Customizable jquery plugin to play and stop animated gifs. Similar to 9gag's. New: Video support (webm, mp4)
<img class="gifplayer" src="media/banana.png" />
<script>
$('.gifplayer').gifplayer();
</script>
Options can be setup in two ways:
$('.banana').gifplayer({ label: 'play' });
<img class="banana" src="banana.png" data-label="play">
|Option
|Values
|Default
|Allowed values
|label
|A value for the label in the circle over the image
|‘gif’
|playOn
|Event that triggers playing the animated gif
|'click'
|'click', 'hover'
|mode
|Load an animated gif file or a video
|'gif'
|'gif', 'video'
|gif
|Source for the gif file
|Default option is the same name of the preview imagem replacing extension to .gif
|mp4
|Source for the mp4 video file (video mode)
|Default option is the same name of the preview imagem replacing extension to .mp4
|webm
|Source for the webm video file (video mode)
|Default option is the same name of the preview imagem replacing extension to .webm
|wait
|Would you wait until the animation file has been fully loaded to play, or start playing right away
|false
|true, false
Use these methods to play and stop the player programatically
$('#banana').gifplayer('play');
$('#banana').gifplayer('stop');
Use events to do awesome things
$('#banana').gifplayer({
onPlay: function(){
console.log('GIF started',this);
},
onStop: function(){
console.log('GIF stopped',this);
},
});