A simple Node.js wrapper for the Git CLI. The API is based on Grit.
Tested in all stable versions of node.
This fork is now in the
npm package repository. Install it like you would any other package:
$ npm install gift
For existing repositories:
git = require 'gift'
repo = git "path/to/repo"
# => #<Repo>
Initialize a new repository:
git = require 'gift'
git.init "path/to/repo", (err, _repo) ->
repo = _repo
# => #<Repo>
Initialize a new bare repository:
git = require 'gift'
git.init "path/to/bare/repo", true, (err, _repo) ->
repo = _repo
# => #<Repo>
Clone a repository:
git = require 'gift'
git.clone "git@host:path/to/remote/repo.git", "path/to/local/clone/repo", depth, branch, (err, _repo) ->
repo = _repo
# => #<Repo>
Repo#path
String - The path to the repository.
Repo#commits([treeish, [limit, [skip, ]]]callback)
Get a list of commits.
treeish -
String (optional).
limit -
Integer (optional).
skip -
Integer (optional).
callback -
Function which receives
(err, commits), where
commits is
an
Array of
Commits.
Get the 10 most recent commits to master.
repo.commits (err, commits) ->
Or to a different tag or branch.
repo.commits "v0.0.3", (err, commits) ->
Limit the maximum number of commits returned (by default limit is 10).
repo.commits "master", 30, (err, commits) ->
Skip some (for pagination):
repo.commits "master", 30, 30, (err, commits) ->
Or get an unlimited number of commits (there could be a lot):
repo.commits "master", -1, (err, commits) ->
Repo#current_commit(callback)
Get the current commit.
The callback receives
(err, commit).
Repo#tree([treeish]) => Tree
The
Tree object for the treeish (which defaults to "master").
repo.tree().contents (err, children) ->
for child in children
console.log child.name
Repo#diff(commitA, commitB, [paths, ]callback)
Get the difference between the trees.
The callback receives
(err, diffs).
Repo#identity(callback)
Get the commit identity for this repository.
The callback receives
(err, actor), where
actor is an Actor.
Repo#identify(actor, callback)
Set your account's default identity for commits to this repository.
The callback receives
(err).
Repo#remotes(callback)
Get the repository's remotes.
Receives
(err, remotes), where each remote is a Ref.
Repo#remote_list(callback)
Get a list of the repository's remote names.
Get the string names of each of the remotes.
Repo#remote_add(name, url, callback)
Equivalent to
git remote add <name> <url>.
Repo#remote_remove(name, callback)
Remove a remote.
Repo#remote_add_url(name, url, callback)
Equivalent to
git remote set-url --add <name> <url>.
Repo#remote_set_url(name, url, callback)
Equivalent to
git remote set-url <name> <url>.
Repo#remote_delete_url(name, url, callback)
Equivalent to
git remote set-url --delete <name> <url>.
Repo#remote_fetch(name, [options, ]callback)
git fetch <name>
Repo#remote_push(name, [branch, options, ]callback)
git push <name>
with branch parameter specified:
git push <name> <branch>
Repo#status([options, ]callback)
Uses
--porcelain to parse repository status in a way that is agnostic of system language.
options is a string of any other options you'd like to pass to the status command. For example, the
-u option will list each file in an untracked directory rather than simply listing the directory itself.
The callback receives
(err, status). See below for a definition of what
status is.
Repo#ls_files([files, ]options, callback)
List out the files in the index and working tree. Optionally filtered by a given array of
files (paths or filenames).
Repo#config(callback)
git config parsed as a simple, one-level object. The callback receives
(err, config).
Repo#branches(callback)
callback receives
(err, heads).
Repo#branch([branch, ]callback)
Get a branch.
branch - The name of the branch to get. Defaults to the
currently checked out branch.
callback - Receives
(err, head).
Repo#create_branch(name, callback)
Create a new branch with
name, and call the callback when complete
with an error, if one occurred.
Repo#delete_branch(delete, force, callback)
Delete the branch
name, and call the callback with an error, if one occurred.
Repo#merge(name, [options, ]callback)
git merge <name>
Repo#tags(callback)
Get a list of
Tags.
