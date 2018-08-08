openbase logo
by TJ Holowaychuk
0.2.0 (see all)

Convert videos to gifs using ffmpeg and gifsicle

Readme

gify

Turn videos into gifs.

Installation

$ npm install gify

Requires ffmpeg and graphicsmagick:

brew install ffmpeg graphicsmagick

Example

Without options:

gify('out.mp4', 'out.gif', function(err){
  if (err) throw err;
});

With options:

var opts = {
  width: 300
};

gify('out.mp4', 'out.gif', opts, function(err){
  if (err) throw err;
});

Options

  • width max width [500]
  • height max height [none]
  • delay between frames [auto]
  • rate frame rate [10]
  • start start position in seconds or hh:mm:ss[.xxx][0]
  • duration length of video to convert in seconds or hh:mm:ss[.xxx][auto]

License

MIT

