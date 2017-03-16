GigaGrid

High performance, React.js table widget with Subtotals (Written in TypeScript)

Demo

(This project is currently in active development - Some features are not working and I am happy to accept all helpful pull requests!)

A central aim is that this project will completely be free. However, I do have limited time to work on it.

See the Grid in Action Here

Default Theme

Retro Theme

Running

npm install giga-grid

Developing

Perform the following steps

git clone https://github.com/erfangc/GigaGrid.git cd GigaGrid npm install npm start

If you are importing a CommonJS library, make sure you understand the difference between ES6 and cjs module specs

See:

Stackoverflow Explanation 1 Stackoverflow Explanation 2

Testing

Make sure you install karma any plugins and phantomjs globally More Info