label A value for the label in the circle over the image ‘gif’

playOn Event that triggers playing the animated gif 'click' 'click', 'hover'

mode Load an animated gif file or a video 'gif' 'gif', 'video'

gif Source for the gif file Default option is the same name of the preview imagem replacing extension to .gif

mp4 Source for the mp4 video file (video mode) Default option is the same name of the preview imagem replacing extension to .mp4

webm Source for the webm video file (video mode) Default option is the same name of the preview imagem replacing extension to .webm