure you install karma any plugins and phantomjs globally More Info

npm install phantomjs karma -g

# then at the project root run
karma start karma2.conf.js

