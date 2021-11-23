giflossy is an encoder (based on gifsicle) which implements lossy LZW compression. It can reduce animgif file sizes by 30%—50% at a cost of some dithering/noise..

gifsicle manipulates GIF image files in many different ways. Depending on command line options, it can merge several GIFs into a GIF animation; explode an animation into its component frames; change individual frames in an animation; turn interlacing on and off; add transparency and much more.