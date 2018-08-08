Turn videos into gifs.
$ npm install gify
Requires
ffmpeg and
graphicsmagick:
brew install ffmpeg graphicsmagick
Without options:
gify('out.mp4', 'out.gif', function(err){
if (err) throw err;
});
With options:
var opts = {
width: 300
};
gify('out.mp4', 'out.gif', opts, function(err){
if (err) throw err;
});
width max width [500]
height max height [none]
delay between frames [auto]
rate frame rate [10]
start start position in seconds or hh:mm:ss[.xxx][0]
duration length of video to convert in seconds or hh:mm:ss[.xxx][auto]
MIT