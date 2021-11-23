openbase logo
giflossy

by imagemin
3.0.41 (see all)

gifsicle bin-wrapper that makes it seamlessly available as a local dependency

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

giflossy-bin npm version npm downloads Build Status Build status

giflossy is an encoder (based on gifsicle) which implements lossy LZW compression. It can reduce animgif file sizes by 30%—50% at a cost of some dithering/noise..

gifsicle manipulates GIF image files in many different ways. Depending on command line options, it can merge several GIFs into a GIF animation; explode an animation into its component frames; change individual frames in an animation; turn interlacing on and off; add transparency and much more.

Install

$ npm install --save giflossy

Included Binaries

  • Mac OS X
  • Linux x64
  • Linux x86
  • Windows x64
  • Windows x86

Usage

const {execFile} = require('child_process');
const giflossy = require('giflossy');

execFile(giflossy, ['-O3' '--lossy=80', '-o', 'output.gif', 'input.gif'], err => {
    console.log('Image minified!');
});

CLI

$ npm install --global giflossy

$ giflossy --help

License

MIT © Jih-Chi Lee

