giflossy is an encoder (based on gifsicle) which implements lossy LZW compression. It can reduce animgif file sizes by 30%—50% at a cost of some dithering/noise..
gifsicle manipulates GIF image files in many different ways. Depending on command line options, it can merge several GIFs into a GIF animation; explode an animation into its component frames; change individual frames in an animation; turn interlacing on and off; add transparency and much more.
$ npm install --save giflossy
const {execFile} = require('child_process');
const giflossy = require('giflossy');
execFile(giflossy, ['-O3' '--lossy=80', '-o', 'output.gif', 'input.gif'], err => {
console.log('Image minified!');
});
$ npm install --global giflossy
$ giflossy --help
MIT © Jih-Chi Lee