Repo#create_tag(name, [options, ]callback)
Create a tab with the given name.
Repo#delete_tag(name, callback)
Delete the tag with the given name.
Repo#commit(message, [options, ]callback)
Commit some changes.
message -
String
options -
all -
Boolean
amend -
Boolean
author -
String that must match "Au thor Author author@nowhere.org"
callback - Receives
(err).
Repo#add(files, callback)
git add <files>
Repo#remove(files, callback)
git rm <files>
Repo#checkout(treeish, [options], callback)
git checkout <treeish>
Checkout a branch/commit/...
treeish - Branch or treeish to checkout.
options -
b -
Boolean to create a new branch
callback - Receives
(err).
Repo#checkoutFile([files, options, ]callback)
Checkout some files.
files - File(s) to checkout. Pass
'.' or nothing to checkout all files.
options -
force -
Boolean
callback - Receives
(err).
Repo#pull([[remote, ]branch, ]callback)
Pull a branch from remote.
remote -
String (defaults to
origin).
branch -
String (defaults to
master).
callback - Receives
(err).
Repo#sync([[remote, ]branch, ]callback)
Sync the current branch with the remote, keeping all local changes intact.
The following steps are carried out:
stash,
pull,
push,
stash pop. If there were no changes to stash, the last
stash pop is not executed.
remote -
String (defaults to
origin).
branch -
String (defaults to
master).
callback - Receives
(err).
Repo#reset([treeish, options, ]callback)
Checkout files.
treeish - The git object to reset to. Defaults to HEAD.
options -
soft -
Boolean
mixed -
Boolean default
hard -
Boolean
merge -
Boolean
keep -
Boolean
callback - Receives
(err).
Commit#id
String - The commit's SHA.
Commit#parents
Commit[]
Commit#tree()
Tree - The commit's content tree.
Commit#author
Actor
Commit#authored_date
Date
Commit#committer
Actor
Commit#committed_date
Date
Commit#message
String
Commit#describe([refs, [first_parent, ]]callback)
all,
tags, or
null for default of unannotated tags).
(err, description) (
description is String).
Head#name
String
Head#commit
Commit
Tag#name
String
Tag#commit
Commit
Tag#message(callback)
The callback receives
(err, message) (
message is a String).
Tag#tagger(callback)
The callback receives
(err, actor).
Tag#tag_date(callback)
The callback receives
(err, date).
Config#items
Object - The keys are dotted precisely as the console output from
git config. E.g.,
{'user.name': 'John Doe'}
Status#clean
Boolean
Status#files
Object - The keys are files, the values objects indicating whether or not
the file is staged, tracked, etc.
Each file has the following properties:
type which translates to:
|type
|index
|working tree
A
|added
|-
M
|modified
|-
D
|deleted
|-
AM
|added
|modified
MM
|modified
|modified
AD
|staged
|deleted
MD
|modified
|deleted
staged -
Boolean
tracked -
Boolean
Actor#name
String
Actor#email
String
Actor#hash
String - The MD5 hash of the actor's email. Useful for displaying
Gravatar avatars.
Tree#id
String - SHA1
Tree#contents(callback)
callback - Receives
(err, children).
children - An array of
Blobs,
Trees, and
Submodules.
Tree#blobs(callback)
callback - Receives
(err, child_blobs).
children -
[Blob]
Tree#trees(callback)
callback - Receives
(err, child_trees).
children -
[Tree]
Tree#find(directory, callback)
directory -
String
callback - Receives
(err, thing).
Blob#id
String - SHA1
Blob#mode
String
Blob#data(callback)
callback -
(err, data)
Warning: this method only returns the complete file up to 200k, which is the default buffer size for running child_process.exec(). If the file you're reading is bigger than that, or if you're not sure, you need to use dataStream()
Blob#dataStream()
Returns streams for you to use to get the data.
Usage:
data = ""
[dataStream, _] = blob.dataStream()
dataStream.on 'data', (buf) ->
data += buf.toString()
.on 'end', ->
callback(data)
Submodule#id
String
Submodule#name
String
Submodule#mode
String
Submodule#url(callback)
Get the url the submodule points to.
