JavaScript library that can create animated GIFs from media streams, videos, or images

How

gifshot uses the following technologies:

The webRTC getUserMedia() API to get permission to use a user's webcam and manipulate the CameraStream Media object

The HTML5 Filesystem APIs to handle the temporary blob URL creation

The HTML5 video element to stream the blob URL

The canvas API to create a dynamic image from an HTML5 video, or images

Web workers to process the GIF frames

Typed Arrays to handle binary image data

Base 64 encoding to create a base 64 encoded image string

Browser Support

Animated GIF from Webcam :

Firefox 17+, Chrome 21+, Opera 18+, Blackberry Browser 10+, Opera Mobile 12+, Chrome For Android 35+, Firefox for Android 29+

Animated GIF from Existing Video :

All modern browsers (IE10+)

Animated GIF from Existing Images :

All modern browsers (IE10+)

Quick Start

Include gifshot on your HTML page ( gifshot.js can be found in the build directory)

< script src = 'gifshot.js' > </ script >

Start using the JavaScript API to create your animated GIFs

gifshot.createGIF({}, function ( obj ) { if (!obj.error) { var image = obj.image, animatedImage = document .createElement( 'img' ); animatedImage.src = image; document .body.appendChild(animatedImage); } });

Demo Set Up

git clone this repo: git clone git@github.com:yahoo/gifshot.git Install Node.js Install all local dependencies: npm install Start up the included node.js preview server: npm run preview Go to localhost:8001 to try out gifshot

API Methods

Creates an animated GIF from either a webcam stream, an existing video (e.g. mp4), or existing images

Note: If you wish to use the default options, you can just pass a callback function as the only argument

Another Note: An object is passed back to the callback function with helpful data

gifshot.createGIF({}, function ( obj ) { });

Takes a snap shot (not animated) image from a webcam stream or existing video

Note: If you wish to use the default options, you can just pass a callback function as the only argument

Another Note: An object is passed back to the callback function with helpful data

gifshot.takeSnapShot({}, function ( obj ) { });

Turns off the user's webcam (by default, the user's webcam is turned off)

Note: This is helpful when you use the keepCameraOn option

gifshot.stopVideoStreaming();

If the current browser supports all of the gifshot animated GIF options

gifshot.isSupported();

If the current browser supports creating animated GIFs from a webcam video stream

gifshot.isWebCamGIFSupported();

If the current browser supports creating animated GIFs from an existing HTML video (e.g. mp4, ogg, ogv, webm)

Note: You can pass in an array of codec extensions to specifically check if the current browser supports at least one of them

gifshot.isExistingVideoGIFSupported([ 'mp4' , 'ogg' ]);

If the current browser supports creating animated GIFs from existing images (e.g. jpeg, png, gif)

gifshot.isExistingImagesGIFSupported();

Examples

Web Cam

gifshot.createGIF( function ( obj ) { if (!obj.error) { var image = obj.image, animatedImage = document .createElement( 'img' ); animatedImage.src = image; document .body.appendChild(animatedImage); } });

HTML5 Video

gifshot.createGIF({ 'video' : [ 'example.mp4' , 'example.ogv' ] }, function ( obj ) { if (!obj.error) { var image = obj.image, animatedImage = document .createElement( 'img' ); animatedImage.src = image; document .body.appendChild(animatedImage); } });

Images

gifshot.createGIF({ 'images' : [ 'http://i.imgur.com/2OO33vX.jpg' , 'http://i.imgur.com/qOwVaSN.png' , 'http://i.imgur.com/Vo5mFZJ.gif' ] }, function ( obj ) { if (!obj.error) { var image = obj.image, animatedImage = document .createElement( 'img' ); animatedImage.src = image; document .body.appendChild(animatedImage); } });

Images With Frame-Specific Text

gifshot.createGIF({ 'images' : [ { src : 'http://i.imgur.com/2OO33vX.jpg' , text : 'First image text' }, { src : 'http://i.imgur.com/qOwVaSN.png' , text : 'Second image text' }, { src : 'http://i.imgur.com/Vo5mFZJ.gif' , text : 'Third image text' } ] }, function ( obj ) { if (!obj.error) { var image = obj.image, animatedImage = document .createElement( 'img' ); animatedImage.src = image; document .body.appendChild(animatedImage); } });

Snap Shot

gifshot.takeSnapShot( function ( obj ) { if (!obj.error) { var image = obj.image, animatedImage = document .createElement( 'img' ); animatedImage.src = image; document .body.appendChild(animatedImage); } });

Options

'gifWidth' : 200 , 'gifHeight' : 200 , 'images' : [], 'video' : null , 'webcamVideoElement' : null , 'keepCameraOn' : false , 'cameraStream' : null , 'filter' : '' , 'interval' : 0.1 , 'offset' : null , 'numFrames' : 10 , 'frameDuration' : 1 , 'text' : '' , 'fontWeight' : 'normal' , 'fontSize' : '16px' , 'minFontSize' : '10px' , 'resizeFont' : false , 'fontFamily' : 'sans-serif' , 'fontColor' : '#ffffff' , 'textAlign' : 'center' , 'textBaseline' : 'bottom' , 'textXCoordinate' : null , 'textYCoordinate' : null , 'progressCallback' : function ( captureProgress ) {}, 'completeCallback' : function ( ) {}, 'sampleInterval' : 10 , 'numWorkers' : 2 , 'saveRenderingContexts' : false , 'savedRenderingContexts' : [], 'showFrameText' : true , 'crossOrigin' : 'Anonymous' , waterMark : null , waterMarkHeight : null , waterMarkWidth : null , waterMarkXCoordinate : 1 , waterMarkYCoordinate : 1

Contributing

Please send all PR's to the dev branch.

If your PR is a code change:

Install all node.js dev dependencies: npm install Update the appropriate module inside of the src/modules directory. Install gulp.js globally: sudo npm install gulp -g Build, Test, and Minify gifshot with Gulp: gulp Verify that the minified output file has been updated in dist/gifshot.js and dist/gifshot.min.js and that no unit tests are failing. Send the PR!

Note: There is a gulp watch task set up that will automatically build, test, and minify gifshot whenever a module inside of the src/modules directory is changed. We recommend using it.

Credits

gifshot would not have been possible without the help/inspiration of the following libraries/awesome people:

Used

An image quantization algorithm to reduce the number of colors required to represent the image (thus decreasing the file size). This script was ported from C into Java by Kevin Weiner and then to ActionScript 3 by Thibault Imbert, and to JavaScript by antimatter15, and fixed, patched and revised by sole.

Copyright (c) Anthony Dekker 1994 - MIT License

Encodes a GIF into the GIF89 spec

Copyright (c) Dean McNamee, 2013 - MIT License

Inspiration

A module wrapping WebRTC's getUserMedia

Uses web workers and encoding/decoding algorithms to produce a Base 64 data URI image

Contributors