High performance, React.js table widget with Subtotals (Written in TypeScript)
(This project is currently in active development - Some features are not working and I am happy to accept all helpful pull requests!)
A central aim is that this project will completely be free. However, I do have limited time to work on it.
npm install giga-grid
Perform the following steps
git clone https://github.com/erfangc/GigaGrid.git
cd GigaGrid
npm install
npm start
If you are importing a
CommonJS library, make sure you understand the difference between ES6 and
cjs module specs
See:
Stackoverflow Explanation 1 Stackoverflow Explanation 2
Make sure you install
karma any plugins and
phantomjs globally More Info
npm install phantomjs karma -g
# then at the project root run
karma start karma2.conf.js